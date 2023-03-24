AFCON Qualifiers: Nigeria v Guinea Bissau Live on GOtv

In-form Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, will lead the charge, when the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Guinea Bissau in the 2023 African Cup of Nation Qualifiers today.

Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseiro, who invited 23 players for this clash, will be banking on the forward to replicate his club form when the teams take on each other at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. The game will be broadcast on SuperSport Football (GOtv Ch. 31) at 5pm.

The Super Eagles are currently top of the qualification group with six points, courtesy of a historic 10-0 away victory against Sao Tome and Principe and a hard fought victory on home turf against Sierra Leone.

Having missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles will be keen on halting their current three-game losing streak, having lost their friendly matches against Portugal, Costa Rica and Algeria.

Other AFCON qualifier matches to look forward to on Friday include South Africa Vs Liberia showing on SS Select 2 (GOtv Ch. 34) at 5pm, followed by Egypt Vs Malawi, live on SS Select 2 (GOtv Ch. 34) at 7pm.