Latest Headlines
Carabao Cup: Man Utd Claim First Trophy in Six Years
Agbalaka Targets U20 W’Cup Ticket with Flying Eagles
Ogundare: Small Businesses Should Leverage Collaborative Technology in Workplace
Live Updates: Nigeria Decides 2023
MONDAY 27, FEBRUARY 2023
1:00 AM
NNPP’s Kwankwaso Wins 31 Kano LGAs, APC’s Tinubu Wins 8
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party Rabiu Kwankwaso has won the presidential election in 31 out of the 39 local government areas of Kano state announced so far. All Progressives Congress candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu won in eight local government areas. Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party Peter Obi did not win in any of the councils.
See results below:
1. Garun Mallam LGA
APC- 8642
LP- 160
NNPP- 12,249
PDP- 4409
2. Rimin Gado LGA
APC- 12,590
LP- 40
NNPP- 12,247
PDP- 1099
3. Kibiya LGA
APC- 10,283
LP- 70
NNPP- 16331
PDP- 753
4. Kura LGA
APC- 10,929
LP- 126
NNPP- 20,406
PDP – 3987
5. Makoda LGA
APC-12,590
LP- 40
NNPP- 12,247
PDP- 1,099
6. Gezawa LGA
APC- 9,915
LP- 188
NNPP- 21,090
PDP- 2,980
7. Minjibir LGA
APC- 6,777
LP- 123
NNPP- 15,505
PDP- 1833
8. Gabasawa LGA
APC- 11,992
LP- 48
NNPP- 13,736
PDP- 2,191
9. Warawa LGA
APC- 10,352
LP- 125
NNPP- 12,708
PDP- 1,277
10. Sumaila LGA
APC- 11,341
LP- 1,106
NNPP-23,307
PDP-1553
11. Rogo LGA
APC- 1,043
LP- 343
NNPP-19587
PDP- 1616
12. Dawakin Tofa LGA
APC- 16,773
LP- 202
NNPP- 25,072
PDP- 2,477
13. Kunchi LGA
APC- 10,359
LP- 50
NNPP- 8090
PDP- 703
14. Dambatta LGA
APC- 13,179
LP- 66
NNPP- 15,179
PDP- 2,099
15. Karaye LGA
APC-10,874
LP-134
NNPP-16,295
PDP-2.131
16. Dawakin Kudu LGA
APC-12,258
LP-167
NNPP-32,925
PDP-3,768
17. Tofa LGA
APC- 10,280
LP-177
NNPP- 17,219
PDP- 1,192
18. Madobi LGA
APC- 12,038
LP- 39
NNPP- 23,130
PDP- 2,393
19. Bagwai LGA
APC- 14,949
LP- 102
NNPP- 14,243
PDP- 1,935
20. Bunkure LGA
APC- 11,161
LP- 76
NNPP- 16,759
PDP- 1,528
21. Bebeji LGA
APC- 12,616
LP- 239
NNPP- 22,242
PDP- 1,475
22. Gwale LGA
APC- 6,950
LP- 270
NNPP-42,932
PDP- 7,457
23. Rank LGA
APC-11,268
LP- 115
NNPP- 16,286
PDP- 1,898
24. Ajingi LGA
APC-7,066
LP- 182
NNPP- 16,798
PDP- 1,504
25. Gaya LGA
APC- 8708
LP- 158
NNPP- 18,999
PDP- 1,382
26. Albasu LGA
APC- 9,618
LP- 34
NNPP- 19,161
PDP- 2,350
27. Doguwa LGA
APC- 15,424
LP- 642
NNPP- 14,543
PDP- 1,408
28. Wudil LGA
APC- 10,279
LP- 380
NNPP- 22,517
PDP- 2,785
29. Tarauni LGA
APC- 6,133
LP- 659
NNPP- 32,891
PDP- 6,067
30. Tsanyawa LGA
APC- 14,052
LP- 89
NNPP- 14,468
PDP- 1,721
31. Ungogo LGA
APC-8,011
LP-334
NNPP-34,916
PDP-4,659
32. Bichi LGA
APC- 31,673
LP- 178
NNPP- 20,862
PDP- 1,371
33. Kiru LGA
APC- 19,151
LP- 112
NNPP- 27,199
PDP- 2,467
34. Garko LGA
APC- 8,485
LP- 313
NNPP- 15,889
PDP- 2,067
35. Gwarzo LGA
APC- 20,627
LP- 70
NNPP- 19,950
PDP- 2,125
36. Kabo LGA
APC- 18,767
LP- 79
NNPP- 15,923
PDP- 2,463
37. Shanono LGA
APC- 11,557
LP- 44
NNPP- 9,672
PDP- 1,703
38. Tudun Wada LGA
APC- 18,017
LP- 1,053
NNPP-23,041
PDP- 1965
39. Kumbotso LGA
APC- 6,721
LP- 815
NNPP- 44,474
PDP- 5,996
12:39 AM
RESULTS OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN KADUNA STATE LGAs
1, GIWA LGA
APC -19,922
PDP – 22,302
LP – 565
Registered voters – 149,456
Valid votes – 46,435
Rejected Votes – 1,662
2. KAURA LGA
APC – 1,847
LP – 25,744
PDP – 7,847
Valid votes – 36,222
Rejected Votes – 694
Total votes cast- 36,916
3. KAJURU LGA
APC – 3,940
PDP – 9,253
LP – 14,875
Valid votes – 29,839
Rejected Votes – 30,639
4. MAKARFI LGA
APC – 13,767
PDP – 22,098
LP – 759
Registered voters – 118,150
Accredited voters – 43,888
Valid votes – 42,046
Rejected Votes- 824
Total votes cast – 42,870
SUNDAY 26, FEBRUARY 2023
10:19 PM
Atiku Wins Mikang LG in Plateau State
PRESIDENTIAL
APC 5044,
PDP 7211,
LP 7201
SENATORIAL
APC 6864 ,
PDP 12332,
LP 1591
HOUSE Of REPS
APC 7028,
PDP 12138,
LP 1574.
10:17 PM
Akwa Ibom Presidential Election Result by INEC
Okon Bassey in Uyo
Eastern Obollo LGA
APC. 1674
LP. 1345
PDP. 2345
ONNA LGA
APC. 1396
LP. 4745
PDP. 8741
OKOBO LGA
APC. 3168
LP. 2490
PDP. 5273
ITU LGA
APC. 4134
LP. 6001
PDP. 7276
ESIT EKET LGA
APC. 3819
LP. 2555
PDP. 4484
IBENO LGA
APC. 878
LP. 2403
PDP. 3246
ETIM EKPO LGA
APC. 5182
LP. 1711
PDP. 4733
UDONG UKO LGA
APC. 1555
LP. 1068
PDP. 2701
IKA LGA
APC. 5511
LP. 1054
PDP. 3750
IKONO. LGA
APC. 6620
LP. 5198
PDP. 6731
URUAN. LGA
APC. 5287
LP. 3024
PDP. 9327
YPP. 1621
OBOT AKARA LGA
APC. 4477
LP. 2542
PDP. 8029
URUEFONG ORUKO LGA
APC. 3697
LP. 2010
PDP. 3419
IBIONO IBOM. LGA
APC. 3407
LP. 7752
PDP. 5274
YPP. 4622
IBESIKPO ASUTAN LGA
APC. 6480
LP. 3698
PDP. 9326
MBO. LGA
APC. 3204
LP. 1456
PDP. 3922
NSIT IBOM LGA
APC. 5975
LP. 2215
PDP. 8176
INI LGA
APC. 3943
LP. 2894
PDP. 7740
YPP. 1467
NSIT ATAI LGA
APC. 2853
LP. 1067
PDP. 8371
ORON. LGA
APC. 2443
LP. 3033
PDP. 3295
ETINAN. LGA
APC. 4505
LP. 4180
PDP. 10455
YPP. 1485
Nsit Ubim LGA
APC 2792
LP. 2329
PDP. 11308
Mkpat Enin LGA
APC 2152
LP 4105
PDP 9441
10:00pm
Agege
APC: 29,568
LP: 13,270
PDP: 4, 498
Registered voters: 365,889
Accredited voters: 53,858
9:18pm
Ibeju Lekki
APC: 14,685
LP: 10,410
PDP: 2,329
Badagry
APC 31,903
LP 10,956
NNPP 153
PDP 6,024
Ikeja
APC: 21,276
LP: 30,004
PDP: 2,280
9:10pm
GOMBE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS
SHONGOM LGA:
1. APC – 7,525
2. PDP- 13,520.
3. NNPP- 256.
4. LP- 2,579
BALANGA LGA.
1. APC- 11,715.
2. PDP- 23,326.
3. NNPP- 405.
4. LP- 3,760
NAFADA LGA.
1. APC- 8,242
2. PDP-12,339
3. NNPP-344
4. LP- FUNAKAYE LGA.
1. APC- 12,672
2. PDP- 25,384
3. NNPP- 767
4. LP- 320
9:07pm
Presidential Election Results in 16 out of 20 Local Government areas in Ogun State
1. REMO NORTH LG
Registered voters: 48,886
Accredited Voters: 11,148
APC: 5,814
PDP: 3,627
LP: 984
NNPP: 22
ADC: 71
Total valid votes: 10,665
Rejected votes: 478
Total votes cast: 11,143
2. IKENNE LG
Registered voters: 67,914
Accredited Voters: 20,126
APC: 9,431
ADC: 115
PDP: 6,616
LP: 2,678
NNPP: 39
SDP: 07
Total votes cast: 19,159
Rejected votes: 967
Total votes cast: 20,126
Four polling units cancelled due to violence, destruction of election materials such ballot boxes and papers and over voting.
3. EGBADO SOUTH LG
Registered voters: 13,3001
Accredited Voters: 31,192
APC: 18,471
ADC: 342
PDP: 5,012
LP: 3,126
NNPP: 117
Total valid votes: 29,518
Rejected votes: 1,672
Total votes cast: 31,190
4. EWEKORO LG
Registered voters: 94,681
Accredited Voters: 18,411
APC: 9,778
ADC: 1,247
PDP: 3,646
LP: 2,287
NNPP: 79
Total valid votes: 17,521
Rejected votes: 876
Total votes cast: 18,397
5. ABEOKUTA NORTH LG
Registered voters: 167,753
Accredited Voters: 33,027
APC: 20,094
ADC: 1,285
PDP: 5,057
LP: 4,092
NNPP: 104
Total valid votes: 31,270
Rejected votes: 1,738
Total votes cast: 33,008
Two units cancelled due to over voting.
6. IJEBU NORTH LG
Registered voters: 133,122
Accredited Voters: 34,035
APC: 21,844
ADC: 300
PDP: 7,233
LP: 2,372
NNPP: 50
Total valid votes: 32,289
Rejected votes: 1,555
Total votes cast: 33,844
Two unit cancelled due to mal-accreditation.
7. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LG
Registered voters: 52,457
Accredited Voters: 13,206
APC: 7,430
ADC: 135
PDP: 2,859
LP: 1,779
NNPP: 19
Total valid votes: 12,522
Rejected votes: 683
Total votes cast: 13,205
8. IMEKO AFON LG
Registered voters: 70,223
Accredited Voters: 18,411
APC: 12,146
ADC: 143
PDP: 4,560
LP: 568
NNPP: 32
Total valid votes: 17,639
Rejected votes: 762
Total votes cast: 18,411
9. ODEDA LG
Registered voters: 94,048
Accredited Voters: 22,068
APC: 12,945
ADC: 425
PDP: 3,855
LP: 3,064
NNPP: 73
Total valid votes: 20,917
Rejected votes: 1,123
Total votes cast: 22,040
10. EGBADO NORTH LG
Registered voters: 130,063
Accredited Voters: 33,594
APC: 19,053
ADC: 491
PDP: 9,830
LP: 1,535
NNPP: 478
Total valid votes: 31,972
Rejected votes: 1,438
Total votes cast: 33,410
11. IJEBU-ODE LG
Registered voters: 90,760
Accredited Voters: 25,028
APC: 16,072
ADC: 188
PDP: 4,057
LP: 3,162
NNPP: 56
Total valid votes: 24,058
Rejected votes: 882
Total votes cast: 24,940
One cancellation due to over voting
12. SAGAMU LG
Registered voters: 169,347
Accredited Voters: 38,641
APC: 21,118
ADC: 323
PDP: 8,136
LP: 6,437
NNPP: 152
Total valid votes: 36,825
Rejected votes: 1,797
Total votes cast: 38,622
13. IPOKIA LG
Registered voters: 136,281
Accredited Voters: 39,928
APC: 16,929
ADC: 162
PDP: 16,082
LP: 1,860
NNPP: 186
Total valid votes: 37472
Rejected votes: 2,450
Total votes cast: 39,922
14. ODOGBOLU LG
Registered voters: 95,530
Accredited Voters: 23,123
APC: 12,374
ADC: 179
PDP: 6,176
LP: 2,688
NNPP: 36
Total valid votes: 22,096
Rejected votes: 1,027
Total votes cast: 23,123
One unit was cancelled due to over voting
15. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG
Registered voters: 242,151
Accredited Voters: 50,289
APC: 28,111
ADC: 587
PDP: 7,787
LP: 8,930
NNPP: 137
Total valid votes: 47,768
Rejected votes: 2,454
Total votes cast: 50,222
One polling unit was cancelled due to violence
16. OGUN WATERSIDE LG
Registered voters: 52,359
Accredited Voters: 15,121
APC: 8,522
ADC: 148
PDP: 5,090
LP: 481
NNPP: 29
Total valid votes: 14,404
Rejected votes: 714
Total votes cast: 15,118
Two units were cancelled due to no access to polling unit and over voting.
9:02pm
Kwankwaso Leads Atiku, Tinubu in Kano, Wins Ganduje’s LG
Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano
The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Presidential Candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is leading the other two Presidential candidates Kano election results so far announced by the INEC.
The other top contenders from APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have lower votes in the 19 Local Government Areas so far announced.
As at the time of filing this report, collation of results are still on-going at INEC office, Kano.
The state remains calm and peaceful as residents move about their normal businesses.
However, there are indications that the total results for Kano may not be ready till Monday.
Also, Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has lost his local government area to the presidential candidate of NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.
Ganduje is from Ganduje village in Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano state.
In the results announced by the returning officer of Adamu Jibril, APC scored 16,773 votes while NNPP scored 25,072 votes. PDP scored 2,477 votes and Labour got 202 votes.
Also, Nasiru Sule Garo, the House of Representatives Candidate for Gwarzo/ Kabo Federal Constituency on the platform of New Nigeria People’s Party, has rejected the results of the constituency declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission over alleged over voting.
Addressing a news conference on Sunday in Kano, Mr Nasiru said his decision to reject the results was based on the physical evidence of massive collaboration with State government, INEC officials and security agents in carrying out the electoral malpractice.
LAGOS LGAs PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS
Epe
APC: 19,867
LP: 3,497
PDP: 5221
Registered voters: 160361
Accredited voters: 30,683
Lagos Mainland
APC 20,030
LP 18,698
PDP 3002
SDP 018
11 Wards
Total valid votes: 43,095
Total rejected votes: 2,204
Total votes cast: 45,299
Registered. Voters 250,616
Accredited 45, 686
Lagos Island
APC: 27,760
LP: 3,058
PDP: 2,521
Registered voters: 200,048
Accredited Voters: 34, 989
KORODU
APC 50,353
LP 28, 951
PDP 4,508
19 Wards
Total valid votes: 84, 096
Total rejected votes: 3, 892
Registered. Voters 364,072
Accredited 89,414
8:22pm
Jerry Gana’s Son Wins House of Representatives Seat
By Laleye Dipo in Minna
Joshua Audu Gana, son of former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana, has been elected into the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Niger state.Joshua won the federal House of Representatives seat for Lavun Mokwa and Edati constituency polling 47, 942 votes to the incumbent Alhaji Abdullahi Usman Gbatamangi who scored 40,003 votes
Result for the Shiroro, Munya and Rafi federal constituency contest showed that Ibrahim Modibo of the APC was victorious as he defeated Abdullahi Ricco of the PDP.
Modibo polled 47271 votes against Ricco’s 31,258
The results from the presidential collation centre in Minna indicate that the All Progressives Congress has won in 3 out of the 5 local governments already collated while the PDP won in the remaining two
Wushishi LG
APC 11,504
PDP 8,868
LP 460
NNPP 404
Edati LG
APC 10,508
PDP 14,779
LP 93
NNPP 263
Rafi
APC 16,963
PDP – 9,581
LP 1,058
NNPP 1,523
Gbako
APC 12,436
PDP 11,017
LP 424
NNPP 170
Katcha
APC 10,795
PDP 13,268
LP 180
NNPP 331
More to come
8:02pm
Tinubu Wins Rivers PDP Guber Candidate’s LG
Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers state in the Presidential election held on Saturday. The council is where the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Siminialaye Fubara, hails from.
The APC won the election with 5701 votes, while PDP had 1542 votes. The Labour Party had 2093 votes, occupying second position in the results.
The result was announced by the Returning Officer, Prof Paul Chukwuogwo, at the 2023 general election state collation centre, held at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt.
Other LGA announced include, Ahoada West, Tai and Gokana.
Announcing the result for Ahoada West, the Returning Officer, Prof Cheta Williams, said APC had 3443 votes, PDP 2582 votes, LP 4634 votes and SDP got 147 votes.
Also, the returning officer for Tai LGA, Williams Chinedu, announced that APC had 9442 votes, PDP 1506, LP 485 and SDP 128 votes.
On Gokana LGA, the State Returning Officer, Prof Williams Addias declined the result over inconsistency in the figures presented by the returning officer, Prof Robinson Monday. He was asked to reconcile before submitting to the collation officers.
7:42pm
Speaker Gbajabiamila Reelected for 6th Term
Udora Orizu in Abuja
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has hailed his constituents in the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State for electing him for the 6th term.
Gbajabiamila emerged victorious during the presidential and National Assembly elections that took place on Saturday.
He polled 19,717 votes and defeated his closest opponent, Bosun Jeje of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 5,121 votes.
The Speaker was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2003 to represent Surulere 1 Federal Constituency. Since then, he has won elections in the subsequent five election cycles, including Saturday’s.
During his 20-year journey in the House of Representatives so far, Gbajabiamila has served as Minority Whip, Minority Leader, Opposition Leader, and Majority Leader before getting elected as Speaker in 2019.
Reacting to the victory, Gbajabiamila said he remained grateful to the people of Surulere 1 for giving him the sixth term mandate, noting that he would not disappoint them.
He said he would continue to work assiduously and bring more developmental projects to Surulere and beyond.
“I am immensely grateful to the people of Surulere for their overwhelming support. I do not take your support for granted. As your representative for the past 20 years, I have always protected your interest. I am proud of you as my constituents. I thank our teeming supporters, our Surulere APC leaders, party members, CDAs and residents for their massive support.
“This victory is not mine alone. It is a victory for democracy. Surulere has made history by this sixth mandate given to me, which would definitely spur me to do more for you,” Gbajabiamila added
7:39pm
Politician Shot Dead by Security Agent in Ondo
Fidelis David in Akure
A member of a prominent political party in Idanre Local Government of Ondo State,, Mr. Akinlabi Akinnaso alias, “Oluomo” was on Sunday shot dead in the community.
THISDAY gathered that “Oluomo” lost his life Sunday morning after he was allegedly shot by one of the security agents present at the INEC Collation Centre, at Owena-Ayetoro, in Idanre.
THISDAY also gathered that the deceased was allegedly involved in a scuffle with the armed personnel while the Certificate of Return was about to be given to the winner of the House of Representatives election, Hon. Festus Akingbaso Fessywest, the Incumbent Member of Ondo State House of Assembly representing Idanre Local Government Area Constituency.
However,, the corpse of the deceased, who is in his forties, has been deposited in the mortuary of the General Hospital, Idanre after he had been certified dead by the Medical Doctor on duty.
7:35pm
INEC Declares Tinubu Winner of Ekiti Election, Says Collation of Other States Continues Monday
Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Ekiti state.
This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the collation of results would continue 11 a.m Monday because most of the states are expected to complete the collation of results Sunday night.
The State Collation Officer for the Saturday Ekiti State, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, said APC scored a total of 201,494 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 89,554 votes. Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi garnered 11,397 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 264 votes.
He said Ekiti had a total of 988,923 registered voters, while the number of accredited voters were 315,058.
Lasisi said total valid votes was 308,171, while number of rejected votes stood at 6,301 and total votes cast, 314,472.
7:32pm
INEC Declares CUPP Spokesperson Winner of Ideato Federal Constituency
Sunday Aborisade in Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) Sunday declared the opposition spokesman Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere of the Peoples Democratic Party as the duly elected member of the House of Representatives for Ideato South and North Federal Constituency.
Ugochinyere in a swift reaction however dedicated his victory to his late Uncle, Daniel Ikeagwuone and two others who were murdered by yet-to-be-dentified gun men on January 14 in his Akokwa country home.
The CUPP Spokesperson, in the result announced on Sunday by the INEC Returning officer for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Mr Onwuachu Chinyere polled a total of 13026 votes to floor his closest rival in the election and the Labour Party candidate ( LP) Hon Pascal Obi who scored 5696 votes
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Chika Abazu, polled 2368 votes in the election.
Ugochinyere in his first official reaction thanked God for his victory “despite all evil machinations by state sponsored agents to deny him his well deserved victory . Today I dedicate my victory to my late Uncle and two others who were killed by suspected state armed Militia.”
7:29pm
Atiku Leads in Six Bauchi LGs
From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has taken the lead in the result of 2023 presidential election in six local government areas of Bauchi State.
