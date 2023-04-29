 Police Foil Abduction of Katsina Renowned Businessman, Kill Two Terrorists

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina State have killed a suspected terrorist, Samaila Shehu, who was arrested and arraigned in court for invading the staff quarters of Government Secondary School, Malumfashi in 2020.

Shehu, who hails from Tsaunin Kura Village of Malumfashi local government, was nabbed by the police in connection with the invasion, investigated and charged to court in 2020.

But credible security sources told THISDAY that the suspected notorious terrorist was granted bail by the court a few months after his arraignment and resumed his nefarious activities in the state.

However, Shehu and one other terrorist met their waterloo on Thursday afternoon while on their way to kidnap a renowned businessman in the state.

The two hoodlums were killed by the operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU) of the state Police Command who acted based on credible intelligence.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development in a statement yesterday, explained that two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the slain kidnappers.

He said: “On 27/04/2023 at about 1230hrs, based on credible intelligence, the command Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU) intercepted a notorious gang of kidnapping for ransom, on the wanted list of the police.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspects when they were on their way to commit their heinous mission of kidnapping a renowned businessman in the state, and met their Waterloo. Two suspected terrorists were neutralised and two AK-47 rifles recovered.

“In the course of scanning the scene, the corpse of one Samaila Shehu, ‘M’, of Tsaunin Kura Village, Malumfashi LGA, a notorious suspected terrorist, who was arrested in the year 2020 in connection with the attack at GSS Malumfashi staff Quarters, Katsina and was charged to court.”