Tinubu: Physical, Verbal Assault During the March 18 Governorship, States Assembly Elections, Unacceptable
Latest Headlines
Again, Buhari Declines Assent to Customs and Excise Amendment Bill
Lawmakers to Debate Bill to Grant, Revoke Licences for Cannabis Cultivation Thursday
Barau Jibrin Declares Senate Presidency Ambition, Says He’s Most Ranking, Experienced
Currency Drought: Labour to Picket CBN Offices Nationwide Next Week
Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja
The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed all workers to picket all the offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) nationwide starting from next week over the current cash crunch in the country.
The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who gave the directive while addressing journalists at the Labour House in Abuja Wednesday, said the directive became imperative following the expiration of the one week ultimatum given to the apex bank to make cash available for Nigerians.
Details later…