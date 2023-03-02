  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

ECOWAS Congratulates Tinubu, Sues for Peace

Nigeria | 2 days ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, has congratulated president-elect Bola Ahmed on his victory at last weekend’s poll.

In a congratulatory message, yesterday, the Commission said: “On behalf of His Excellency General Umaru Sissoco Embalo, Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and the entire ECOWAS Leadership, we wish to convey our heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His Excellency, General Embalo appeals to all the stakeholders to promote peace and to use constitutional means to address any grievances they may have.”

