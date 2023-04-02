Niger PDP Guber Candidate Vows not to Challenge Poll Outcome at Tribunal

Laleye Dipo In Minna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in last month’s governorship election in Niger State, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi, has said that he will not challenge the outcome of the election at the tribunal.

Kantigi, who was the first of the candidates that contested the election to congratulate the winner of the election in the state, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described the contest as a family affair which should not be dragged before any court of law.

He stated his position when the governor-elect, Bago, paid him a visit at his Minna residence on Saturday.

He described Bago as “my brother”, adding that: “The election was a Zone A (Niger South) affair,” adding that what Niger State needs now is development.

Kantigi admonished his supporters and those of the governor-elect not to cause crisis between them, adding that those with such plan should shelve it and allow peace to reign in the state.

He charged the governor-elect to shun hypocrites and psychophants before pledging his support for the incoming administration.

In his remarks, the governor-elect, Bago, said the singular act by Kantigi to call and congratulate him, when the collation of results was still ongoing, has changed the political history of the state.

By the action, Bago explained that Kantigi has opened his doors for him to tap from his wealth of experience, adding that he will continue to consult and liase with him, reassuring him that he will set up a government of unity that will involve everyone in governance.