The results were collated by the Bauchi State Returning Officer, Professor Ahmed Sarki Fagam, at INEC office in Bauchi.
Details of the results collated shows that in Dambam local government, Atiku scored 12,202 votes in contrast to 7,588 votes that APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu scored while Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP scored 2,586.
In Bogoro local government, Atiku scored 15,156 votes to beat his closest rival, Peter Obi of Labour Party who scored 6,866 votes, Tinubu got 4,850 votes while Kwankwaso scored 798 votes.
Similarly, in Dass local government, Atiku scored 13,242 votes, Tinubu 10,939 votes, Obi 705 votes and Kwankwaso 397 votes.
The result is no different for Atiku in Jama’are where he scored 12,535 votes against Tinubu’s 8,140 votes, Obi’s 22 votes and Kwankwaso’s 3,638 votes.
Similarly, in Warji local government, Atiku pocketed 17,732 votes to beat Tinubu who scored 11,862 votes, Kwankwaso who got 424 votes and Obi’s 185 votes.
Also, in Giade local government, where Bauchi APC gubernatorial candidate hails from, Atiku scored 11,977, Tinubu 10,382, Kwankwaso 4,002 and Obi 41 votes respectively.
Bauchi State has 20 local government areas.
7:25pm
House Spokesman Wins in Bende Federal Constituency
Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia
The Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu has brushed aside opponents to win the 2023 National Assembly poll for Bende Federal Constituency.
Kalu, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner in the poll result announced on Sunday by the Returning Officer, Chidinma Adindu.
He scored 10, 020 votes out of the 22, 308 votes cast to secure his second term mandate, beating his closest rival, Chief Frank Chinasa of Labour Party, who polled 6,818 votes out of the total 22,308 votes cast.
Former member of the Green Chamber, Hon Nnenna Ukeje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 3,930 votes to place third. Ukeje had represented Bende for three terms but lost the ticket for a fourth term bid in 2015.
In 2023 she got the ticket for a return to the House of Representatives but her bid for a fourth term has been truncated by the incumbent, who had succeeded her in 2019.
The candidates of other political parties that participated in the contest did not make strong showing as ADC got 90 votes, APGA – 301, APN – 184, APP – 72, NNPP – 60, SDP – 17 and, YPP – 10
7:22pm
Atiku Defeats Tinubu in Osun, Wins 20 LGs
Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has been declared winner of the presidential election in Osun State.
The PDP candidate polled 354,366 to defeat APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who scored 343, 945.
The results announced by the State Coalition Officer, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos said the total votes cast stood at 756,744 while the total valid vote is 733,203 as rejected vote stood at 23,541.
While giving the total results for presidential elections , he said PDP candidate won in 20 local Government Areas of the state while the APC candidates won the remaining 10 local government areas.
The local governments are:
BOLUWADURO Local Government
APC 4566
PDP 6076
LP 175
NNPP 3
IFEDAYO Local Government
APC 3610
PDP 5744
LP 93
NNPP 3
ILESA WEST Local Government
APC 9803
PDP 10841
LP 1651
NNPP 26
ATAKUMOSA WEST Local Government
APC 5003
PDP 7078
LP 355
NNPP 04
IFE NORTH Local Government
APC 7915
PDP 9754
LP 667
NNPP 12
ILA Local Government
APC 9841
PDP 12334
LP 230
NNPP 11
IREPODUN Local Government
APC 10,437
PDP 14,541
LP 210
NNPP 13
ORIADE Local Government
APC 11,745
PDP 14,982
LP 677
NNPP 10
OBOKUN Local Government
APC 8,196
PDP 14,084
LP 316
NNPP 14
IFE EAST Local Government
APC 20,902
PDP 12818
LP 2422
NNPP 88
OLAOLUWA Local Government
APC 7355
PDP 8134
LP 142
NNPP 39
OROLU Local Government
APC 7,720
PDP 8,944
LP 197
NNPP 13
ATAKUMOSA EAST Local Government
APC 2,768
PDP 9,405
LP 100
NNPP 7
OSOGBO Local Government
APC 28,474
PDP 19,085
LP 2,937
NNPP 50
EDE SOUTH Local Government
APC 5,477
PDP 16142
LP 537
NNPP 19
ODO-OTIN Local Government
APC 10,825
PDP 14,098
LP 506
NNPP 13
EGBEDORE Local Government
APC 8,536
PDP 10,432
LP 1,469
NNPP 37
IFE SOUTH Local Government
APC 9,555
PDP 9,765
LP 554
NNPP 30
ILESA EAST Local Government
APC 9,580
PDP 10,089
LP 1,358
NNPP 24
BORIPE Local Government
APC 15,325
PDP 8,921
LP 294
NNPP 9
AYEDIRE Local Government
APC 7,714
PDP 8,015
LP 168
NNPP 2
IFE CENTRAL Local Government
APC 19,362
PDP 10,777
LP 3,374
NNPP 111
OLORUNDA Local Government
APC 21,482
PDP 14674
LP 1,649
NNPP 42
IFELODUN Local Government
APC 13,456
PDP 15,157
LP 403
NNPP 16
AYEDADE Local Government
APC 13,352
PDP 13,251
LP 397
NNPP 14
IREWOLE Local Government
APC 17,991
PDP 13,081
LP 333
NNPP 7
ISOKAN Local Government
APC 9691
PDP 8774
LP 172
NNPP 10
EJIGBO Local Government
APC 15,209
PDP 12801
LP 499
NNPP 24
Ede North Local Government
APC 9,194
PDP 18,908
LP 782
NNPP 50
Iwo Local Government
APC 18,887
PDP 15,661
LP 616
NNPP 12
7:17pm
PDP Thanks Nigerians, Says Atiku is Coasting to Victory
*Tasks INEC on transparent results collation
Chuks Okocha in Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday claimed that from preliminary reports on the results coming from the Presidential election, it is confident that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar is already coasting to victory.
The PDP noted that Atiku was securing the highest number of valid votes cast as well as the statutory 25% in at least two third of the States of the Federation to ultimately brace the tape on the first ballot.
In a statement by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary, said, “Our Party appreciates Nigerians from across the country for putting their avowed solidarity and support for Atiku Abubakar into action by coming out enmasse to give their votes to the PDP, irrespective of ethnicity, creed, age and even political affiliations.
“From preliminary results, it is clear that Atiku Abubakar’s message of hope, unity, security and rebuilding of our nation has been positively received by Nigerians who are eager to embrace a new era under a purposeful leadership which the PDP and Atiku Abubakar embody.”, he stated.
The PDP assured Nigerians that the hope which Atiku symbolizes as well as the very onerous task of unifying and returning the country to the path of stability, national cohesion and economic prosperity will soon begin.
Said he, “Our Party therefore calls on INEC to ensure very transparent and credible collation process in such a manner that guarantees that all votes count and that the Will of the people is respected.
“INEC should not only ensure prompt uploading of results but also continue to make the result viewing portal available to the public in the interest of transparency”, the PDP stated .
The PDP congratulated Nigerians for peaceful elections despite the threats, resort to violence and desperation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to scuttle the process, while urging them to remain calm and resilient until the final declaration of results.
7:00pm
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS AS ANNOUNCED BY INEC
Ekiti State
16 LGs
APC- 201,494
LP- 11,396
NNPP- 264
PDP- 89,554
Valid votes – 308,171
Rejected votes- 6301
Total votes cast – 314,472
6:34pm
LP Wins Kaura Federal Constituency in Kaduna
By John Shiklam in Kaduna.
The Labour Party (LP) has won the Kaura Federal Constituency, Kaduna state.
Declaring the result on Sunday, INEC returning officer, Prof. Elijah Ella, said
Donatus Mathew, candidate of the LP
polled a total of 10,508 to defeat Gideon Gwani, the incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 10, 297 votes.
Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) scored 9,919 and 5,354 votes respectively.
Gonni, the incumbent federal lawmaker had been in the house for 16 years.
Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna is to commence the collation of Saturday’s Presidential Election by 7pm on Sunday.
Murtala Aliyu, spokesman of the commission in the state announced this in a statement.
6:27pm
Result Transmission:
INEC: Difficulties Transmitting Election Results Not Due to Sabotage
Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the challenges the commission was encountering especially with the transmission of results was not due to sabotage of its system.
INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in a statement issued Sunday said the Commission was aware of challenges with the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV).
The commission noted that unlike in off-season elections where the portal was used, it has been relatively slow and unsteady.
Okoye stressed that the Commission regretted the setback, especially because of the importance of IReV in its results management process.
He said: “The problem is totally due to technical hitches related to scaling up the IReV from a platform for managing off-season, State elections, to one for managing nationwide general elections. It is indeed not unusual for glitches to occur and be corrected in such situations.
“Consequently, the Commission wishes to assure Nigerians that the challenges are not due to any intrusion or sabotage of our systems, and that the IReV remains well-secured.”
The electoral body assured that its technical team was working assiduously to solve all the outstanding problems, adding that the users of the IReV would have noticed improvements since last night.
It added: “We also wish to assure Nigerians that results from the Polling Units, copies of which were issued to political parties, are safe on both the BVAS and the IReV portal.
“These results cannot be tampered with and any discrepancy between them and the physical results used in collation will be thoroughly investigated and remediated, in line with Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022.”
The commission said while it fully appreciated the concerns of the public on this situation and welcomed various suggestions that it had received from concerned Nigerians, it was important to avoid statements and actions that could heat up the polity at this time or promote disaffection towards the Commission.
The commission said it accepted full responsibility for the problems and regretted the distress that they have caused the candidates, political parties and the electorate.
6:21pm
INEC to Conduct Fresh Election in 7 RAs in Rivers
Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will conduct a fresh election in seven Registered Areas (RAs) in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The INEC Residential Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers, Johnson Sinikiem announced this Sunday, while briefing journalists on the proceedings in collation of the results for Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representative elections in the state.
Also, present at the briefing were the political parties agents, security agencies, international and local observers, civil society organisation and members of staff of INEC Rivers State, who were involved in the process of the election.
Sinikiem also expressed satisfaction on the election across the state. He explained that out of the 17 RAs in Degema, election only held in 10 following some challenges faced by the INEC staff who could not access the area on the election day.
He however, urged Rivers people and various stakeholders to be patience with the Commission, assuring that every vote must be counted.
“This briefing is necessary at this time, that the electorates are very expectant of the outcome of their wishes, which is very sacrosanct and the Commission has a duty of protecting the wishes of the masses in the election of February 25, 2023, the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representative.
“Results were collated primarily from a polling unit via Form EC8A, EC8A (1), EC8A (2) for the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representative elections respectively.
“The election went in smoothly in all the LGAs, though the Presiding Officers had a hitching problems of uploading results from polling units to the INEC Result Quarters (IRQ). This is as a result of poor network which is a national problem or issues in all the places that elections did not hold yesterday due to one reason or the other, part from violence that will not affect the outcome of the elections.
