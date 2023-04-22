Tech Entrepreneurs Gear up for Gitex Africa

Omolabake Fasogbon

As preparations gather pace for the maiden GITEX Africa, investors across the globe` are launching out with new initiatives relevant with business demands of this period.

Holding in Morocco, GITEX Africa is acclaimed to be the continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event that connect tech titans, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, investors, and academia.

The event aimed to accelerate, collaborate, and explore new ventures.

As part of the activities lined up for the annual event is the International Business Hub which is to be hosted by WorkSmart for Events Management.

According to the host, the hub will offer opportunities for networking, collaboration, and growth, which will also prove relevant for businesses looking to expand their reach and scope.

The hub which will run over for three days is considered a curation of emerging technologies from fintech, e-commerce, cloud, IoT, AI, and telecom to cybersecurity.

Chief Executive Officer of WorkSmart, Mr. Ahmed AlHujairy stated further that the hub will amplify the continent’s digital aspirations and achievements powered by tech-savvy youth, corporates, and ambitious governments.

He said, “This ambitious event takes place at the same time as Africa is experiencing a sharp rise in its economy, society, and a variety of other sectors.

This global forum is poised to bring together nearly 5,000 exhibitors from 90 countries, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in the technology industry.”

“Amidst an illustrious gathering of global tech leaders, this one-of-a-kind business hub provides a unique opportunity to forge strong commercial ties between participating entities, facilitating successful collaborations and unlocking a wealth of new business prospects.

“Serving as a premier event at GITEX Africa, it offers an unparalleled platform to deliberate on the latest trends and developments in the technology and digitization sector, and their far-reaching impact on the global economy.”