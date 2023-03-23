International Football Returns with AFCON, Euros Qualifiers

By Davidson Abraham

The International football break of the year is well and truly on, and football around the globe will swap their favourite clubs’ souvenirs for that of their respective countries as the hectic club football calendar takes the backseat for over a week for national team actions.

In one of the two clashes of the day, reigning European champions Italy will take on world cup quarterfinalists England. In this tie, both teams have a good shot at winning. England seem to be the better team on paper, while Italy has the home advantage. In any case, the game should produce at least two goals.

World cup finalist France welcome the Netherlands to the Stade De France in the second clash of the day. Although it will be a tight game, France have an upper hand in squad depth and attack thanks, and they will be hoping that their newest captain Kylian Mbappe who recently became Paris Saint Germain’s all-time leading goalscorer, will lead them to victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo, included in Roberto Martinez’s squad, is expected to lead Portugal to victory against Liechtenstein and is likely to extend his record as international football’s all-time top scorer when they host the minnows. Serbia and Belgium are expected to beat Lithuania and Sweden, respectively, while any of the two sides can win the game between Poland and the Czech Republic.

In Africa, Nigerian star strike Victor Osimhen who has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world this season, is expected to lead the Super Eagles of Nigeria to Guinea against Guinea Bissau. Egypt and reigning champions Senegal are expected to beat Malawi and Mozambique, respectively. Ivory Coast will likely breeze past Comoros to victory as the AFCON qualifiers get underway.

Date Fixture Betting Tips

Thursday 23/03/2023 Italy Vs England Over 1.5

Thursday 23/03/2023 Portugal Vs Liechtenstein 1

Friday 23/03/2023 France Vs Netherlands Over 1.5

Friday 23/03/2023 Serbia Vs Lithuania 1

Friday 23/03/2023 Nigeria Vs Guinea Bissau 1

Friday 23/03/2023 Egypt Vs Malawi 1

Friday 23/03/2023 Ivory Coast Vs Comoros 1

Friday 23/03/2023 Sweden Vs Belgium Over 1.5

Friday 23/03/2023 Senegal Vs Mozambique 1

Friday 23/03/2023 Czech Republic Vs Poland Over 1.5