“We have a situation in Degema Local Government, about seven RAs, we could not deployed and that we are also covered by Section 24 (2) of the Electoral Act. So we are looking at how to configure new Bi-VAS to schedule possibly tomorrow, to conclude that RAs in Degema.
I have received clearance from the headquarters to go ahead and organize election there within the shortest reasonable time.
Degema has 17 RAs and Election took place in only 10 RAs. You know if we don’t conclude is going to substantially affect the outcome of the election. That is paramount. But for others, if it will not substantially affect the outcome, election might not take place in those places”, Sinikiem added.
6:17pm
Abdulsalami’s Brother Loses National Assembly
By Laleye Dipo in Minna
A brother of Nigeria’s former military head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ado Abdulsalami, has lost in his bid to go to the National Assembly.
Ado Abdulsalami who contested for the Chanchaga federal constituency seat which is being vacated by the All Progressives Congress APC governorship candidate Umar Mohammed Bago, lost to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate Mallam Cashier who contested for the position for the third time, 2015,/2019/and now 2023.
Mallam Cashier a retired civil servant polled 35,688 votes to defeat Abdulsalamis brother who had 19,282.
Speaking to newsmen after the declaration of the result, Malam Cashier gave glory to God for making him victorious and pledged to serve the people very well.
Meanwhile the Independent National Electoral Commission has opened an election collation centre for the collation of results from Saturday’s election.
5:17pm
Tinubu Wins 14 LGAs in Oyo
Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State, on Sunday, announced the results of the Saturday Presidential election in 14 out of the 33 local government areas of the state.
The announcement at the Dr. Mutiu Agboke Collation Centre of the INEC Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, was presided over by the State Presiding Officer, Professor Babatunde Olushola who is the Acting Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.
The details are
1. Ibadan North West
Accord
APC 13,078
LP. 4,830
PDP 6,011
NNPP 70
2. Kajola
Accord 733
APC 11,917
LP 503
PDP 9,358
SDP 311
3. ATISBO
Accord 1,575
APC 7,928
LP 1,178
PDP 4,031
NNPP 39
SDP 877
4. Lagelu
Accord 875
APC 16,011
LP 4,066
PDP 5,112
NNPP 55
SDP 32
5. Itesiwaju
Accord 1,234
APC 6,180
LP 387
PDP 4,948
NNPP 43
SDP 789
6. AFIJIO
Accord 1,408
APC 8,876
LP 1,925
PDP 4,112
NNPP 95
SDP 79
7. Atiba
Accord 1,575
APC 15,046
LP 1,234
PDP 6,180
NNPP 101
SDP 44
8. Oyo East
Accord 543
APC 13,430
LP 1,900
PDP 5,091
NNPP 67
SDP 47
9. Oyo West
Accord 869
APC 14,076
LP 1,724
PDP 4,544
10. Iseyin
Accord 4,846
APC 19,731
LP 1,371
PDP 6,588
SDP 506
11. Ibarapa East
Accord 1,323
APC 10,575
LP 779
PDP 4,800
NNPP 8
12. Saki East
Accord 722
APC 6,414
LP 1,144
PDP 3,634
SDP 793
13. Ibarapa North
Accord 2,511
APC 8,193
LP 344
PDP 4,024
NNPP 313
SDP 48
14. Ibarapa Central
Accord 96
APC 10, 291
LP 726
PDP 5,169
NNPP 27
4:45pm
Presidential Election Results: INEC Opens National Collation Centre, Sets Ground Rules
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared open the 2023 General Election National Collation Centre in Abuja.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while declaring open the centre, also set ground rules for the collation process.
The rules, according to Yakubu, includes “results for each state of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) shall be presented by the State Coalition Officers for the Presidential Election (SCOPE)”.
He said that thereafter he as the Returning Officer for the presidential election, who also doubles as the Chief Electoral Commissioner, would collate and announce the final result.
“This is a duty that I’m privileged to perform and it will be done here at this place,” he said.
Other rules, he said, included all accredited agents, observers, the media, the diplomatic community and security agencies should adhere to the sitting positions assigned to them.
“On arrival at the collation centre, the SCOPE shall be received at the coalition Secretariat, which shall organise the sequence of presentation.
“The returning officer shall invite the SCOPE for the presidential election, accompanied by the REC for the presentation of the results.
“The SCOPE following the format for the presentation of results, shall loudly announce the votes scored by each political party in the state including reports of cancellations and areas where elections did not hold, if any.
“The returning officer then invites comments and observations, if any, from the polling agents,” he stated.
Yakubu added that the returning officer would request the SCOPE to submit the original copy of form EC8D.
“When all the SCOPE has presented their results, the returning officer shall display the sealed copies of result sheets EC8DA, which is a summary of results of elections on state-by-state basis.
“The EC8E for the declaration of results for the election, an EC40G3 summary of registered voters in the polling units where elections were either cancelled or not held.
“And I’ll have the privilege of displaying the blank forms before proceeding starts after the receipt of the reports from the various collation officers.
“Next, the returning officer shall complete the EC8DA and announce the vote scored by each party. And thereafter we’ll invite the polling agents to endorse the forms,” he added.
Yakubu said that the returning officer then completes the EC40G3G and compares it with form EC8DA to ascertain if any of the candidates had satisfied the requirements of the law to proceed with the declaration.
“If satisfied, the returning officers complete form ECAE and make a declaration of winner.
“Finally, the returning officer will invite the agents of political parties to receive duplicate copies of the ECADA and EC8E, which is the final declaration of results.
Yakubu said that everything regarding the result collation would be done in the open,” he said.
He, however, added that in the event he was unable to brief the media, the National Commissioner on Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, would perform that responsibility. (NAN)
4:33pm
Senate Spokesperson, Bashiru, Loses Senatorial Seat
The Senate Spokesperson, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru, has lost his bid for re-election into the Senate from Osun Central on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Bashiru lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Fadeyi Olubiyi, in Saturday’s election.
Prof. Ibrahim Usman, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) Returning Officer, who announced the results on Sunday in Osogbo, said that Olubiyi polled 134, 229 votes to defeat Bashiru, who scored 117, 609 votes.
For Osogbo Federal Constituency, INEC returning officer, Dr Isiaq Egbewole, announced the PDP candidate, Adewale Muruf, as the winner.
The returning officer said that Muruf polled 71,677 votes to defeat Mrs Abosede Ogo-Oluwa of APC, who scored 58,992 votes. (NAN)
4:03pm
Atiku Leads in Osun, Wins 18 LGs, Tinubu Wins Five LGs
Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is leading in 18 out of the 23 local government areas of Osun State where results have already been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has won in five local government areas of the state.
Some of the local government areas where Atiku won include Ede South, one of the two local government areas in Ede town, where the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, hails from.
Atiku also won in Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ila, Odo Otin, Olaoluwa, Orolu, Egbedore, Oriade, Atakumosa East and Ilesa East Local Government Areas.
Tinubu won in Ife East, Ife Central, Boripe, Osogbo and Olorunda Local Government Areas.
The collation of results by INEC’s Prof. Tolulope Ogunsola was put on hold for people to refresh before the results of the remaining seven local government areas are announced.
4:00pm
Tinubu Wins 7 Kwara LGs, Collation of 9 Others Under way
Hammed Shittu in Ilorin
All Progressives Congress presidential candidate in the Saturday election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won seven out of the 16 local government councils so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara state.
Also, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came second in the results of the local government councils so far released.
The seven affected councils won by the APC presidential candidate are Asa, Isin, Offa, Oke- Ero, Ilorin East, Ekiti and Irepodun Local Government Areas of the state
Declaring the results on Sunday, the collation officers of the three Local government councils stated that, APC presidential candidate polled 15, 123 in Asa LGA, Isin LGA 4,484, Offa LGA 19, 475, Oke-Ero LGA 6, 016 and Ilorin East LGA 24,264 , Ekiti LGA 5, 739 and Irepodun LGA 11, 545.
The collation officers also said that, the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came second with results from PDP Asa LGA 10,482, Ekiti LGA 3,760 Isin LGA 2,506, Ilorin East LGA 13,793, Oke-Ero LGA 3, 074, Offa LGA 3,508 and Irepodun LGA 6,368
More Results later…
3:53pm
Tinubu Leads in Ogun, Wins 10 LGs
James Sowole, in Abeokuta
The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently leading candidates of other political parties in Ogun State from the results of the election of the local government areas received so far.
In the results of the 10 local government areas declared so far, Tinubu was closely followed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.
The local government results declared at the Ogun State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), so far are: Remo North, Ikenne, Egbado South, Ewekoro and Abeokuta North.
Others are: Ijebu North, Ijebu North-East, Imeko Afon, Odeda and Ijebu-Ode Local government areas.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the state, Niyi Ijalaye had earlier declared opened the Ogun State collation centre.
He also announced the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale as the collation officer for the state.
The results are as follows:
1. REMO NORTH LG
Registered voters: 48,886
Accredited Voters: 11,148
APC: 5,814
PDP: 3,627
LP: 984
NNPP: 22
ADC: 71
Total valid votes: 10,665
Rejected votes: 478
Total votes cast: 11,143
2. IKENNE LG
Registered voters: 67,914
Accredited Voters: 20,126
APC: 9,431
ADC: 115
PDP: 6,616
LP: 2,678
NNPP: 39
SDP: 07
Total votes cast: 19,159
Rejected votes: 967
Total votes cast: 20,126
Four polling units cancelled due to violence, destruction of election materials such ballot boxes and papers and over voting.
3. EGBADO SOUTH
Registered voters: 13,3001
Accredited Voters: 31,192
APC: 18,471
ADC: 342
PDP: 5,012
LP: 3,126
NNPP: 117
Total valid votes: 29,518
Rejected votes: 1,672
Total votes cast: 31,190
4. EWEKORO LG
Registered voters: 17,521
Accredited Voters: 18,411
APC: 9,778
ADC: 1,247
PDP: 3,646
LP: 2,287
NNPP: 79
Total valid votes: 17,521
Rejected votes: 876
Total votes cast: 18,397
5. ABK NORTH
Registered voters: 167,753
Accredited Voters: 33,027
APC: 20,094
ADC: 1,285
PDP: 5,057
LP: 4,092
NNPP: 104
Total valid votes: 31,275
Rejected votes:
Total votes cast:
6. IJEBU NORTH
Registered voters: 133,122
Accredited Voters: 34,035
APC: 21,844
ADC: 300
PDP: 7,233
LP: 2,372
NNPP: 50
Total valid votes:
Rejected votes:
Total votes cast:
7. IJEBU NORTH-EAST
Registered voters: 52,457
Accredited Voters: 13,206
APC: 7,430
ADC: 135
PDP: 2,859
LP: 1,779
NNPP: 19
Total valid votes: 12,522
Rejected votes: 683
Total votes cast: 13,205
8. IMEKO AFON LG
Registered voters: 70,223
Accredited Voters: 18,411
APC: 12,146
ADC: 143
PDP: 4,560
LP: 568
NNPP: 32
Total valid votes: 17,639
Rejected votes: 762
Total votes cast: 18,411
9. ODEDA LG
Registered voters: 94,048
Accredited Voters: 22,068
APC: 12,945
ADC: 425
PDP: 3,855
LP: 3,064
NNPP: 73
Total valid votes: 20,917
Rejected votes: 1,123
Total votes cast: 22,040
10. IJEBU-ODE
Registered voters: 90,760
Accredited Voters: 25,028
APC: 16,072
ADC: 188
PDP: 4,057
LP: 3,162
NNPP: 56
Total valid votes: 24,058
Rejected votes: 882
Total votes cast: 24,940
One cancellation due to over voting
3:33pm
Fatoba Defeats Fayose’s Son, Sen Bamidele Wins Reelected
By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti
The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in Ekiti state has declared the All Progressives Congress(APC) House of Reps. Candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1, Hon. Fatoba Olusola Steve as winner of 2023 Ado, Irepodun-Ifelodun Federal Constituency election.
