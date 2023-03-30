Interim Government is Unnecessary, Subversive, Says CD

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has condemned the alleged moves by some people to create crises that would lead to the constitution of an Interim Government on May 29.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on Wednesday confirmed plans by some people to scuttle the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima.

But reacting to the development in a statement by its General Secretary, Ifeanyi Odili, on Thursday, the CD described the plot as unwarranted, unnecessary and subversive.

The group said its proponents should not be tolerated by the federal government.

Part of the statement read: “It is mutineous to call for interim government at this stage when an election has just been conducted and a candidate has emerged.

“In a democratic setting, if there are aggrieved persons who have lost out in an election, such person(s) should seek legal redress in a competent courts or law or tribunals, calling for an interim system which is alien to our constitution is tantamount to treason and felony.

“While Campaign for Democracy (CD) understands the feelings of some tribes, also agrees that the 2023 presidential election process was marred with lots of nauseating irregularities and criminal breaches of electoral laws.

“However, we do not see interim government as a reasonable solution, rather, it sees it as subversive: an attempt to destroy the entire nation’s democratic principles.

“Any person or group of persons advocating for interim arrangement at this stage of our nation building should be seen as enemies of Nigeria as such calls are unguarded, unreasonable which can only come from unpatriotic minds.

“We cannot afford a replay of June 12 when we are having a lot of security challenges.”