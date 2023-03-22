  • Wednesday, 22nd March, 2023

Currency Drought: Labour to Picket CBN Offices Nationwide Next Week

Nigeria | 10 mins ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja 

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed all workers to picket all the offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) nationwide starting from next week over the current cash crunch in the country.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who gave the directive while addressing journalists at the Labour House in Abuja Wednesday, said the directive became imperative following the expiration of the one week ultimatum given to the apex bank to make cash available for Nigerians.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.