Equally, the Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has been declared as the winner of the Senatorial poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Ado-Ekiti.
With the announcement of Bamidele as the winner of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District, he will be the first Senator in Ekiti Central to be re-elected back to National Assembly since 1999.
The INEC Returning Officer for the Constituency, Prof. Opoola Bolanle Tajudeen made the declaration on Sunday, 26th February 2023 at the INEC Constituency collation center in Mary Immaculate, Ado-Ekiti.
According to the results declared by INEC, Fatoba Olusola of APC polled 39182 votes to defeat the son of former Ekiti state Governor, Oluwajomiloju Fayose of People’s Democratic Party(PDP) who came distant second with 12295 votes and Obayemi Toyin Temidayo of Social Democratic Party(SDP) who came distant third with 10899 votes.
The results of other candidates as declared by INEC in the elections are as follows;
Odu Ayodeji Olurotimi of African Democratic Party(ADC), 401 votes, Akomolede Mary of African Democratic Party(ADP), 215 votes, Daramola Oluwafemi Victor of NNPP, 273 votes and Ogunrinde Kolade Idowu of ZLP, 272 votes.
Bamidele was declared the winner of the Senatorial election by the INEC Returning Officer for Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Prof. J. Sola Omotola at the State Collation Centre, INEC State Headquarters, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Sunday, 26th February, 2023.
He pollled 69,351 to defeat his close rival, Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 26,181
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters was at his victory thanksgiving service which held at Babamuboni Memorial Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti with his wife, family members, friends and political associates on Sunday, 26th February, 2023 where he gave thanks to God for his landslide victory in the elections.
Bamidele also appreciated the good people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District for giving him yet another privilege and democratic mandate to represent them in the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The federal lawmaker and Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum also thanked the leadership and entire members of the Church for their continued prayers and support and also sought for more prayers for the tasks and journey ahead.
According to him, “My main purpose of coming here today is to give thanks to Almighty God for His amazing grace over my life and family and for the success of yesterday’s National Assembly and Presidential Election. I also thank God for making me to win the election in a landslide manner.
“I appreciate all our people in Ekiti Central Senatorial District and the Church of God. I am indebted to the Church leadership for their continued prayers and support.
“We also came to seek spiritual blessings and benediction for the tasks ahead of us”
3:25pm
Tinubu Leads in Ondo, Wins 13 LGs
Fidelis David in Akure
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is leading Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the Saturday’s presidential election in Ondo State.
The former Lagos State Governor has won in 13 out of the 18 councils of the State.
The results were announced by various Returning Officers of the local governments in the presence of the State Collation Officer for 2023 presidential election and lecturer from Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fashua.
In Ondo East, Tinubu scored 8,390 to dedeat the PDP and the LP candidates who polled 3912 and 2004 votes respectively.
In Ose, Tinubu defeated the PDP candidate by 9609 votes after polling a total 14,376 votes as against Atiku’s 4767 votes cast, while Obi scored 2031 votes.
In Akure North, Tinubu polled 14,261 votes, defeating Atiku who polled 4637 votes and Obi with 2945 votes.
Akoko Southwest was not any different as the APC flagbearer scored 28,367 to the PDP’s 5376 and LP’s 920.
In Akoko Southeast, Tinubu polled 10,765 votes to defeat Atiku and Obi who scored 3016 and 470 votes respectively. The win continued in lfedore where Tinubu scored 15,055 to Atiku’s 5360 and Obi’s 957.
See results below
Presidential election results Ondo
IRELE LG
Registered voters. 25,102
Accredited voters. 25,102
APC. 17,334
LP. 704
NNPP. 06
PDP. 6,523
Valid votes. 25,102
Invalid votes. 765
Total votes cast. 25,867
IDANRE LG
Registered voters- 89,670
Accredited voters- 28,083
APC 13,061
LP 2,262
NNPP 24
PDP 10,532
Valid votes 26,967
Invalid votes 1,058
Total votes cast 28,025
OSE LG
Registered voters -69697
Accredited voters- 21121
APC 14376
LP 2,031
NNPP 23
PDP 4767
Valid votes 21640
Invalid votes 473
Total votes cast 22113
OWO LG
Registered voters -137055
Accredited voters- 40405
APC 21,480
LP 3200
NNPP 51
PDP 5173
Valid votes 39042
Invalid votes 1363
Total votes cast 40,405
ONDO EAST LG
Registered voters -49912
Accredited voters- 15660
APC 8390
LP 2,004
NNPP 55
PDP 3912
Valid votes 15149
Invalid votes 507
Total votes cast 15656
AKURE NORTH LG
Registered voters -79272
Accredited voters- 22917
APC 14,261
LP = 2,945
NNPP 69
PDP 4637
Valid votes 22874
Invalid votes 1024
Total votes cast 23898
AKOKO SOUTH WEST LG
Registered voters 107651
Accredited voters- 36383
APC 28,367
LP 920
NNPP 28
Valid votes 35577
Invalid votes 781
Total votes cast 36358
AKOKO SOUTH EAST LG
Registered voters 40592
Accredited voters- 14783
APC 10,765
LP 470
NNPP 07
PDP – 3016
Valid votes 14549
Invalid votes 234
Total votes cast 14783
IFEDORE LG
Registered voters 81275
Accredited voters- 22834
APC -15,055
LP 954
NNPP- 08
PDP-45360
Valid votes 22150
Invalid votes 684
Total votes cast 22834
AKOKO NORTH EAST LG
Registered voters 89636
Accredited voters-30546
APC-25757
LP-124
NNPP 16
PDP 2400
Valid votes 29910
Invalid votes 636
Total votes cast 30546
AKOKO NORTH WEST LG
Registered voters 81855
Accredited voters-31575
APC-24,633
LP 736
NNPP- 08
PDP 5200
Valid votes 31020
Invalid votes 555
Total votes cast 31575
ONDO WEST LG
Registered voters
Accredited voters-
APC 24,053
LP 6171
NNPP 161
PDP 8534
valid votes 41494
Invalid votes 2169
Total votes cast 43,663
ILE OLUJI/ OKEIGBO LG
Registered voters 79,572
Accredited voters 24,817
APC 14,750
LP 1,576
NNPP 27
PDP 6,199
valid votes 23,566
Invalid votes 1,096
Total votes cast 24,662
3:19pm
Alao-Akala’s Son, Olamiju, Wins Reps Seat in Oyo
Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan
The son of former Oyo State Governor, late Adebayo Alao-Akala, Olamiju, has won a seat in the House of Representatives.
The young Akala of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the Ogbomosho North/South/ Oriire Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the constituency, Prof. Akeem Salami.
The former Chairman of Ogbomosho North Local Government Area polled 33,268 votes to beat his close rival, Olufemi Onireti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 27,126 votes.
3:00pm
Atiku to INEC Chair: Direct Collation Officers to Upload Results from Polling Units Immediately
Chuks Okocha in Abuja
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to instruct the Collation Officers for Saturday’s election to upload the results from the Polling Units to the INEC server immediately.
Atiku said this had become necessary to stop some governors who are trying to compromise the results at the local government collation level.
“It will be a disservice to Nigerians and a negation to democracy for anyone to subvert the will of the people as freely expressed in their votes of yesterday,” Atiku said.
He called on Nigerians to be calm but vigilant to ensure that anti-democratic elements who are masquerading as progressives do not steal their mandate.
And in what is already turning out to be a nail-biting race in the 2023 Nigerian presidential elections, early results from polling units and exit polls indicate that Atiku Abubakar is projected to become the first candidate to meet the mandatory 25% requirement of votes cast in at least 24 states.
According to the latest projections, Atiku is also set to exceed expectations in at least 10 states, where he is projected to garner over 40% of the votes cast.
Meanwhile, the PDP presidential candidate has expressed gratitude to the Nigerian people for their support so far and pledged to continue to work hard to earn their trust and confidence.
“We are humbled and honoured by the early projections, which indicate that the Nigerian people have seen in Atiku Abubakar the kind of leader that they want to lead them into a brighter future.
“While it is still too early to predict the final outcome of the elections, Atiku’ Abubakar’s s early success has certainly put him in a strong position as the race enters its final stages.
“From the current figures that are available, Atiku is winning in many states in the 6 geo-political zones. We urge our members and party agents to remain steadfast and watchful”.
2:51pm
Tinubu Wins Presidential Election in Ekiti
By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti
Asiwaju BolaAhmwd Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has won the presidential election in Ekiti State.
The Independent National Electoral Commission State Collation Officer for the Saturday’s presidential poll in Ekitis State, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, who announced the result, said the APC candidate scored a total of 201,494 votes across the state to defeat candidates of other parties.
His closest rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 89,554 votes while Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi garnered 11,397 votes.
The New Nigerian Peoples Party’s candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso polled 264 votes.
Lasisi, who is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State, announced the final result for Ekiti State after collating the results for the presidential election from the 16 local government areas.
The results from the 16 local government areas were presented by the Local Government Collation Officers for the different councils.
“Ekiti has a total of 988,923 registered voters, out of this, the number of accredited voters 315,058. Total valid votes, 308,171, the number of rejected votes 6,301 and total votes cast, 314,470. This is the final result of the presidential election in Ekiti State”, he said.
2:01pm
INEC: Collation Begins 6pm
Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the collation of presidential results will start by 6p.m.
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this disclosure during the formal opening of the collation centre where the announcement of the presidential election would be made.
INEC collation centre, Jos
1:24pm
Police Warn Nigerians against Circulating Election Results not Announced by INEC
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned Nigerians against spreading news of election results not announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Force spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, issued the warning in a statement on Sunday in reaction to the alleged spreading of fake INEC results of elections on social media by members of the public.
The police, therefore, urged Nigerians to instead, wait for the official results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections to be announced by INEC.
According to him, the police consider the spread of news about election results not announced by INEC as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post-elections chaos.
“We have observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake election results on social media and other news platforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of INEC.
“We regard this as a disservice, unpatriotic, and disinformation.
“The Nigeria Police hereby warn those who are spreading these alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable,” he said.
