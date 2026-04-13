Kogi Youths Allege Political Persecution Against Amupitan

Youths in Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, on Monday staged a protest over what they described as a politically motivated attempt to undermine the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The demonstrators, drawn from various youth and civil society groups, marched through major streets of the community, voicing strong support for the independence of the electoral body and expressing confidence in Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and INEC National Commissioner-nominee.

Carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Enemies of Fairness, Beware!” and “Fair Elections Start with Amupitan,” the protesters insisted that recent claims and rumours circulating on social media were part of a broader agenda to discredit the electoral system.

The protest featured a procession of youths on motorcycles and on foot, drawing attention from residents as participants chanted solidarity songs and called for the protection of democratic institutions.

Speaking during the demonstration, a youth leader identified as Segun said the group would resist any attempt to “blackmail” or weaken the electoral body.

“We are here to send a clear message: the sanctity of INEC must be preserved. Prof. Amupitan is a man of integrity and a proud son of this land. Any attempt to malign his character or remove him unjustly is an attack on democracy,” he said.

The protest comes amid ongoing national debates over the appointment of new INEC National Commissioners, with some civil society organisations and opposition voices raising concerns about alleged political affiliations of certain nominees.

However, the Kogi youths dismissed such allegations as “sponsored propaganda,” arguing that Amupitan’s professional record and legal expertise position him to strengthen the credibility of the commission and ensure transparent electoral processes.

Meanwhile, INEC has rejected calls for the removal of its chairman, describing such demands as unconstitutional and a threat to the independence of the electoral body.

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, the Commission stressed that its leadership is governed strictly by constitutional provisions, particularly Section 157 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which outlines the process for appointment and removal.

The Commission explained that its recent actions, including compliance with court rulings and decisions relating to party activities, were guided by the rule of law and aimed at safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic framework.

INEC also dismissed claims of partisan bias, noting that its recognition of multiple political parties and commitment to electoral transparency contradict allegations of a one-party agenda.

On the planned nationwide voter revalidation exercise, the Commission clarified that the initiative is a routine administrative process designed to sanitise the voter register, eliminate irregularities, and enhance the integrity of electoral data.

Reaffirming its commitment, INEC stated that it remains focused on delivering free, fair, and credible elections, adding that it would not be distracted by what it described as unfounded allegations.

The developments come ahead of key off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun states later in the year, as stakeholders continue to scrutinise the electoral body’s actions and leadership.