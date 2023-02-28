LP Candidate, Imasuen, Wins Edo South Senate Seat

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the Edo State Labour Party (LP), Neda Imasuen, as winner of the South senatorial seat.

Imasuen, a lawyer was announced winner of the contest, after defeating the two major political parties; the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing the results in the early hours of Monday, the Returning Officer, Professor Julius Obasuyi said Imasuen polled 167,250 votes while his closest rival, Mathhew Iduoriyekemwen of the PDP garnered 61,749; and Valentine Asuen of the APC scored 57,933.

According to Obasuyi, AA scored 369 votes, AD