  • Thursday, 27th April, 2023

Army Officer, 14 Others Killed in Benue Community

Nigeria | 38 mins ago


George Okoh In Makurdi

Suspected  herdsmen in the early hours of yesterday invaded Opaha Community in Edikwu Council Ward 2 of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, killing a soldier and fourteen other people.

According to a local source, many other people were seriously injured.

The source said they noticed an influx of herdsmen earlier in the day but the attack started around mid night, when most people were at sleep.

Disclosing that an army personnel and fourteen other people were killed, the source said many people had deserted the community as a result of the attack while those injured hadbeen taken to a private clinic in Ugbokpo and Adoka.

“As I am talking to you now we don’t know the location of many people because everyone ran away as the attackers invaded the community at night,” he said. 

Opaha is the village of Hon. Abu Umoro, House of Assembly Member, representing Apa State Constituency and the Commissioner of Finance Benue State, Hon. David Olofu.

Commissioner for Finance,  David Olofu, who spoke on the phone, described the attack as ‘unprovoked’ and that over 15 people were  killed including an army officer.

“Yes, they just went to my community and killed people unprovoked, over 15 people were killed including the commander of OPWS  in that area.

“This is a peaceful community where the people don’t look for anybody’s trouble. The attackers went to the community around 4pm, and as I am talking to you now the whole communityy has been sacked,” the commissioner said.

However, the Public Relations Officer of Operation Whirl Stroke, Flight Lt Flogh Oquoh,when contacted on the phone told newsmen that the OPWS Operation Whirl Stroke Commander was killed at the scene of the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State Command, SP, Catherine Anene also confirmed the attack, but said details of were still being gathered.

This is the third time communities in Apa LGA would be attacked in the past few weeks.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.