IWD: The Table NG, Robert Taylor Media Host Women in PR to a Roundtable Dinner

Mary Nnah

In commemoration of 2023’s International Women’s Day Celebration, a roundtable dinner was hosted on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 by The Table NG, a PR and Communications community in collaboration with Robert Taylor Media, a 15year old PR Agency located in Lagos, Nigeria.

Over the years, the entire communications industry has grown in leaps and bounds with more opportunities for creative expression available, and one of the aims of the roundtable gathering was for females in the industry to connect and share with colleagues their ideas and commitments to helping the next generation of female communications professionals navigate their journey.

The event kicked off with introductions and ice Breakers followed by the Fireside Chat with the MD of Robert Taylor Media, Ms. Bukola George-Taylor, the conversation focused on – The Role of Female Mentorship and Collaboration in The Growth of The Communications Industry – following the theme – Embracing Equity.

Ms. Bukola George Taylor shared so much information on her personal experience with mentorship in her career journey, there was a lot of key information ranging from the importance of embracing collaborations over the competition, the relevance of peer mentorship in achieving set goals, never to dim your light as a female or consider mediocrity but deliver excellence in every task or project you’re involved in amongst others. She also stated:

“If you are a successful woman, you owe it to the universe to pull up another woman, lend your voice, lend your ears, lend the lessons from your stories and experiences, collaboration wins over competition any day” – Bukky George Taylor

There was food, drinks, networking, interactions, and, other fun activities at the event. For more information and Enquiry follow @thetable.ng on Instagram.

The Table is a PR and Communications community where publicists connect, collaborate, and build sustainable relationships. This community was created by three co-founders, Kafilat Salisu, Rukevwe Dukuye, and Beatrice Miangogo-Eneje.