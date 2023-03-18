  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Zamfara PDP Cries out over Arrest, Harassment of Party Leaders

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The People’s Democratic Party, Zamfara State chapter, has decried the harassment and arrest of its members by the police.

The PDP, through its Publicity Secretary, raised the alarm following the arrest of some key members of the party by the police while elections are still in progress.

The PDP noted that the hatchet job by the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) was targeted at frustrating the leaders of the party and as well threatening party members in order to ensure that the election process is not free and fair.

The party said: “It is unfortunate that the Zamfara State government is using the police to intimidate and harass members of the opposition across the state. 

“There is nowhere in the country where party members are being harassed like this.

“Zamfara State government should stop intimidating our members. They have perfected so many evil plans to disrupt the process and suppress voters, but the people stood against them and their plans.

“Now they have resorted to the use of the police to arrest our leaders across the state. We are not in military era.

“We have confirmed so far that in Mafara LGA, our party leaders like Captain Mairiga and Alhaji Aliyu E.S were arrested this morning.

“While in Anka LGA, the police have arrested Mustapha Ibrahim Mayanci, Mustapha Ibrahim Danliti Mayanci, Abubakar Usman Mayanci, and Sama’ila Mayanci among others.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police, the Director DSS, and international election observers to watch the happenings in Zamfara very closely.

“We are hopeful of w

