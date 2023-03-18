Osinbajo,  Sanwo-Olu in Attendance as Adefarasin Buries Mother in Lagos

Omolabake Fasogbon



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo led dignitaries to the funeral of Late Mrs. Hilda Adefarasin, mother of Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

Mrs. Adefarasin died on February 5, 2023, and was aged 98.

The nonagenarian was laid to rest yesterday in Lagos amid encomiums and prayers.

Adefarasin in his tribute during the funeral service that held at Guiding Light Assembly, Ikoyi, Lagos, described his mother as a mentor, not only to his children but to everyone that crossed her path.

He said his mother was a public servant, humanitarian and women’s right activist who dedicated a great part of her life to the right of women which she believed in.

“She always speaks truth to power as regards the equity and equality of women. She was a firm believer in the ethic of nation building and was committed to devoting her time, energy and resources to anything that would help Nigeria live up to her potential,” he enthused.

Osinbajo on the other hand described late Mrs. Adefarasin as a true Nigerian patriot who devoted her life to active public service from her youth, being one of the earliest nurse and active social activist being a former President of the National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS).

In his teaching, titled, “the memory of the just is blessed,” presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo said late Mrs., Adefarasin lived an impactful life and was full of positive character.

He said, “She is one who loved God dearly and this reflected in her attitude to life. Love is the overriding spiritual virtue in the kingdom of God, everything works together for love and this is reflected in her lifetime. No wonder she lived long because being in love with God guarantees a long life.”

Other prominent Nigerians at the funeral included, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Secretary, National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Olusegun Awolowo.

Others are: Founder of the First City Monument Bank Otunba, Dr., Olasubomi Balogun; Award-winning fashion designer, Abah Folawiyo; General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community, Pastor Tunde Bakare; Senior Pastor, Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo and Senior Pastor, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

Also in attendance were: Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro and a two-time governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Jimi Agbaje, amongst other dignitaries.