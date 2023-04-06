  • Thursday, 6th April, 2023

Mutual Benefit Assurance Appoints New Directors

Mutual Benefits Assurance has announced new appointments in its board with Lateef Akande Bakare topping the list of the new appointees.

The underwriting firm said the appointment was subject to the required regulatory approvals.

According to the company, Bakare is a chartered accountant with over 45 years post qualification experience. He retired in 1991 as the Quality Assurance Partner at Deloitte. He was Founder and Managing Partner at Lateef Bakare & Co and Adetona, Bakare & Co respectively, both firms of accountants and insolvency practitioners. He has both private and public sector experiences having served in various capacities in professional practice and director of several private and public companies including First Bank of Nigeria Limited. 

According to Mutual Benefit, another new director appointed by the company is Mrs. Wunmi Eniola-Jegede who is currently the Executive Director, Business Development, Strategic Planning, & Human Resources of SIFAX Group. 

According to the firm, her  competencies include business development, strategic planning, project management, business strategy, and organisational development. 

The new appointment in Mutual Benefit also saw Mr. Joseph Oladokun occupying the position of  Executive Director Technical. 

