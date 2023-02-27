  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

PDP Wins Three Federal Constituencies in Kaduna 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

By John Shiklam in Kaduna 

Dan Amos of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the election in Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency seat of Kaduna State.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Yunusa Umaru, who declared the result in Kafanchan on Monday, said Amos polled 32, 578 to defeat his closest rival,  Anto Usman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 26,793 votes.

According to the returning officer,  Avejagbi Moses of the Labour Party  LP scored  22, 979 votes while  Adamu Ransome of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored  1,066 votes.

The PDP also won the Kauru federal constituency seat. 

Announcing the result, Tahir Bayero, INEC returning officer for Kauru, Tahir Bayero declared Bashir Yusuf of the PDP who scored 19,985 as the winner. 

He said Mukhtat Zakari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress candidate (APC), scored 16,811 while Isaac Auta of the Labour Party (LP) scored 8,426 votes.

Also in Zango Kataf/Jaba federal constituency, Amos Gwamna the incumbent and candidate of the PDP was declared winner. 

Announcing the result in Zonkwa, David Idoko, INEC returning officer said  Gwamna scored 40,621 votes to defeat the LP  candidate, Lawrence Clement who  polled 18,209 votes 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.