APC Suspends Boss Mustapha Indefinitely for Non-performance

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Adamawa state, has suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, for losing his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential and governorship polls.

According to the party, the SGF did not contribute to the victory of APC presidential and governorship candidates, hence the need to ease him out of the party.

The Chairman of APC, Gwadabawa Ward , Mu’azu Kabiru, who announced the suspension in Yola, said that Mustapha was not committed to an APC victory during the last presidential election.

He explained that based on a series of complaints against him, the Ward executives decided to suspend him indefinitely, noting that individuals should not take themselves above the party that gave them a platform.