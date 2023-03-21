  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

Universal Insurance CEO Wins Leadership Excellence Award

Business | 11 mins ago

Ebere Nwoji

Managing Director/ CEO, Universal Insurance plc, Dr. Benedict Ujoatuonu, was among the eminent personalities recently decorated with Insurance Personality Leadership Excellence Award.

for Year 2022.

Ujoatuonu, clinched the award at the 2022 edition of the African Prize for Leadership Excellence Award Ceremony held in Lagos recently.

The organizers of the event, the Africa Leadership Media Limited, a Pan Africa Leadership Magazine, said the Africa Prize for Leadership in Excellence Award was in recognition of the positive contributions of individuals and corporate organisations in Africa.

“Africa in the last decade has experienced significant economic growth that has not only put it in spotlight but has also made it attractive to foreign investors. The Africa new growth factor has been attributed to the Leadership Excellence of some selected African individuals and Corporate organisations that have demonstrated uncommon initiatives in the African economy”.

According to the organisers, the African Prize for Leadership Excellence Award, is a prize for excellent leadership experience for some selected African personalities who have made impact in the development of the African economy through their innovation, creativity and leadership experience in their field of endeavour.”

The statement said the category, won by Ujoatuonu- Insurance Personality Leadership Prize of the Year’ was awarded to him  in recognition of his insurance expertise, sound knowledge, and practical leadership excellence in management skills. 

Receiving the award, Ujoatonu, expressed his excitement on being chosen for the award and thanked the organisers for the honour accorded to him.

He attributed the award to the success that has been achieved in the company during his tenure.

