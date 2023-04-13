Bello, Nnamani Mourn Mbadinuju, Say Its Great Loss to Nigeria

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and former Enugu Governor/Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani have expressed sadness over the demise of former Anambra State Governor, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

The death of the former Anambra state Governor was announced by his family on Tuesday in Abuja. He passed on at the National Hospital, Abuja at the age of 78. Mbadinuju served as Governor of Anambra state for one-term from 1999 to 2003.

Bello described the passing of Mbadinuju as a great loss to the nation.

He also sent his condolences to the government and people of Anambra State, the family and friends of the deceased.

The governor, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, made available to newsmen in Lokoja, yesterday, said he was humbled and saddened by the news of the death of Mbadinuju.

“I am humbled and saddened by the news of the death of former Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chinwoke Mbadinuju. His death is a great loss to us all, and his contributions to Anambra State in particular where he served as governor between 1999 and 2003 and Nigeria in general will always remain prominent,” the statement added.

Bello prayed that the Almighty God would grant the friends and family of the deceased the strength and comfort to weather the difficult period.

“To the family, friends and associates of His Excellency, Chinwoke Mbadinuju , I share in your grief, and I offer my sincere condolences to you. May the Almighty God grant you the strength and comfort to weather this difficult period.”

According to Bello, the former governor who was also a former editor of Times International and Associate Professor of politics and African Studies at the State University of New York, was a visionary leader who had a clear understanding of challenges facing his state and painstakingly designed programs and policies that prioritised the security of his people while providing a level playing field for all.

Bello, assured that the late Anambra State governor would always be remembered for his sacrifices, contributions and the remarkable impact that he had on the people of the state while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

For his part, Nnamani said ‘Odera’ as he was fondly called was a good political leader who was passionate about the security and welfare of his People even at a very turbulent time in the state.

He said: “Mbadinuju was a gentle man who was mindful of his primary responsibility of providing good governance to his people. We shall miss his humour, wise counsel and leadership.”

The former Enugu State governor commiserated with the government and people of Anambra State pointing out Odera left a legacy of selfless service to his people.

He prayed that Almighty God grants him eternal rest just he prayed that the creator gives the immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.