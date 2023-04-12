New Senators and Politics of the 10th N’Assembly

With the curtains drawn on the National Assembly election held across the nation on February 25, 2023, Deji Elumoye writes about some of the 73 new Senators-elect that are projected to shape the politics and policy of the 10th Senate.

At the last count, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented 102 senators-elect with their certificates of return. They are the winners of the senatorial elections held alongside the presidential poll on February 25, 2023. The election into the remaining seven seats are expected to be completed during the re-run poll holding in the outstanding senatorial districtsbon April 15, 2023.

Of the number, a record 73 are new members of the Senate, a development that has placed the new Senators at a good numerical advantage over the old timers.

According to INEC, seven of the 18 political parties in the country have at least a member in the Senate, a development many say would offer robust legislation in the 10th National Assembly.

The parties include the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Young People Party (YPP).

However, away from the representation of numerous parties, there are some new faces who will be part of the 10th Senate and they include former Governors, ex-political appointees and prominent politicians.

It will not be out of place to take a quick look at six of the new members of the Red Chamber, their journey to the Senate and what they have to offer the Assembly and the nation as a whole.

Ireti Kingibe

The emergence of Ireti Kingibe as the Senator-elect for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) dazed political observers. She contested under the Labour Party to clinch the seat.

Kingibe, a civil engineer, ventured into politics in the 1990s, starting with her appointment as Adviser to the National Chairman of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Many have linked Kingibe’s victory to the influence of the ‘Obi-dient’ wave, a political tsunami led by supporters of the LP Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

With the victory, Kingibe becomes the second female to be part of the 10th Senate.

It is expected that the Senator-elect will champion the causes of women and sponsor bills that will promote women’s participation in politics.

She has also promised to give the indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) an adequate representation in the red chamber.

Adams Oshiomhole

A former Governor of Edo state and immediate past substantive National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, will be representing Edo North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate.

Surprisingly, Oshiomhole defeated the incumbent Senator Francis Alimekhena of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to win the election.

Oshiomhole, being a former textile union activist, and former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), is expected to help sponsor bills that will better the lives of Nigerian workers.

Also, as a former party executive, he is expected to contribute to fostering unity among lawmakers from the APC wing.

However, on his legislative agenda, Oshiomhole has promised to work with other colleagues to help Nigerians get value for money.

“I will be part of the senate that legislates for the good people of our country, not for the powerful, by making sure that what we do in appropriation will be such that Nigerians get value for money,” he said.

Gbenga Daniel

Former Ogun state Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has resurfaced in the political space as a lawmaker over a decade after he left office.

Daniel governed the state for two consecutive terms between 2003 and 2011.

At a time many had thought the former Governor had retired from active politics, he contested the senatorial election to represent the people of Ogun East and won.

Daniel, political pundits say, brought to bear his popularity and political acumen to clinch the seat, defeating his opponent.

Many have hoped that the former Governor will deploy his executive experience in legislative matters in the 10th Senate.

Shortly after receiving his Certificate of Return, the former Governor promised to represent the desires and aspirations of his constituents.

“I received the certificate of return from @inecnigeria as an affirmation of the people’s resolve for me to represent Ogun East senatorial district at the @NGRSenate. As a solemn pledge made during the campaign, I will represent the desires & aspirations of all without exception,” he wrote on his verified social media page.

Saliu Mustapha

Another lawmaker to watch out for in the 10th Senate is Kwara-born Saliu Mustapha, who will be representing the most populous district in the state, Kwara Central.

Kwara Central has been a political hotbed since its creation in the 70’s. The district has been represented in time past by the late strongman of Kwara politics, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki; his son and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; his own sister, Senator Gbemisola Saraki and the incumbent, Dr. Yahaya Oloriegbe, among others.

Mustapha, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress defeated all his opponents including a former Minister of Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Apart from his representation of the four local government areas that make up his constituency, observers have hoped that he would leverage his business acumen to make meaningful contributions to the 10th Senate.

Also, many believe that, as a big industry player in the mining, oil and gas and the extractive sectors, he would bring his robust experience to bear in proffering legislative solutions to Nigeria’s ailing economy.

Imasuen Bernards

Just like Kingibe, Imasuen Bernards, the Edo South senatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) was believed to have rode on the ‘Obi-dient’ wave to win.

Before his election, Imasuen, a lawyer, had served as a Senior Legislative Assistant to the incumbent senator representing Edo South, Matthew Ugbohinde.

In a previous interview, he described his experience working with the incumbent Senator as an added asset.

“Indeed, it is part of the sing-song and the focal point of my campaign to harp on the vast experience that I acquired while serving as a Senior Legislative Assistant at the National Assembly.”

Ezea Okechukwu

Ezea Okey of the Labour Party, although have held different posts in the past, is popular for stopping Enugu state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid in the February 25 poll.

Okey, a lawyer and APC candidate in the 2015 Enugu state Governorship election, defeated the incumbent Governor to win a seat in the Senate.

Ezea scored 104,492 votes to emerge as the Senator-elect for Enugu North Senatorial District.

It is believed that the Senator-elect will treat his new office as an opportunity to prove his capacity to his constituency and to the people of Enugu state.

Itbis the believe of some people that Ezea, apart from his legislative duties, would work with other Labou Party Senators in advancing the cause of the party.