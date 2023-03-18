Polls: Makinde, Wife Cast Votes in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his wife, Tamunominini, joined millions of voters in the state to cast their votes at the governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The governor, who voted at Ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi Iwo Road in Ibadan North East Local Government, said that he was impressed with the peaceful conduct of the election so far.

His wife, Tamunominini, voted at Unit 08 Army Barracks, Iwo Road, also in Ibadan North East Local Government of the state.

Makinde had arrived the voting point at 10:40 am, and cast his vote at about 10:48am.

He had earlier been verified and accredited with the BVAS machine.

The governor, while speaking with journalists after casting his ballot, described the voting process as peaceful and commended the security agencies for doing a good job.

He called on the people to come out in good number to exercise their civic rights, urging those who were yet to cast their votes to be patient.

He expressed confidence that the people of the state would vote for him again.

According to him, “In my own unit here, everything is going peacefully. The INEC officials came early. You yourselves can see that people are out here exercising their civic rights, and from the security aspect, it has been so far so good.

“Let me also use this opportunity to tell people to come out. You know they were saying there will be security challenges, but as you can see, there are no security challenges. Our people are here voting peacefully.

“I believe our people will vote Omituntun 2.0.”