Katsina PDP Rejects Guber Election Result, to Seek Redress in Court 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has rejected the result of the March 18 governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state.

The Director-General of the state PDP campaign council, Dr. Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, who disclosed this Monday while briefing journalists, said the party will seek redress in court.

He said: “We have totally rejected the result of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections in Katsina State, and we will challenge the result in court in order to retrieve our mandate.”

He alleged that the processes of the election were marred by irregularities and voter apathy, where intimidation and harassment of voters perceived not to cast their votes in favour of the APC were manhandled.

Inuwa added, however, that no amount of blackmail and intimidation would deter the opposition PDP in the state from reclaiming “its stolen mandate” and restore democracy in the state.

He claimed that the state government directed all workers, traditional and religious leaders to do all they could for APC to win the poll or lose their respective positions.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday night declared Dr. Dikko Umar Radda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship poll in the state.

According to the electoral umpire, the erstwhile director general of SMEDAN polled 859,892 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado, who scored 486,620 votes.

The Returning Officer, Mu’azu Abubakar-Gusau, while announcing the result, said the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Mr. Nura Khalil, got 8,263 votes, Imrana Jaafar Jino of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) secured 4,226 votes, while Ibrahim Abu-Musawa of the Labour Party (LP) secured 560 votes.