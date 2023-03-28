Rector Cares Foundation Charges Government on Clean Water Accessibility 

As the nation observed the World Water Day recently, Rector Cares Foundation, a non-profit organisation whose goal is to provide water to rural communities in Nigeria, has urged the government to prioritise making clean water accessible to every citizen.

The World Water Day, an annual event highlights the worldwide difficulties of accessing clean, safe drinking water.

According to its founder, Onyedikachi Rector Erete, Rector Cares Foundation, since inception, has provided water to several communities, including Langbasa Community in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, where the foundation partnered with the Mental and Environmental Development Initiative for Children (MEDIC) and Recycling Scheme for Women and Youth Empowerment (RESWAYE) to provide four storage tanks during the pandemic.

According to him, each of the tanks had a capacity to hold 2000 litres of water impacting over 8000 people within that community.

In 2021, the foundation also partnered with Poul Due Jensen Foundation and Grundfos to provide Obuofia community, Ozuitem, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State with a solar-powered borehole which impacted over 10,000 indigenes.

“Water is one of the most vital resources for human living. Everyone depends on it, yet in certain areas, this fundamental amenity is lacking. The number of Nigerian communities without access to potable water is staggering. Our goal at Rector Cares Foundation is to provide as many rural communities as we can with clean water. If we maintain this pace as a society, we may not be able to reach the United Nations 2030 goals,” Erete said.

In 2022, the foundation also collaborated with the Poul Due Jensen Foundation and Grundfos to provide the Ochicha Ngugo Community in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State with a solar-powered borehole and the Grundfos AQtap, an innovative Grundfos technology water solution that serves over 17,000 residents.

Erete further said: “This year’s theme, ‘Accelerating Change’, is a wake up call for everyone, including the government and private agencies, to increase efforts towards addressing this challenge and its effects on our society, economy and environment. It’s time to reflect on what can be done better for our environment and the citizens of Nigeria. Water is life.”