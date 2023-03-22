News in Photographs: Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting 

UK Collating Information on Those Undermining Democracy, Inciting Violence, Promises to Keep Tab on Election Tribunal Proceedings
Deji Elumoye in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.
The meeting holding at the Council Chambers is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.
Ministers attending the meeting include Rauf Aregbesola (Interior), Sunday Dare (Youth Development and Sport), Niyi Adebayo (Trade and Investment), Lai Mohammed ( Information and Culture), Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning), Mohammed Bello (FCT) and Clem Agba (Minister of State for budget and national planning).
