Boxers Talk Tough, as GOtv Boxing Night 28 Holds Today 

All is now set for the 28th edition of GOtv Boxing Night holding today at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The boxing event will feature seven bouts across different weight categories, including a big fight between London-based World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, and Twalib Tuwa of Tanzania.

GOtv Boxing Night 28 is sponsored by GOtv and will be broadcast live on DStv channel 209 and GOtv Channel 64.

Ahead of the showdown, boxers have been involved in boasts and counter-boasts. Esepor, who is ranked 39th in the world by the WBF, bragged to eat up his opponent, Tuwa, like the popular Nigerian meal, Tuwo.

“Tuwa sounds like Tuwo to me. Tuwo is a light, easy- to-eat-and-digest food. I have no doubt that Tuwa is the same and will be eaten and digested with ease like Tuwo Shinkafa.” Esepor boasted.

In a counter-boast, Tuwa said Esepor should be ready to lose his unbeaten status. “I fight like a lion in the ring. I don’t hold back. I have heard of Esepor’s record. I am more experienced than him and I will end his record,” he said.

Another boxer, Steven ‘Freeman’ Kadima was also upbeat about his fight against Godwin Ambrose. Kadima promised that “Ambrose will fall yakata” when he receives some hard punches from him.