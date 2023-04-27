Army Officer, 14 Others Killed in Benue Community





George Okoh In Makurdi



Suspected herdsmen in the early hours of yesterday invaded Opaha Community in Edikwu Council Ward 2 of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, killing a soldier and fourteen other people.

According to a local source, many other people were seriously injured.

The source said they noticed an influx of herdsmen earlier in the day but the attack started around mid night, when most people were at sleep.

Disclosing that an army personnel and fourteen other people were killed, the source said many people had deserted the community as a result of the attack while those injured hadbeen taken to a private clinic in Ugbokpo and Adoka.

“As I am talking to you now we don’t know the location of many people because everyone ran away as the attackers invaded the community at night,” he said.

Opaha is the village of Hon. Abu Umoro, House of Assembly Member, representing Apa State Constituency and the Commissioner of Finance Benue State, Hon. David Olofu.

Commissioner for Finance, David Olofu, who spoke on the phone, described the attack as ‘unprovoked’ and that over 15 people were killed including an army officer.

“Yes, they just went to my community and killed people unprovoked, over 15 people were killed including the commander of OPWS in that area.

“This is a peaceful community where the people don’t look for anybody’s trouble. The attackers went to the community around 4pm, and as I am talking to you now the whole communityy has been sacked,” the commissioner said.

However, the Public Relations Officer of Operation Whirl Stroke, Flight Lt Flogh Oquoh,when contacted on the phone told newsmen that the OPWS Operation Whirl Stroke Commander was killed at the scene of the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State Command, SP, Catherine Anene also confirmed the attack, but said details of were still being gathered.

This is the third time communities in Apa LGA would be attacked in the past few weeks.