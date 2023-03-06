Adeleke Urges Osun People to Vote PDP During Saturday’s Poll

*Reaffirms commitment to good governance

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has urged the people of Osun State, to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, March 11 state assembly election.

While thanking the residents for their full support on July 16th, 2022 and on February 25th, Adeleke, who spoke in the Yoruba language called on the people to endorse the PDP again next Saturday to enable him to continue delivery of dividends of democracy.



“My good people of Osun State. I address you today to express my heartfelt appreciation for your love and backing for me all the time. You voted for me massively last year. I am ever grateful. You voted for my party massively in federal elections. I am thankful.



“Your trust in me is not taken for granted. Since I assumed office, I have been delivering on my electoral promises despite the funding constraints. I have blocked leakages in state finance; launched Osun on tech revolution through new tech innovation policy, ICT Policy and domestication of Nigeria Start Up act; stabilised the then heavily politicised public service; introduced farmers intervention initiative.



“Launched the payment of a log of half salaries and several staff emoluments issues; commenced payment of arrears of contributory pensions; approved almost a billion naira for Osun rural project development; implemented mass water projects across 332 wards; launched rehabilitation of schools/health centres; restarted the reconstruction of Osogbo -Kwaran- Kwara border road; launched mass road reconstruction across Osun state; restored sanity to traditional institutions; renovated Abere Bola Ige house from its decrepit conditions; started action on abandoned Osun house in Abuja.



“I have also launched an action on the implementation of the Light up Osun project; started preparatory work for the making and implementation time of the Osun Climate Change Policy and strategy; introduced the Imole Youth Corps with new age tasks; launched the implementation of the Osun state Tourism policy plan;

“Implemented and expand Imole medical surgery initiative across nine federal constituencies; shaken up the solid mineral sector for accountability; maintained executive/legislative unity despite party differences; take action to access the novel tax credit for infrastructures initiative for Osun State.



“To expand broadband services, my administration is reviving and flagging off Osun bribed fibre optic project. Already, we are reforming the state’s Transport Management System while expanding the infrastructure base of the Osun State University. Our administration has done a lot and we are planning to do more.

“For me to continue to serve you well, I request that you vote for the 26 House of Assembly candidates of the PDP. They are the team I will work with. They are very important for the implementation of the Imole agenda. A PDP fully controlled State Assembly is the key to more dividends of democracy.



“Next Saturday’s election is very critical for Osun State. A vote for those Assembly candidates is a vote for me. I need them to serve you better and to complete the work we have started. Another victory for me and my party, the PDP, it will speed up the progress already recorded and drive our state to greater heights.

“I, however, appeal for a violence-free election, election is not about killing and maiming. It is about the exercise of electoral choice. Mobilise peacefully and cast your votes for PDP candidates,” he stated.