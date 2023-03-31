Uzodimma: Imo Loses Two Leading Lights in Anumudu, Egwim

Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has lamented the passing of two great sons of Imo State, Chief Humphrey Anumudu and Hon. Innocent Arthur Egwim, describing their death as hurting.

The death of Chief Anumudu and Hon Egwim as reported recently was a source of great concern to their communities, friends and Imo State as a whole.

Governor Uzodimma, in a statement said going by the unfortunate passing of the duo, Imo State had lost two leading lights who contributed immensely to the development of the state.

He also regretted that Chief Anumudu and Hon Egwim died when their services were still needed by their communities and Imo State in particular, and Nigeria in general.

The governor said that Chief Anumudu, a proud son of Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State was not just a pace setter in the business world in the country who used his resources to serve humanity and God, but contributed immensely to the political development of his dear State as a committed participant.

Speaking on Hon Egwim, the governor said the lawmaker, who represented Ideato North State Constituency in the 9th Assembly, was not only outstanding in the Imo State House of Assembly with his motions and bills and played key roles as Chairman of Committees assigned to him for oversight functions, but was a lawyer of many years standing who plied his trade with

zeal.

Meanwhile, the family of Anumudu has affirmed that he lived an extraordinary life, having positively impacted virtually everyone he encountered.

In a statement by the family, they expressed that late Anumudu was an unshakable pillar of his community, serving tirelessly with a level of philanthropy that he hoped others would emulate. His greatest hope was to serve with humility and live to see Imo state and its people rise to their full potential.

According them, we the family of Barr. Humphrey Anumudu are deeply saddened to announce the death of our husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

The family said:‘’ Subsequent to a protracted illness, his heavenly transition took place on Friday the 24th of March 2023 at a specialist hospital in Lagos where he was surrounded by family. The statement reads.

‘’We are deeply comforted by the immense outpour of condolence received from loved ones near and far. We ask that you continue to pray for the repose of his dearly departed soul.’

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have continued to commiserate with the family of the Anumudu, a man they describe to be a perfect gentleman and astute businessman.

His Excellency Peter Obi has expressed sadness at Anumudu’s sudden death, describing the death as a huge loss to the deceased family, the Labour Party, and to the good people of Imo State.

Obi wrote:, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the sudden death of Mr Humphrey Anumudu. Mr. Anumudu is one of the strongest supporters of the Labour Party in Imo state and an aspirant in the forthcoming Imo State governorship election.

“He was a very warm and forthright person. His death is a huge loss to his immediate and extended family, the Labour Party, and to the good people of Imo State.

“May the soul of Late Mr. Humphrey Anumudu rest in perfect peace. My sincere condolences to his family.”