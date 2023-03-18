Poor Turnout, Improper Configuration of BVAS Mar Election in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Poor turnout of voters on Saturday characterized governorship elections in Plateau State with electorate accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of lacking integrity.

While some male adults were seen playing draft and other games under the trees in front of their houses, the youths took over the football pitches all over Jos town to while away time.

Some youths numbering over 30 at Dadin Kowa community Jos South Local Government Area of the state, who abandoned the voting exercise said blamed their actions on the outcome of the presidential election which they described as disappointing.

One of them, who identified himself as John Datti said, ” We came out in large en mass during the last presidential election hoping that our votes will count. But we were disappointed when INEC eventually announced the results which obviously did not reflect the voting pattern the votes of the people of the community.

“It shows that our votes did not count and that is why we decided to come out to the pitch to play football rather than going out to waste our time in the name of voting which may still not count at the end of the day.”

Another youth, by name Sunday Igbigbi at Angwa Rukuba football pitch where they the youths also stages a football match, also corroborated Datti’s position. They called on INEC to learn to respect the Nigerians and their votes.

Igbigbi said, “I can tell you that many Nigerians will not come out next time to vote at all if INEC’s integrity remains questionable. So, it’s up to INEC to use this last opportunity of governorship elections to save it’s face from shame.

At Polling Unit: 042 Tudun wada/Kabong Ward, Rukuba Road. Number of registered voters is 3144, accredited voters were just 500 in number.

Meanwhile, initial hitches were experienced at Rabin polling unit, Du when configured BVAS still carries February 25th, 2023 date when the Presidential polls held.

The Returning Officer said the error must have emanated during the configuration of the BVAS. He returned the BVAS for proper configuration.