Siju Iluyomade’s Sermon on Women Equality

This year’s edition of International Women’s Day (IWD) may have come and gone, but not without interesting lessons learnt. Organisations and institutions always seize the opportunity of the day dedicated to the celebration of women worldwide to encourage and enlighten women to exhibit their creative talents without reservation to their gender. This year, the IWD was anchored on globalisation with the theme: DigitALL, Innovation Technology For Gender Equality.

The Dr Siju Iluyomade’s led Handmaiden, a platform for Women In Leadership Series [WiLS], also organised an educative forum for the womenfolk to commemorate this year’s edition of IWD, with the theme: Leading Women, Leveraging Technology in Market Place, which held at the City of David Sanctuary of the Redeemed Christian of Church of God, Oniru Lagos. Various young speakers were on hand to give their thoughts on maximizing the influence of technology by the female gender without limitations

“Women, we need to upscale, don’t downgrade, we must embrace technology, said Iluyomade. “We have to be loyal and take difficult decisions no matter how hard they may be, gender equality is not only a right, it’s a fundamental human right. There is no limit when it comes to technology, it helps children to explore creativity and collaborate more. Young Girls must also embrace Science, Engineering and Mathematics. It will form the basis of the technology knowledge.”

The trained lawyer of many years, who is equally the convener of Arise Women, said they are emphasising the young women now because they are the present and future of discoveries in technology.

Others who spoke at the event include Husseina Yesufu, the Head Global Partnership at Flutterwave, who also emphasised the need for young women to be technology-driven and creative in their daily activities.

Also, Mrs Eyitope Kola-Oyeniyi, in her address, said technology is the thing that can change the landscape and must be embraced by all women.

“As a human leveraging on technology, you must adapt to whatever is provided to you and Artificial Intelligence cannot do that,” said Sarah Boulos, one of the discussants. Jadesola Adedeji, Foluso Gbadamosi, Tomi Majekodunmi, Solape Akinpelu, Dr Joy Isa and Mrs Folake Sanusi were among the distinguished