He urged Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements, while those billed to go on election duty Sunday (today) should be orderly.
“You should be law-abiding as we have re-enforced our security strategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 General election,” he said. (NAN)
1:17pm
Polls: Police Arrest 23 Suspects in Lagos
The Lagos State Police Command has said that 23 persons suspected to be involved in electoral violence and other crimes were arrested during the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday in Lagos.
The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.
Hundeyin noted that the figure of arrest might increase as the command was still collating the number of suspects arrested in different divisons during the Saturday exercise.
“Collation of suspects arrested ongoing. 23 suspects at last count,” he said.
NAN reported that hoodlums and unknown gunmen allegedly attacked some polling units and disrupted the elections in Mafoluku area and burnt ballot papers thumb printed.
The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa, told newsmen on Saturday that there were pocket of violence in some parts of the state.
Owohunwa said that some persons were arrested, noting that the number of people arrested would be made known to the public. (NAN)
1:01pm
SOKOTO
SHIYAR SARKIN YAKI, YARKOFA
PU Code: 33/05/01/002
APC – 51
LP – 0
NNPP – 0
PDP – 214
GADON MATA, GADON MATA
PU Code: 33/05/01/014
APC – 1
LP – 0
NNPP – 0
PDP – 4
KIRAREN DUTSI, KIRAREN DUTSI
PU Code: 33/05/01/008
APC – 115
LP – 0
NNPP – 0
PDP – 135
KANTI
PU Code: 33/05/01/034
APC – 35
LP – 1
NNPP – 1
PDP – 114
ASARARA, STADIUM GORONYO
PU Code: 33/05/01/017
APC – 55
LP – 1
NNPP – 0
PDP – 146
BAZZA ISLAMIYA PRIMARY SCH.
PU Code: 33/05/01/027
APC – 52
LP – 0
NNPP – 0
PDP – 118
FADARAWA DISPENSARY
PU Code: 33/05/05/016
APC – 33
LP –
NNPP – 0
PDP – 53
SHIYAR YAR’ GAIYA
PU Code: 33/05/07/02
APC – 19
LP – 0
NNPP – 0
PDP – 32
BADAU SH. FULANI SH/ HAKIMI
PU Code: 33/02/05/005
APC – 158
LP – 0
NNPP – 0
PDP – 55
KOFAR BARGA, SHIYAR BARGA
PU Code: 33/10/01/005
APC – 178
LP – 0
NNPP – 0
PDP – 213
RUGGAR YARA/DUSTE
PU Code: 33/14/02/007
APC – 180
LP – 0
NNPP – 1
PDP – 102
RIVERS
UMUOTUBE TOWN HALL
PU Code: 32/11/03/023
APC – 3
LP – 83
NNPP – 1
PDP – 4
UMULU TOWN HALL
PU Code: 32/11/03/016
APC – 1
LP – 54
NNPP – 0
PDP – 1
CHOKOTA
PU Code: 32/11/03/006
APC – 2
LP – 253
NNPP – 1
PDP – 4
EETE LUUSUE II
PU Code: 32/14/06/017
APC – 11
LP – 1
NNPP –
PDP – 13
BARAYA
PU Code: 32/14/08/002
APC – 20
LP – 14
NNPP –
PDP – 32
Source: INEC Website
12:37pm
Obi Wins Tinubu’s Campaign DG’s Polling Booth
Seriki Adinoyi in Jos
The Director General of Tinubu Campaign Organisation, and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has lost his polling unit 015 Kurumbo ward B of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State to the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.
The presiding officer of the unit, Sowan Stephen announced that Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 104 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu got 88 votes. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar polled 8 votes.
Meanwhile, Lalong is contesting Plateau South Senatorial District in the election.
He polled 143 to defeat candidates of other parties in his polling unit
Senate
APC – 143
PDP – 39
LP – 14
Other results:
Reps
APC – 133
PDP – 47
LP – 19
11:35am
Lagos INEC Opens State Collation Centre, Says No Result Yet from LGs
About 24 hours after the opening of polls in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Lagos State, no single result from the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) has arrived at the State Collation Centre.
Prof. Adenike Oladiji, the State Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) disclosed this during the official opening of the centre for final collation of election results in Lagos State at about 12.00 a.m. on Sunday.
Oladiji, who described the collation as a serious assignment, said that the centre was still awaiting results from all the 20 LGAs as at midnight.
The professor said: ”This is a serious national assignment that has brought us together here.
”It is also an assignment that is of international importance, and that explains why we have international observers here with us.
”Our job is simple. If we follow the well laid out procedures of INEC, we know it is very simple and easy.
”It is a call to duty, it is a national assignment and we hope that we will not fail our country. As we can all see, the result are not here yet.
”So that we wont keep ourselves just waiting expecting the results, we are proposing that we reconvene tomorrow (Sunday) at 10.am.
”We know that by that time some of our results will be here and we will be able to process them all in this hall.”
Earlier in his opening address, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, who commended the state collation officer, said that collation was at various stages in the state.
According to Agbaje, at the end, Nigerians will be happy that INEC has done a lot to ensure that people are allowed to vote in spite of few hitches.
”We want to assure Nigerians that their votes will count,” the commissioner said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Collation Centre for the 2023 Presidential Election in Lagos State is situated at INEC Media Centre at the commission’s headquarters in the state.
The Presidential and NASS elections were held simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.
Journalists, observers among other stakeholders, awaited the commencement of the collation on Sunday.
Collation of results was still at various stages, some at the registration areas, federal constituency, senatorial district and local government collation centres.
NAN reports that some security agents were sighted at the centre. (NAN)
11:20am
Snatching of Ballot Box: INEC to Cancel Tsaragi Polling Unit Result
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Malam Attahiru Madami, says the Tsaragi Polling Unit 10 result would be cancelled following a case of ballot box snatching by hoodlums on Saturday.
Tsaragi is in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.
Madami told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the cancellation was in line the rules guiding the conduct of the elections.
He attributed late arrival of INEC personnel, and materials to some parts of Ilorin West and subsequent late the commencement of voting hitches at Registration Area Centre (RAC).
“It took us up to 11a.m. before will finished the distribution of logistic and immediately I knew we are starting late. I extended the time of voting until the last person on queue voted”, he said
The REC said out of 2,887 polling units in Kwara only one polling unit had its ballot boxes snatched.
He said it was not true that the commission used vehicles belonging to one of the political parties involved in the election to distribute materials. (NAN)
11:05am
Labour Party Calls for Cancellation of Election Results in Rivers
Emameh Gabriel in Abuja
The National Chairman of Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel all unverified election results in Rivers State, describing the process as not only fraudulent but also fell below expectations.
Abure made the call in statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, expressing shock by the reports of incidents of thuggery and attacks unleashed by agents allegedly working for the state government across various polling units in the state.
He said: “The leadership of the Labour Party is shocked by the revelations emanating from Rivers state after the presidential and national assembly elections which held on Saturday; where thugs believed to be agents of the state government invaded various polling units and collation centres, took away election materials including the results sheets, manipulated the BVAS machines and uploaded fake results in to the Central portal.
Abure noted that the party took particular note of incidences in places like Obio/Akpor, Khana, Eleme, Obigbo, Rumukoro and several other areas where Labour Party was clearly leading in virtually all the polling units with very wide margins.
According to him, “Governor Nyesom Wike, faced with stark reality of defeat even in the polling units in his compound in Worji, where LP scored 323 votes against APC and PDP’s 5 and 2 votes respectively, he used the soldiers and police to intimidate, harassed and snatched ballot papers.
“Nigerians went into this election based on the assurances by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC that the deployment of BVAS was a perfect antidote to electoral malpractices in Nigeria, but what transpired across Nigeria, if allowed to stand is purely a betrayal of trust by millions of Nigerians on INEC.
“INEC’s staff were intimidated by these thugs in connivance with the military personnel and police officers who were deployed to protect them, into doing their bidding and were forced to manipulate the BVAS, being afraid of the consequences of their refusal. Some of these manipulations happened way into late in the night. We demand that INEC investigate these atrocities against Nigerian voters by the political class.
“We are therefore asking that INEC should rise to the occasion and cancel all the unverified and manipulated results arising from the presidential and national assembly elections in parts of Rivers state particularly in places like Obio/Akpor, Khana, Eleme, Obigbo and Rumukoro amongst others.”
10:56am
KWARA
SOPERE KLGEA SCH
PU Code: 23/11/04/003
APC – 131
LP – 1
NNPP – 0
PDP – 62
OWODE NOM. SCH
PU Code: 23/11/04/006
APC – 91
LP – 0
NNPP – 0
PDP – 91
GWATTEKUTA KLGEA SCH
PU Code: 23/11/04/001
APC – 353
LP – 2
NNPP – 2
PDP – 168
GURE PANJI OPEN SPACE
PU Code: 23/11/04/012
APC – 111
LP – 0
NNPP – 0
PDP – 84
DOGARI MARKET
PU Code: 23/02/11/001
APC – 135
LP – 6
PDP – 88
SDP – 10
OPEN SPACE OLOTA’S PALACE
PU Code: 23/07/01/009
APC – 36
LP – 0
PDP – 8
SDP – 3
OPEN SPACE AJOKO
PU Code: 23/07/01/003
APC – 36
LP – 1
PDP – 33
SDP – 1
OPEN SPACE ODE BALOGUN FULANI I
PU Code: 23/07/07/001
APC – 138
LP – 6
PDP – 88
SDP – 10
OPEN SPACE KUSOGI VILLAGE
PU Code: 23/03/08/009
APC –67
LP – 0
PDP – 33
SDP – 11
L.G.E.A SCH SANCHITAGI I
PU Code: 23/03/10/005
APC –138
LP – 0
PDP – 168
SDP – 5
L.G.E.A.SCH.CHIJI
PU Code: 23/03/10/013
APC –40
LP – 0
PDP – 117
SDP – 6
HEALTH CENTER ELEKOYANGAN
PU Code: 23/12/11/009
APC –114
LP – 13
PDP – 34
SDP – 13
SECONDARY SCH OLORU
PU Code: 23/12/08/005
APC –178
LP – 08
PDP – 24
SDP – 30
LGEA SCH. OGUNBO
PU Code: 23/12/02/011
APC –52
LP – 0
PDP – 22
SDP – 18
PLATEAU
L.G.E.A. PRY. SCH RIYOM
PU Code: 31/15/07/001
APC – 48
LP – 157
NNPP – 0
PDP – 78
WERENG KERANA I
PU Code: 31/15/07/005
APC – 46
LP – 136
NNPP – 1
PDP – 135
GOVT. SEC SCHOOL RIYOM
PU Code: 31/15/07/014
APC – 28
LP – 32
NNPP – 0
PDP – 12
MAMMAN BORNO V
PU Code: 31/05/01/048
APC – 5
LP – 0
NNPP – 0
PDP – 0
ABBA NA SHEHU III
PU Code: 31/05/01/013
APC – 120
LP – 0
NNPP – 17
PDP – 49
YAN TAYA JUNCTION
PU Code: 31/05/03/020
APC – 6
LP – 667
NNPP – 0
PDP – 11
ROCK HAVEN ZARIA RD
PU Code: 31/05/13/052
APC – 8
LP – 653
NNPP – 0
PDP – 24
TIMCWAT PRIMARY SCHOOL
PU Code: 31/10/02/010
APC – 10
LP – 12
NNPP – 0
PDP – 35
Source: INEC Website
9:54am
KANO
UNG. YAMMA II
PU Code: 19/02/01/014
APC – 45
LP – 1
NNPP – 109
PDP – 9
GANDAKANYE
PU Code: 19/02/06/008
APC – 98
LP – 0
NNPP – 177
PDP – 43
FARAGA P.S. (FARAGAI) III
PU Code: 19/02/06/007
APC – 73
LP – 1
NNPP – 154
PDP – 16
FARAGAI JSS III
PU Code: 19/02/06/015
APC – 39
LP – 0
NNPP – 82
PDP – 13
ADAMAWA
PADA II / PRIMARY HEALTHCARE, BAKIN RIJIYA MARARRABA
PU Code: 02/07/09/012
APC – 29
LP – 79
NNPP – 4
PDP – 71
PADA I/G.D.S.S MARARRABA
PU Code: 02/07/09/011
APC – 42
LP – 102
NNPP – 3
PDP – 71
KURMI MAYO-LOPE/ KURMI PRIMARY SCHOOL
PU Code: 02/07/09/009
APC – 15
LP – 12
NNPP – 1
PDP – 50
NJAIRI / NJAIRI PRIMARY SCHOOL
PU Code: 02/07/09/010
APC – 60
LP – 8
NNPP – 2
PDP – 75
MIRINYI FULANI/ KOFAR JAURO FULANI MIRYI
PU Code: 02/07/09/004
APC – 84
LP – 1
NNPP – 1
PDP – 64
MIZUWA/ KOFAR JAURO HAYATU ARDO
PU Code: 02/15/05/007
APC – 49
LP – 0
NNPP – 0
PDP – 266
MBURIMA/ KOFAR WAKILI JAURO MUSA HAMMAWA
PU Code: 02/15/05/006
APC – 12
LP – 39
NNPP – 2
PDP – 245
Source: INEC Website
9:36am
Election Results: Call Tinubu to Order, Dele Momodu Tells Buhari
Director of Strategic Communications,
Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to order over a “recklessly dangerous publication unilaterally awarding an impossible victory to the APC”, by a newspaper linked to him.
