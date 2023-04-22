Uba Sani Promises to Prioritise Welfare, Security of Citizens

John Shiklam in Kaduna





Kaduna State Governor-elect, Senator Uba Sani, has said that his administration will give priority to the welfare and security of citizens.

In a message marking the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, he noted that it is by making people happy and secured that democracy could be sustained and deepened.

Sani said leaders must prioritise the welfare and security of the citizens and implement policies and programmes that will raise the quality of life.

He said with the spiritual and physical renewal during the Ramadan fasting, Nigerians were adequately equipped to face new challenges and avail themselves of fresh opportunities for personal and collective advancement.

The governor-elect thanked the Almighty Allah for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

“As we look to the future with hope, we pray for Allah’s guidance. May He give us the courage to face whatever may come our way. May He bring our people together to work for the common good.

“May forgiveness, love, patience, goodness, kindness, compassion and mercy be our watchwords,” he prayed.

“If we fail to rise up to our responsibilities, democracy will cease to make meaning to our people.

“It is by making our people happy and secure that we can sustain and deepen this democracy,” he said.

Sani said he will assemble a formidable team of technocrats and politicians that will hit the ground running upon his swearing in on May 29.

“We are keen to build on the good foundation laid by my leader and mentor, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai. We shall further raise the bar of governance and make Kaduna State the model of development and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria,” he said.

Mutfwang Preaches Love, Peaceful Co-existence

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang, has rejoiced with the Muslim Ummah on the unique occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, calling for love, tolerance and peaceful co-existence among the citizens.

Mutfwang in a press statement in Jos yesterday, congratulated the Muslim Ummah for their perseverance, self-discipline and piety throughout the Ramadan period.

He said, “We trust that God Almighty has received your precious gifts and the intense prayers you have offered on behalf of our state and the nation.

“The 2023 Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitr are particularly of great significance because they have come within our nation’s political transition period. In just about a month away, a new president, state governors, and legislators will be sworn into office in Nigeria’s 24 years of unbroken democratic journey.

“We therefore make this passionate plea to you: heighten your prayers for our country and Plateau State so that all may go well across the entire nation on May 29, 2023 and hereafter.

“We plead with all citizens to re-commit themselves to peaceful neighbourliness. Our communities need peace and secure environments to concentrate on their farming and business activities. Without peace and security, our communities may be driven into poverty and every form of deprivation.

“As the incoming administration, we commit ourselves to offering quality leadership that will unite the people and work hand in hand with them, security agencies as well as people and institutions of goodwill to secure Plateau.”

Mutfwang expressed hope that God Almighty has received the gifts and intense prayers which were offered all through the Ramadan and wished the Muslim Ummah a refreshing celebration.