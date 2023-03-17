Omojafor, Eiremiokhae, Babaeko, Others Set for ‘The Industry Awards 4.0’

Mary Nnah

The management of The Industry Newspaper, organisers of ‘The Industry Summit/Awards, ’ has stated that some distinguished marketing communications professionals in the country would be conferred with some highest awards in this year’s event scheduled to be held on Friday, March 31st, 2023 in Lagos.

The year’s award is looking at the performances of 2022 and the top winners include Sir Steve Bamidele Omojafor, Chairman, STB-McCann Limited, Mr. Steve Babaeko, Group Chief Executive Officer, X3M Ideas, Dr. Felix King Eiremiokhae, CEO MABISCO/Oracle Experience, Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun, CEO NECCI, Mrs. Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, Head Marketing & Communications, Stanbic IBTC, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, Chief Brand Officer, Dangote and Mr. Adedayo Ojo, CEO Caritas.

Others are Mr. Rotimi Bankole, CEO SBI Stagwell, Mr. Olugbenga Victor Afolabi, CEO GDM Group, Chief Charles Azu Chijide, CEO of Charella Group, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Director General Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), and Mr. John Ehiguese, CEO Mediacraft Limited.

Sir Omojafor, an accomplished marketing and advertising practitioner is unanimously voted The Industry Doyen of Advertising for 2022, the category won by Dr. Biodun Shobanjo last year for the 2021 Awards. Omojafor, a former Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc has unarguably accomplished in a career span over four decades.

Coincidentally, Omojafor would chair this year’s summit, which parades some of the best brains in the industry that would discuss issues in data management and government policy as it affects the manufacturing sector.

In another category, Dr. Eiremiokhae has emerged as CEO of the Year in a very keenly contested category. He won the category because of the work has put in to grow and expand Mayor Biscuits Company (MABISCO) during the year under review.

Dr. Eiremiokhae is a renowned integrated marketing communications professional who majors in experiential marketing. However, branching out to build one of the biggest beverage companies in Nigeria and making extensive strides in such a few years is monumental, said the Chairman of the Industry Awards Panel, Ms. Clara Okoro.

In another development, The Industry Lifetime category was renamed ‘The Industry ALL STAR’ and winners emerged after a painstaking evaluation and analysis of each recipient over 10 years and above on their roles in advancing the growth and development of the imc industry.

The winners in this category date back to 2019 which are Mr. Udeme Ufot, GCEO, SO&U, Mr. Nnaemeka Maduegbuna, Chairman, C&F and Mr. Lolu Akinwunmi, Chairman Prima Garnet. 2020 winners are Mr. Jimmy Awosika, Executive Vice Chairman, Troyka Holdings, Chief Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, GCEO, CMC Connect, Mr. Tolu Ogunkoya, RGEO, OMG WeCA and Dr. Eiremiokhae.

The 2021 winners were Mr. Emeka Okeke, CEO Dentsu Mediafuse, Engr. Dozie Mbanefo, CEO of New Crystal, Dr. Onyekachi Onubogu, CEO of Frutta Juice & Services, Dr. Phil Osagie, CEO of JSP Communications, Mr. Kunle Onime, CEO of Marketing & Promotion Concepts Limited and Mr. Enyi Odigbo, Chairman, CASERS Group.

According to Ms. Okoro, these practitioners were carefully chosen and they represent some of the brightest practitioners who have made a huge impact in the industry and they deserve to be rewarded with this laurel.

“This is the first time the category would be honouring 10 practitioners and there are other categories ranging from corporate, individual, brand and legacy categories,” she added.

Speaking on this year’s event, the convener, Mr. Goddie Ofose stated that despite the several challenges faced by businesses last year, imc organisations have continued to hold their ground as well as sustain the high standard occasioned by digitalization and technology.

“Professional, individual, corporate and product brands deserve to be celebrated at the time because to whom much is given much is expected.”

The keynote speaker for the 2023 summit is Tolu Ogunkoya of OMG WeCA and the co-speaker is Ekuma Eze of Nigerian Bottling Company. Both would be speaking on the papers: Data to Action: How Marketers Can Rationalize Performance Measurement & Drive Efficiencies with Intelligence’ and ‘Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG): Impact of Government Policy Shift on the Industry, Consumers respectively.