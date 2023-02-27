PDP Wins Three Federal Constituencies in Kaduna 

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Dan Amos of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the election in Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency seat of Kaduna State.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Yunusa Umaru, who declared the result in Kafanchan on Monday, said Amos polled 32, 578 to defeat his closest rival, Anto Usman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 26,793 votes.

According to the returning officer, Avejagbi Moses of the Labour Party LP scored 22, 979 votes while Adamu Ransome of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 1,066 votes.

The PDP also won the Kauru federal constituency seat.

Announcing the result, Tahir Bayero, INEC returning officer for Kauru, Tahir Bayero declared Bashir Yusuf of the PDP who scored 19,985 as the winner.

He said Mukhtat Zakari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress candidate (APC), scored 16,811 while Isaac Auta of the Labour Party (LP) scored 8,426 votes.

Also in Zango Kataf/Jaba federal constituency, Amos Gwamna the incumbent and candidate of the PDP was declared winner.

Announcing the result in Zonkwa, David Idoko, INEC returning officer said Gwamna scored 40,621 votes to defeat the LP candidate, Lawrence Clement who polled 18,209 votes