In a statement issued Sunday, Momodu said:
“Our attention has just been drawn to the recklessly dangerous publication unilaterally awarding an impossible victory to the APC Presidential candidate Chief Bola Tinubu. The said newspaper is owned by Tinubu.
“Only yesterday, we all saw how thugs of the APC Chieftains and his allies took over the streets of Lagos burning ballot boxes and documents and generally misbehaving in other to disenfranchise the determined electorates. Despite all of these ugly attempts at stealing victory, the APC suffered its worst cataclysmic loss in most of the polling centers in Lagos. The same happened in Kano. Incapable of ever being sobered by the crushing humiliation in its traditional territories, we woke up this morning to read about the pathetic and illegal lies cooked up by the Tinubu media goons.
“Tinubu remains the only mainstream candidate whose homebase of South West was decimated by opposition parties in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti. Most of the Northern Governors he also expected to help him garner votes in the Northern regions failed spectacularly to deliver the badly needed votes. He failed in the South East and South South.
“The only candidate with the national spread is the PDP Presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. But as a responsible citizen and respected statesman, he will never rush to the media to claim his well deserved victory and glory after a long and torturous journey.
“We hereby call on INEC and the Federal Government to cage these troublesome APC Chieftains. We have all been witnesses to their unruly behaviour as they did everything to bully and blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari in order to chicken out of the currency swap policy. We also witnessed how they practically intimidated the President to the extent of forcing him to publicly display who he voted for in yesterday’s elections. It was quite a bizarre, unfortunate and unprecedented scene to watch. We advise the President to find the courage to call the bluff of these desperate politicians who feel they can buy the whole of Nigeria…”
8:31am
RIVERS
CENTRAL SQUARE AMADI-AMA V
PU Code: 32/22/20/028
APC – 8
LP – 143
PDP- 28
KATSINA
FED. COL. OF ED – FECOLED
PU Code: 20/02/01/020
APC – 67
LP – 04
NNPP – 11
PDP – 132
BATAGARAWA LOW COST PRI. SCH. ‘B’
PU Code: 20/02/01/029
APC – 3
LP – 0
NNPP – 8
PDP – 6
BATAGARAWA PRI. SCH. ‘B’
PU Code: 20/02/01/022
APC – 48
LP – 2
NNPP – 25
PDP – 97
ADAMAWA
MAIDUGURI/ KJ MAIDUGURI
PU Code: 02/03/03/001
APC – 50
LP – 35
NNPP – 9
PDP – 156
JATAU I JATAU PRI. SCH I YALAKI OPEN SPACE NEAR MKT
PU Code: 02/03/01/013
APC – 70
LP – 0
NNPP – 2
PDP – 83
DANGANA PRY SCH II (TEKERE NAYA/KJ T.NAYA)
PU Code: 02/03/01/011
APC – 40
LP – 0
NNPP – 0
PDP – 63
*Source: INEC Website
SATURDAY 25 FEBRUARY 2023
10:49 PM
Saraki Delivers Ward to Atiku, Lai Mohammed Wins Polling Unit for Tinubu
Hammed Shittu in Ilorin
Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki Saturday delivered his Ajikobi ward 005, Ilorin in Ilorin West local government area of Kwara state for Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other party’s candidates during the presidential and National Assembly elections.
In the results obtained by our correspondent last night in Ilorin, in the presidential results, PDP polled 225 votes to defeat APC which polled 75 votes .
In the senatorial election, PDP polled 231 and APC polled 71 votes while in the House of Representatives results, PDP polled 231 while APC scored 72 votes.
Also, the Information and Culture Miniter, Alhaji Lai Mohammed delivered his polling unit 006 Oro Ward 2, Irepodun local government area of the state to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
In the results announced by INEC returning officer in the ward, APC and its presidential candidate Bola Tinubu scored 148 votes while the Labour Party came second with 38 votes.
The Social Democratic Party polled 30 votes while the main opposition People Democratic Party came a distant fourth with 19 votes.
10:27 PM
Kwara Gov, Buhari’s CoS Deliver Polling Units to Tinubu
Hammed Shittu in Ilorin
Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has won his polling unit by a landslide, with APC winning in the presidential, senatorial, and House of Representatives elections.
The Governor voted at Idigba Polling Unit 004 of Adewole in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.
APC polled 201 votes in the presidential ballot.
It garnered 198 and 192 votes in the senate and House of Representatives elections respectively.
PDP came a distant second with 42 votes in the presidential ballot, 55 in the senate election, and 56 in the House of Representatives ballot.
Also, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari won his polling unit 05 Open space Fate roundabout, Ilorin South local government.
In the presidential results obtained by our correspondent, APC 101, LP 95 while polled PDP 33.
Also at the Ilorin East Zango ward, Bolanta polling unit 20, presidential result-PDP- 76, APC- 56
Senatorial – PDP- 74, APC- 56
HoR – PDP-86, APC-40, SDP-14.
Results of 041 Ajikobi ward
Senatorial- APC 54, PDP 92, ADC 01, SDP 04 and Invalid 12
HoR- APC 49, PDP 96, SDP 3, ADC 2
LP 1, Invalid 5.
President – APC 59, PDP 92
In Baruten local government –
Presidential- Lata Arabic primary school PDP 114, APC, 64, SDP 25,
LP 2, APM 1, APGA 1.
10:21pm
Obi Wins Presidential Villa Polling Units
Deji Elumoye in Abuja
Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won in all the nine polling units within and around the State House in Abuja.
Obi won the polling units while Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) came second and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third.
The units where Obi won included PU 121, 131, 021, 130, 126, 128, 122, 06 and 123
Below are the results as declared by INEC at the polling units
ONE
PU 121 –
APC – 31
PDP – 32
NNPP – 1
LP – 58
AA – 1
Invalid – 3
TWO
PU 131
APC – 6
PDP – 3
NNPP – 1
LP – 17
Invalid – 2
Total = 29
THREE
PU 021
LP – 58
APC – 31
PDP – 32
FOUR
PU 130
APC – 26
PDP – 24
LP – 113
FIVE
PU 126
LP – 42
APC – 11
PDP – 12
SIX
PU 128
LP – 12
APC – 1
PDP – 0
SEVEN
PU 122
LP – 105
PDP – 16
APC – 29
EIGHT
PU 06
LP – 8
APC – 5
PDP – 2
NINE
PU 123
LP – 86
APC – 44
PDP – 21
9:38pm
Gombe APC Gov Loses Polling Unit to Atiku
From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe
Gombe State Governor,Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of the APC and Northeast Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima National Campaign Council could not deliver his polling unit to his party as Atiku Abubakar, PDP’s presidential candidate polled 215 against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential candidate that polled 186 votes.
Releasing the results at the Yahaya Umaru unit 010, the Presiding Officer, Meshach Thomos, disclosed that NNPP polled 10 votes while LP polled 4 votes.
There was however wild jubilation as the results were announced.
9:32pm
LP Vice Presidential Candidate Loses Polling Unit to Atiku
By John Shiklam in Kaduna
Datti Baba-Ahmed, vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party ( LP) lost his PU 021, Tudun Ward, Zaria LGA, to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).
A total of 272 voters were accredited.
The PDP scored 102 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 98 votes.
The Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 54 and 11 votes respectively
9:30pm
Atiku Wins Polling Unit in Kaduna Govt House
By John Shiklam in Kaduna
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won one of the polling units- 013 in Government House, Kaduna.
The result signed by Kalu Micheal, the presiding officer, showed that the PDP scored 69 votes, APC – 40, Labour Party- 48, while NNPP scored 11 votes.
9:25pm
El-Rufai Delivers Polling Unit to Tinubu
By John Shiklam in Kaduna
Nasir El- Rufai, Governor of Kaduna state has delivered his Polling Unit 024, Anguwan Sarki GRA, Kaduna North LGA to Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),
Tinubu polled 173 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 134 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), got 20 and three votes respectively.
8:05pm
KADUNA: 7:45pm. Sorting of votes at PU05, NDA, Sabon Tasha GRA, Chikun LGA. Voting started by 1pm due to late arrival of voting material.
7:38pm
PDP Wins Bauchi Gov’s Polling Unit
From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi
The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has won in the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives election at the Polling Unit of the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.
THISDAY reports that Governor Mohammed had earlier cast his votes at the Bakin Dutse Polling Unit in Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State alongside his wife, Aisha.
According to the results announced, the PDP won in all the three elections.
