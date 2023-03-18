Masari’s Advance Team in Auto Crash, 2 Policemen, Govs’ Nephew Die

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The convoy of cars conveying Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s advance team of security guards and some government officials was involved in an accident killing two policemen and a nephew of the governor, Ahmadu Ali.

The security team and some civilians were travelling to Kafur from Katsina ahead of Masari’s trip to his hometown for today’s governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The incident occured on Friday night at Gadan Tsuntsaye, Jikamshi community, Musawa Local Government Area of the state.

THISDAY gathered that the incident occurred when the driver of a Toyota Hilux security vehicle lost control and rammed into other vehicles in the convoy.

However, an ambulance attached to the advance team’s convoy evacuated the injured persons to the hospital while the rest continued with the journey.

Confirming the incident to THISDAY on Saturday, the Director-General, New Media, Al-amin Isa, named Nura Sufayanu and Kabir Ali as the police officers that died during the accident.

He said: “The accident happened in a village called Gadar Tsuntsaye near Jikamshi in Musawa Local Government Area. Three other people are receiving treatment at Malumfashi General Hospital”.

More details later..