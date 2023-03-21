After Losing Senatorial Election, Nnamani Dumps PDP

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has formally withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) just as he expressed appreciation to his constituents for the unalloyed support over the years.

This followed his defeat at the weekend by the Labour Party’s candidate, Kelvin Chukwu, in his reelection bid in Enugu East Senatorial district.

The LP candidate had polled 69, 136 to beat Nnamani who scored 48, 701 votes.

In a statement, he signed yesterday, Senator Nnamani said he consulted with his associates and constituents alike and decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.

According to him, he has moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency would be the building blocks on which his successors would build on.

Nnamani thanked Nigerians, especially his Ebeano political family and urged them to remain steadfast in the years ahead.

The former Governor reaffirmed his acquaintance with the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and promised to continue to partner with him.

He expressed optimism that a Tinubu Administration would promote good governance, rule of law and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians.

Before his eventual resignation, the NWC of the PDP had in February 2023, officially withdrawn Nnamani from the 2023 Senatorial election and had expelled him following his involvement in anti-party activities.

According to the PDP, Nnamani was no longer a candidate of PDP, for the Enugu East Senatorial Election that held last Saturday.

PDP, in a memo it sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission and signed by Anicho Okoro, on behalf of the National Secretary of the party had expelled the lawmaker.