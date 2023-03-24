SEC Task Youths on Investment, Savings Culture

Kayode Tokede

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged young people to plan their future by engaging in savings and investments from an early age.

Director, Market Development Department, SEC, Mr. Nestor Ikeagu stated this while speaking at the Global Money week organised by the commission yesterday in Abuja.

He stated that the commission is on a drive to educate and enlighten the youths on money management as well as encourage them on investments opportunities available in the capital market.

According to him, “We are proud to be part of this annual financial awareness campaign highlighting the importance of teaching children & youth about financial education & financial literacy. The sensitisation to Gwagwalada and Nassarawa is aimed to directly speak to the children and youths and highlight how important this is to the SEC.

“For today, we have reached out to students in secondary schools with the message on what they can do at this early stage to groom them to better manage their money and also explore avenues of investing. We will continue reaching out to them and mentor them on how to plant their future.”

In her remarks, Divisional Head Financial Inclusion Division, SEC, Mrs Sa’adatu Faruk stated that the theme this year is on planning and investment, as savings that leads to investment is what brings wealth.

“I enjoin investors to plan more, save more and be able to do much more investments, this will help to ensure a better life for them in the future”.

At Government Day Secondary School, Karu, Abuja, Senior Manager Market Development Department Mr. Musa Dakup told the students to be financially prudent and prioritise their spending.

“You should not always spend; you need to plan to do meaningful investments with the money you get. You need to have the culture of savings and investments so that you can plan for your future. Don’t waste money, invest your money. Plan for your future and that is why we are here today to enlighten you. The SEC is available to educate and enlighten you to assist you in making sound financial decisions,” he stated.

Dakup enjoined the students to check very well before investing to avoid patronising illegal fund managers.