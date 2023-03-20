  • Monday, 20th March, 2023

Sanwo-Olu’s  Reelection Victory Well Deserved, Says Former LASAA MD, Sanusi

Nigeria | 27 mins ago

*Urges on gov not to relent on his oars

The immediate past Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA), Mobolaji Sanusi,  has congratulated Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his victory at the just-concluded governorship and state house of assembly polls. 

Sanusi described Sanwo-Olu’s reelection as a vote of confidence the people of the state had in his leadership and administrative acumen. 

This according to the former LASAA helmsman is responsible for the state’s continued growth in the face of daunting socio-economic challenges. 

Recall Sanwo-Olu won in 19 of the twenty LGAs in the state to be declared winner of the supposedly three-horse race. 

He polled 761,134 votes to comfortably defeat the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour, who had 312,329 votes. 

Coming a distant third was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Olajide Adediran (Jandor) who garnered 62,449. 

Sanusi’s congratulatory message issued on Monday read: “It’s pleasing to congratulate the indefatigable governor of our dear state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his comfortable victory at the polls. The victory attests to Lagosians’ acknowledgment and appreciation of his sterling performance since he assumed office in 2019.

“Under Sanwo-Olu’s watch,  socio-economic development has been at an unprecedented pace and this is happening against the odds of pandemic and global economic setbacks.  

“It is imaginable what Lagosians have activated with the renewal of Sanwo-Olu’s mandate for another four years and that is the realization of the GreaterLagosRising agenda. Indeed, the future is brighter with Mr. Governor and I am optimistic that he will not rest on his oars. Congratulations!” 

Sanusi went on to appeal to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and Labour Party (LP) to be gracious in defeat and put the loss behind them, saying that the will of the people was what prevailed. 

He further stated: “Of course, democracy is a game of numbers, a game of majority – the people spoke in unison and the result is the reelection of Sanwo-Olu for another four-year term. I hope other contestants in the race would put the loss behind them and focus on how they can contribute their quota to the growth of our dear state,” he said.

