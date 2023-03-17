Edo People Charged to Vote LP Candidates

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A senior lawyer, Solomon Asemota, SAN, and the Christian Social Movement of Nigeria (CSMN), have called on all Edo people to come out in their large numbers to vote all candidates of the Labour Party (LP) in tomorrow’s election.

They said the called became necessary so as to enthrone a well structure political movement that does not believe in rigging and other electoral malpractices to attain power.

Speaking at a press confe-rence in Benin City, yesterday, organised by CSMN, Chairman of group, Solomon Asemota, who played a double role, while giving the charge, added that for almost eight years, the state did not have a functional House of Assembly as both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Congress (APC) have been two sides of one coin, determined to promote oppression in Nigeria with the help of federal might which has made the state assembly to remain moribund.

Against this backdrop, he said with the emergence of LP candidates in the election, people of the said would now have the opportunity for a rebirth to revive the law making process in the state.

“We hereby called on all well-meaning people of Edo State to come out en-mass to vote LP candidates into the House of Assembly this Saturday, March 18, 2023.

“LP is the solution to attain true democracy and the #Obidient Movement is the only way to achieve this because it does not support any form of electoral malpractices but genuine persuasion of people.

“If Nigeria must move forward and attain true democracy, we must key into the pattern of LP which says no to rigging to win elections,” he declared

Asemota, who is also a ranking member of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum (SMBLF), further noted that a vote for LP candidates this Saturday, is a vote to free Nigerians especially those who have ignorantly allowed themselves to be deceived, without bearing in mind that authority belong to the order established by God and and that the choice of political regime and appointment as well as election of rulers should be left in free decision of the citizens.

Flanked by leaders of CSMN, like Samuel Ogbemudia Jnr; and some members of the LP, he added: “We in Nigeria, agreed on liberal democracy, through free, fair and credible elections as the process through which our leaders and rulers are appointed or elected; doing otherwise will be counterproductive.”