  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

LP Wins Abia Central Senatorial Seat as APC Takes Abia North

Nigeria | 7 mins ago

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia 

The Labour Party has achieved a historic political feat in Abia State by winning a Senatorial seat for the first following the raging Obidient political wave.

LP candidate, Hon Darlington Nwokocha was declared the winner of Abia Central Senatorial District after he outscored other contestants.

The returning officer, Professor Herbert Udo of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU) said that Nwokocha scored 92,116 to dust the other candidates. The senator-elect, who currently represents Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South federal constituency, is rounding off his second term in the Green Chamber. 

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Col Austin Akobundu(rtd) received 41,477 votes to place second while the APC candidate Hon Sam Onuigbo came third with 7,997 votes. Ahamdi Nweke of APGA  got 4,737.

Meanwhile the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator  Uzor Kalu has won his second term mandate for Abia North Senatorial District. Orji

Kalu, who contested on the APC ticket was declared winner by the returning officer, Chinedu Nnamdi after polling 30,815 votes to consign the LP candidate, Nnamdi Iro to second position with 27,540.

Former Abia North Senator, Mao Ohuabunwa came a distant third after scoring 15,175 votes in yet another futile bid to return to the Red Chambers of the NationalAssembly.

