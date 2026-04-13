Ogun APC Adopts Yayi as Consensus Governorship Candidate

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogun State, Monday, adopted the senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Adeola, popularly called Yayi, as its governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

The decision to field the lawmaker as the party’s governorship flag bearer was announced at the state strategic caucus meeting presided over by the state chairman of the party, Chief Yemi Sanusi and held at the party secretariat, Abeokuta.

The meeting had in attendance Gov Dapo Abiodun, former governors; Chief Olusegun Osoba, Sen Ibikunle Amosun as well as Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Others at the meeting included Sen Iyabo Obasanjo, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka representing Imeko/Yewa North federal constituency and also a governorship aspirant, Senator Solomon Adeola and other serving and past members of both the state and National Assembly among others.

Abiodun reportedly announced Adeola as the party consensus governorship candidate and urged other governorship aspirants to rally round the senator and allow the party interest to supercede any other interest.

The announcement of the senator as the party’s governorship consensus candidate drew wild jubilation among party members as they began shouting Yayi ni jo, Yayi ni jare

In his acceptance speech, Adeola thanked the party members for giving him the opportunity to be the ruling party’s candidate pledging not to let the party down

He said, “Now is all the sacrifices that my brothers have put together to ensure this day come to pass I believe in oneness and the unity of our dear states and Ogun West by extension I know the vision for this state I know how passionate and how central this state is to the federal republic of Nigeria

” As far as maintaining our status aside being the most fastest growing economy in Nigeria all effort that have been put in place to ensure that we reposition this state and takes our pride of place in the community of states in this country is well recognized

“Your excellency my dear leaders that are here I want to assure sir I will not let you down I promise to keep the flag flying I promise to retain and maintain the unity peace and progress that has taken place in Ogun state for the last three years and beyond I can assure you I will not derail

“I will not derail the ship I’m about to take over I will make sure that it does not derail and by the special grace of God I will do my best, my utmost best to keep every member of our great party together to keep all the state together and to ensure that irrespective of our political alignment, we are one big irrevisable family

“Going forward from today your excellency and all the leaders of the party I want to assure you that a new Ogun state is born and everything that need to be done to keep us together, to keep us as one in the indivisible entity so that we can take Ogun state to the promise land and to the next level we all desire”

While welcoming the party leaders to the meeting, the party chairman, Yemi Sanusi said that the meeting was called to preserve the unity of the party both before, during and after the primaries.

He underscored the need for the party to have rancour primaries hence the need for the strategic caucus meeting to carry everyone along and ensure that the party is not divided ahead of the 2027 election.