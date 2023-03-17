Group Donates N1m to Akere Market Fire Victims





Sunday Okobi

A group, Every Lagosian Matters (ELM), has donated N1million to Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Association (AMPADA) whose members lost a 65-year-old security guard and numerous goods worth millions of naira as a result of a fire ignited by suspected hoodlums at Akere spare parts market in Kirikiri, Olodi-Apapa in Ajegunle area of Lagos State.

The group Leader and Director-General Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria, Mr. Kenneth Ibe-Kalu, led a five-member team from Abuja to Lagos on a charity visit to the victims, where a pro-Tinubu support group, BAT 2023 Campaign Organisation led by its National Coordinator, Chief Sola Ebire, commended the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu’s swift response to the plight of the victims.

Ibe-Kalu told AMPADA’s Chairman and Vice, Messrs. Izuchukwu Uba and Aloy Donatus respectively, that Every Lagos Matters rose as a responsive and responsible charity group to assuage the plight of the fire victims, urging them to continue to take heart and keep hope alive.

In his remark, he said: “We actually got to Lagos for a different advocacy programme. But upon hearing the breaking news of the sad fire incident that gutted the Akere spare parts market on March 8, 2023, the ELM Team quickly visited the victims to commiserate and plead with them to take heart, look up to God, shun fake news and be law-abiding, especially against false narrative by rival political parties trying to foment trouble in Lagos where we know that many different ethnic groups had lived in peaceful co-existence for many decades thereby yielding tremendous peace and prosperity to all Lagosians from all walks of life.

‘’Calamities, challenges and difficulties can never end. The ELM visit is a visit for humanity. We are here to push the re-election of Sanwo-olu. We came to Lagos and in the midst of our push for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, this calamity struck, so we are here to project the good and noble intentions of the governor to give the needed succor to every victim irrespective of creed, region, religion and status.”

Ibe-Kalu said the group appreciated the governor for being the first to visit the scene and the victims, adding: “His smart moves also motivated our visit and donation to the victims hence our resolve to give adequate solidarity, support and encouragement. We maintain that Lagos State residents are lucky to have such a competent governor as Sanwo-olu.’’

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator, BAT 2023 Campaign Organisation, Chief Sola Ebire, representing the national patron, Senator Anthony Afuye, said his team was in the Akere market to assuage the feelings as well as assure the victims that the burnt market will soon wear a brand new look, quoting a Yoruba proverb that says: ‘The kings burnt palace will soon bear an improved brand new beauty’, meaning that reprieve, good omen and progress have come their way.”

According to him, “The main reason of human existence and of forming a government, seeking good governance by forming associations is for humanity, especially where we have a good government in place like in Lagos. Our visit here therefore is for humanity. Governor Sanwo-olu has done well, as a competent, compassionate and humane governor with a listening hear to the feelings of the people.”

Shortly after the remarks, Ibe-Kalu donated the sum of N1 million by handing over the cash transfer through the association chairman’s phone to the applause of the crowd that witnessed the event. Thereafter, the phone was passed round the audience for verification

Apart from the members of the association who attended the event, it was also graced by a cross-section of elders, leaders and members of the Akere community.