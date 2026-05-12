Stock Market Crosses N160trn Mark on Demand for Dangote Cement, Others

Kayode Tokede

The stock market section of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) opened trading for the new week as market capitalisation crossed the N160 trillion mark amid investors’ demand for Dangote Cement Plc (up by 8.5 per cent) and 58 others.

The NGX All-Share Index gained by 5,709.71 basis points or 2.33 per cent to close at 250,485.54 basis points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value rose by N3.16 trillion to close at N 160.256 trillion.

The market positive performance was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks which are; Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), NASCON Allied Industries, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) and BUA Cement.

Investor sentiment, as measured by market breadth closed positive as 58 stocks advanced, while 21 declined. Chams Holding Company, FTN Cocoa Processors, International Energy Insurance, Livestock Feeds and R.T. Briscoe recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent each to close at N3.41, N9.13, N2.86, N8.80 and N16.50 respectively, per share.

MeCure Industries and Berger Paints followed with a gain of 9.99 per cent each to close at N79.85 and N119.45 respectively, while Zichis Agro Allied Industry rose by 9.98 per cent to close at N36.69, per share.

On the other hand, Prestige Assurance led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N1.44, per share. Sovereign Trust Insurance followed with a decline of 9.96 per cent to close at N2.26, while University Press lost 9.09 per cent to close at N4.00, per share.

Ellah Lakes lost 9.05 per cent to close at N10.05, while Tantalizer declined by 7.69 per cent to close at N4.20, per share.

The total volume traded rose by 28.63 per cent to 1.486 million units, valued at N68.455 billion, and exchanged in 94,834 deals. Transactions in the shares of Veritas Kapital Assurance topped the activity chart with 194.545 million shares valued at N299.075 million. Access Holdings followed with 172.077 million shares worth N4.179 billion, while First Holdco traded 131.974 million shares valued at N9.796 billion.

FCMB Group traded 123.892 million shares valued at N1.415 billion, while Champion Breweries transacted 82.991 million shares worth N1.251 billion.

On market outlook, Imperial Asset Managers Limited said, “looking ahead, we expect the market to sustain a broadly constructive tone, supported by the ongoing Q1 2026 earnings season and continued dividend-related flows. Banking and Industrial Goods remain our preferred sectors, underpinned by strong earnings delivery. We advise investors to remain selective and disciplined on entry prices, given the market’s substantial year-to-date (YTD) appreciation.”