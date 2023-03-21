  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

Shell Reports Sharp Fall in Nigeria Oil Spills After Shutdown

Business | 6 mins ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Shell reported a sharp fall in oil spilled as a result of sabotage in Nigeria’s oil-rich Delta in 2022 reflecting closure of operations for six months in the wake of attacks.

The volume of crude oil spilled caused by sabotage in the Delta fell to 600 tonnes from 3,300 tonnes the previous year, Shell said in its annual report, as reported by Reuters news. The number of such spills fell to 75 from 106.

“The decreased number of incidents in 2022 correlates with a shutdown of production for about six months because of an unprecedented increase of crude oil theft from the Trans Niger,” it said.

Shell is the operator of Nigeria’s main onshore oil and gas joint venture SPDC which has struggled for years with operational incidents, theft and sabotage.

