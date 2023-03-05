Lawan’s Display of Ignorance of Electoral Act

Notes for File

It is simply shocking that the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, did not understand the import of the Electoral Act 2022 he supervised its enactment.

During plenary last Tuesday, Lawan, said there was no provision for the electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act. He added that the parliament only made provision for the transfer of results from the polling units to the INEC server.

But to show that he was ignorant of the law he passed, two PDP senators, Gershom Bassey (Cross River South) and Abba Moro (Benue South) faulted his argument. They said the Act mandates the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit election results electronically from polling units to its central server.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, Senator Moro lamented that the INEC went ahead to announce the results of last Saturday’s elections despite local and foreign outcry due to substantial non-conformity with the Electoral Act regarding the electronic transmission of results.

Moro said: “By the passage of the Electoral Act, BVAS should be able to transmit electronically from the polling unit to the server in the INEC office. When it gets to the wards, it is supposed to transmit to the local government and later to the state. It is expected that when this sequence is followed, we can guarantee the transparency in the system.”

Senator Bassey also corroborated the submission of Moro, saying, “The key element of the process is that when the results are collated at the unit level, they should be uploaded to the server which must be accessible to everyone.

“It is the leg upon which the transparency of the INEC stands. We are saying that the process has been compromised because many polling units have not been uploaded and it is a major flaw of the election,” he said.

Will Lawan say that he does not know the import of Section 60 (5) and Clause 38 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Election 2022.

Clause 38 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022 stipulates thus: “Upon completion of all the Polling Unit voting and results, procedures, the Presiding Officer shall:-(i) Electronically transmit or transfer the result of the Polling Unit, direct to the collation system as prescribed by the commission. (ii) Use BVAS to upload a scan of ES8A to INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), as prescribed by the commission.”