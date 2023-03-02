Bola Tinubu’s Govt Will Never Islamise Nigeria, Says CAN

Mary Nnah



Following the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of yesterday, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State, has assured Nigerians that the government of Tinubu, has no intention to Islamise Nigeria and would never do so.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos yesterday during a media briefing, the Chairman of CAN Lagos State, Bishop Stephen Adegbite assured Nigerians both at home and in Diaspora that Tinubu’s government would not Islamise Nigeria, noting, “I can say to everyone that Bola Tinubu’s presidency will never Islamise Nigeria. It is not possible and I will never be part of such.”

Speaking further, he said: “If he has not Islamised his wife of 40 years and his children, how will he Islamise Nigeria? That is why we are saying to people in Lagos that to us religion is not a barrier. We are brothers and sisters and that is the peace we want in Nigeria. You are my brother, you are my sister. Forget about religion. What we want in Nigeria are results. Whether you are a Christian or Muslim, all we want is the dividends of democracy and if you have seen it in Lagos, then it is possible in the entire nation.”

He prayed further that for this election year, Nigerians will have something to be grateful to God for in Tinubu.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election with the majority of votes cast in 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT.

Before the election, among the concerns expressed by Christians was the fear of a Muslim-Muslim ticket which might eventually result in a Muslim agenda being enforced on citizens. Now that the die is cast, the cleric has enjoined all members of the Christian faith that no one is in any form of the potential danger of any kind, and neither are their property, investments, or business concerns.

“I am a spiritual leader and I have known Bola Tinubu and his family for 23 years even as a young priest then, I was not a Bishop at that time. And if you have been with a family for 23 years without any problem, it will be pretty difficult for you to now say you want to deny him at a time when he needed you most. That was exactly what happened. When I spoke the other time and I was quoted out of context, I was speaking as a friend of Bola Tinubu’s family and I remain a friend of the Asiwaju family till tomorrow and you must separate from the chairman of CAN. So, personal relationships cannot be broken by politics.

I also saw in him somebody who is not a religious bigot. I saw in him somebody that is open and liberal; somebody that is wonderful to the church in the past,” he noted.

Speaking on the forthcoming March 11 election, Adegbite assured the electorate that the Lagos State government would continue to provide a level playing field for all.

“We urge everyone to go about their daily activities without any fear, concerns, or worries, and as it relates to the March 11th, 2023 Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections, an atmosphere of peace and tranquility is assured,” he noted.

He enjoined all residents of Lagos to avoid inciting comments capable of heating up the polity but rather should focus on things that can help make their unity stronger and bring the best out of our diversities.

“The common prosperity of Lagos and Nigeria should be our collective and corporate concern, and we pray that God will help us grow in the right direction,” he said.