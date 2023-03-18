  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Polls: Makinde, Wife Cast Votes in Ibadan

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his wife, Tamunominini, joined millions of voters in the state to cast their votes at the governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The governor, who voted at Ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi Iwo Road in Ibadan North East Local Government, said that he was impressed with the peaceful conduct of the election so far.

His wife, Tamunominini, voted at Unit 08 Army Barracks, Iwo Road, also in Ibadan North East Local Government of the state.

Makinde had arrived the voting point at 10:40 am, and cast his vote at about 10:48am.

He had earlier been verified and accredited with the BVAS machine.

The governor, while speaking with journalists after casting his ballot, described the voting process as peaceful and commended the security agencies for doing a good job.

He called on the people to come out in good number to exercise their civic rights, urging those who were yet to cast their votes to be patient.

He expressed confidence that the people of the state would vote for him again.

According to him, “In my own unit here, everything is going peacefully. The INEC officials came early. You yourselves can see that people are out here exercising their civic rights, and from the security aspect, it has been so far so good.

“Let me also use this opportunity to tell people to come out. You know they were saying there will be security challenges, but as you can see, there are no security challenges. Our people are here voting peacefully.

“I believe our people will vote Omituntun 2.0.” 

ReplyReply allForward

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.