Buhari Signs 16 Constitutional Review Bills

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing some legislations that altered some provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

Wase who doubles as the Chairman, Special Ad-hoc Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution noted that the Constitution (Fifth Alteration) bill, 2023 is fragmented into 16 bills.

He noted that four of the bills centred on devolution of powers/promotion of true Federalism and also strengthening of State Houses of Assembly and Judiciary.

The 16 bills assented to by the President, include the seven Bills that seek to change the names of Afikpo North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas; change the name of Kunchi Local Government Area; to change the names of Egbado North and Egbado South Local Government Areas; correct the name of Atigbo Local Government Area; correct the name of Obia/Akpor Local Government Area; and provide for the financial independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary; and for related matters.

“Fifth Alteration (No.8), the bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to regulate the first session and inauguration of members-elect of the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.”

Other are, “bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to delete the reference to the provisions of the Criminal Code, Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Act, Criminal Procedure Code or Evidence Act; and for related matters. The bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to exclude the period of intervening events in the computation of time for determining pre-election petitions, election petitions and appeals; and for related matters.

“The bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the post-call qualification of the Secretary of the National Judicial Council; and for related matters. The bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to delete the item “prisons” in the Exclusive Legislative List and redesignate it as “Correctional Services” in the Concurrent Legislative List; and for related matters. The bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move the item “railways” from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List; and for related matters.

“The bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow States generate, transmit and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid; and for related matters. The bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to require the President and Governors to submit the names of persons nominated as Ministers or Commissioners within sixty days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or State House of Assembly; and for related matters.”

The Deputy Speaker also commended members of the 9th National Assembly for working tirelessly to ensure the passage of this legacy legislation.