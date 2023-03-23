Ogun LP Slams PDP, Adebutu for Protesting Guber Election Result

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has slammed the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the series of protests led by its gubernatorial candidate, Hon Ladi Adebutu, over the outcome of last governorship election in the state.

Labour Party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Abayomi Arabambi, warned PDP and its governorship candidate, Adebutu, to desist from action capable of setting the state on fire.

The LP said the Tuesday’s invasion of the INEC office by the supporters of Adebutu was a bad step which must be condemned by every well-meaning Nigerians as the protest was a wrong step which may be hijacked by hoodlums, which can set Ogun State INEC on fire.

The party said: “It took the professional intervention of law enforcement agency to prevent what could have led to serious mayhem as they had to shoot into the air to save guard the INEC office from being vandalised by the protesters.

Arabambi said: “We have read in the papers how some hoodlums invaded INEC offices in some states and set it on fire, and also recently, the Abeokuta South office of INEC was attacked by arsonists, therefore, the action of Adebutu and his supporters, if not condemned, may degenerate to an alarming situation.

“As a law-abiding party, we call on the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Frank Mba, and other security agencies to ensure that they forestall all intentions of PDP to return the state to the dark period as Ogun State is known to be a peaceful state.

“Apart from going on the streets or invading INEC office, PDP should have thread a more humane step of approaching the court if truly they were short-changed.”

LP warned PDP and its candidate against violent protest, citing the current challenges and the fact that the polity is tensed up already.