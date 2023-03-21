Kwara NNPP Guber Candidate Congratulates AbdulRazaq on  Re-election

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Kwara State for the last Saturday governorship elections, Prof Shuaibu Oba AbdulRaheem, has congratulated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over his reelection.

AbdulRaheem, in a telephone conversation with Governor AbdulRazaq on his electoral victory at the polls which was obtained by journalists yesterday, described the victory as a reflection of the people’s acceptance of the governor’s mode of administration.

He thanked the people of the state, particularly the traditional rulers, the academia, students and business community as well as the Mekunu supporters, for believing in the future of the state.

According to him, his motives in politics were altruistic while he seeks support for the governor in ensuring that Kwara State witnesses more socio-political and economic transformation.

Abdulrasaq, in his response, thanked Prof AbdulRaheem for his call and display of political magnanimity.

He expressed his confidence that a conducive environment would be created where the duo would operate on common ground in the interest of the state.