Presidential
APC 4
PDP 44
NNPP 1
Senatorial
APC 8
PDP 31
NNPP 1
House of Representatives
APC 8
PDP 42
NNPP 1
7:33pm
INEC: Elections in 141 Polling Units in Bayelsa Where Voting Was Disrupted Continue Sunday
Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that elections in the 141 polling units in Bayesla state where voting were disrupted today would continue Sunday.
INEC chairman stated this while giving an update on the voting process nationwide.
He also revealed that despite Boko Haram attacks in Gwoza, Borno state, voting process continued, adding that there was no attack on INEC facilities and no casualty recorded.
7:24pm
Polling Units results in Wuse, Life Camp Area of FCT
Efab Estate International School Polling Unit 137
Presidential APC 10, PDP 4, LP 131
Senate APC 1, PDP 13, LP 191
House of Representatives APC 14, PDP 11, LP 117.
Efab Estate by Police State Polling Unit 131
Presidential PDP 19, APC 35, LP 123
Senate LP 110, PDP 22, APC 31
House of Representatives PDP 21, APC 30, LP 117
Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 132
Presidential LP 154, APC 25, PDP 18
Senate LP 133, APC 22, PDP 38
House of Representatives, LP 137, APC 27, PDP 29.
Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 135
Presidential APC 17, LP 246, PDP 16.
Senate, LP 206, APC 21, PDP 33.
Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 136
Presidential LP 195, APC 16, PDP 6.
Senate , LP 163, APC 16, PDP 23
House of Representatives, LP 174, APC 17, PDP 20
7:10pm
Obi Wins APC National Chair’s Polling Unit
Sunday Aborisade in Abuja
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, lost his polling unit to Labour Party after the ballots were counted on Saturday.
Abdullahi cast his vote around 1:30pm at the Angwan Rimi Ward Polling Unit 010 Keffi GRA, Nasarawa State at 1:30pm.
The LP scored 132 votes while the APC followed with 85 votes.
For the other positions: Senatorial – APC (55), PDP (22), LP (42), NNPP (4), SDP (184), ADC (1), ZLP (3), while invalid votes were seven (7).
House of Representatives: APC (46), PDP (41), LP (30), NNPP (4), AA (21), SDP (159), ADC (2), APGA (1), while invalid votes were sixteen (16).
Speaking earlier with journalists, Abdullahi, expressed delight over the turnout of voters in the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday.
He said the fact that the people defied the hardship occasioned by the naira and fuel scarcity was an indication that people were enthusiastic to elect their preferred leader.
He also expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements put in place by the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the military and other agencies.
The APC National Chairman said his party would win the election based on the competence of its candidate and the impressive performances of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year administration.
He said, “The turnout of the voters is highly impressive inspire of the problems of fuel and naira scarcity. I never thought the people would come out like this.
“The APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win the election going by all the indications on ground and enthusiasm of Nigerians to return the APC to government again.”
Similarly, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, said the state was generally peaceful as there was no case of violence from any of the three senatorial districts.
He said, “So far, we’ve visited Nasarawa – Eggon, Akwanga and Lafia among other places. All the security agencies are on ground and there was no case of any ugly incidence
“We have about 7, 000 unifirmemd men on ground and they have been very efficient. No case of rigging or vote buying from any where.”
6:49pm
Kaduna: PU001 Warf Road, Anguwan Sarki Ward, Kaduna North LGA
Total number of accredited voters 221
Invalid vote – 1
PRESIDENTIAL –
PDP 82
LP 56
APC 53
NNPP 25
SENATE
PDP 88
APC 64
LP 42
NNPP 15
REPS
PDP 80
APC 64
LP45
NNPP 26
6:25pm
Atiku, Tinubu Score Zero Vote in Obi’s Polling Unit
By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu respectively failed to score any vote in the polling unit of the candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.
In the result declared by INEC officials at Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019, Obi scored 236 votes, out of the total 244 valid votes cast.
Though the PDP and APC candidates had representatives, they failed to score any vote in the area.
Meanwhile, there was massive jubilation among voters in the centre, and several other centres, after the declaration of the results.
Many supporters of Obi took to the streets in while jubilation in the centres.
In Amatutu ward two, APGA presidential candidate, Prof Peter Umeadi who is also from Anambra State scored three votes, ADC, one vote, YPP one vote and AAC, one vote.
5:38pm
Tinubu Wins Makinde’s Polling Unit
Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the polling unit 1 of ward 11 in Ibadan North East local government where Governor Seyi Makinde, of Oyo State cast his vote.
Tinubu polled 104 votes while Labour Party has 82 votes
ADP 2 votes; PDP 27 votes; APGA 2 votes; AA 01 and 27 void
4:54pm
Labour Party Loses Obasanjo’s Polling Unit to APC
James Sowole in Abeokuta
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has failed to deliver his polling unit for his preferred presidential candidate, Peter Obi of Labour Party.
After counting the valid votes in the Ward 11, Unit 22, Abeokuta North Local Government where Obasanjo voted, the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu defeated Obi with 56 votes, while the Labour Party had only 9 votes.
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scored only 7 votes, while the African Democratic Congress, ADC, scored 8 votes. A total of 10 votes, were voided in the unit..
In the senatorial results in the polling unit, the PDP scored 31 votes, while the APC scored 37 votes. Obi’s Labour Party scored 1 vote.
4:50pm
Lagos Police Overwhelmed as Thugs Destroy Ballot Papers in Many Polling Units
Sunday Ehigiator
The men of the Nigerian Police attached to some polling units across Lagos State appeared to be overwhelmed by thugs who disrupted the voting process in many polling units in the state.
According to reports, it took the intervention of the military to restore peace and order in some of the affected polling units.
It was reported that voting was disrupted in polling units around Surulere, Ikate, and Ajah after thugs attacked the area and threatened voters that won’t vote for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to leave the polling units while policemen could not stop them.
It was also reported that at Ikate, popular Nigerian Rapper, Falz, had his phone stolen from him by thugs in the presence of policemen, while the thugs also scattered the ballot boxes and poured the ballot papers in the gutter.
At Ogombo Primary School, in the Lekki area of the state, it was reported that thugs chased everyone out, locked the gates, while policemen could not stop them.
At the polling unit located at Ojota Senior Secondary School, voting was reported to have been marred by vote buying just as thugs kept threatening voters not to vote for other parties aside the APC in the presence of policemen.
The new commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa opted to fly over Lagos in a helicopter instead of being on ground visiting areas with his men on patrol to motivate his them
4:34pm
Osinbajo Votes At Ikenne, Lauds Voting Process
Deji Elumoye in Abuja
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday voted in the presidential and national assembly elections at his country home in Ikenne, Ogun State alongside his wife, Dolapo.
Osinbajo, according to a release issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, voted at the Egunrege Polling Unit of Ward One in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State and praised INEC officials and other agencies for an efficient voting process.
On arrival at the Polling Unit soon after 10am, the Vice President and his wife were accredited and proceeded to vote immediately.
Speaking with newsmen after casting his vote, the Vice President lauded the voting process which saw him voting in a matter of minutes.
According to him: “Well, this polling unit in Egunrege is very peaceful, the exercise has been conducted in my view, very well, very professionally, and I think that everything has been done right.
“And I hope that this is the same all across Ogun State and Nigeria,” according to the Vice President.
Right across from the Polling Unit, Osinbajo and his wife later interacted with two elderly women in the community.
The duo, Madam Habibat Oluwatomise and Hajaratu Adeoye (the Iya Sunar of Ikenne Central Mosque) prayed for them and the nation as well.
Leading the prayer, Madam Oluwatomise said to the Vice President “you have reached the top; you will never go down in Jesus’ name. You are the glory of this community. Those coming behind you will also be successful. You will not falter in the name of Jesus.”
Osinbajo then retired to the Legacy Center in Ikenne. The Center is the engine room of some of the charity organisations championed by the Vice President and his wife including The Women’s Helping Hands Initiative and also Project Ayodele, a programme in memory of Mrs Ayodele Soyode née Awolowo.
4:04pm
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State casting his vote at Oredo ward 4, unit 19
4:00pm
Stakeholders in Taraba Laud Speed of BIVAS
Political stakeholders in Taraba State Saturday lauded the efficiency and speed of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) technology deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Governor Darius Ishaku, who voted at his polling Unit PU 004 in Takum at about 12:20 p.m, lauded the speed of the device.
Ishaku, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Taraba South Senatorial District, however, appealed to INEC to extend the voting time in the locality following the incident of missing electoral results sheets, which delayed the commencement of voting in the area.
“I appeal to the INEC to extend the voting time in Takum to enable voters in areas where electoral materials arrived late to exercise their franchise.
“We had hitches regarding the distribution of election materials and it was sorted out late.
“Most areas received their voting materials late and I want to appeal to INEC to extend the voting time beyond 2 p.m.,” he said.
Mr Usman Abdullahi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Taraba Command, confirmed the missing result sheets but said the issue was later resolved.
“Presidential and National Assembly election results form ECE8 were declared missing in Takum, forcing security agencies to recall all vehicles, which left to various wards in Takum Local Government Area to return to Takum late last night to sort out the missing result sheets.
“The election result sheets were declared missing and the Electoral Officer was held in custody, but the result sheets were later found,” he said.
Mr Danjuma Shidi, the candidate of the Taraba South Senatorial district of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who voted in Wukari, also praised the BVAS device, saying it was going to change the game for those that specialise in election rigging.
Shidi expressed confidence that though his candidacy was still being challenged at the Supreme Court by Mr David Jimkuta, the APC would defeat the incumbent governor, who is the senatorial candidate of the PDP.
Also, Lt. Col. Kefas Agbu (rtd), the PDP governorship candidate in Taraba, who voted in his home town, Wukari, hailed the efficiency of the BVAS machine.
He commended the voter turnout in the area and expressed confidence that his party would emerge victorious. (NAN)
3:48pm
Voting Ends, Sorting Begins in Obi’s
Polling Unit
David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
Voting has ended in Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019, the polling unit of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.
Voting stopped at exactly 3:20pm, while sorting of votes commenced immediately.
The INEC official, who addressed voters to announce the end of voting, thanked them for their orderly behaviour.
3:43pm
Sule, Al-Makura Hail INEC’s New Electoral Process
Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia
The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, and the senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial zone, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) BiVAS electoral process in the ongoing general election.
Sule and Al-Makura, who spoke in separate Interviews with journalists on Saturday at the headquarters of Akwanga and Lafia Local Government Areas of the state, both described the Presidential and National Assembly elections as the best ever conducted in the history of the country.
The governor, who spoke immediately after casting his vote at the Motor Park 002 Polling Unit of his Gudi country home in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state, said the exercise was peaceful.
According to him, “There has been a lot of aspirations, a lot of expectations and what we have seen in my polling unit of Gudi in Akwanga Local Government Area is very smooth. It took me and my family few minutes to complete our accreditation and voting processes.
“I want to thank the people of Nasarawa State for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the election. I also want to thank INEC and the security personnel for the way they carried out the exercise. From what you can see, everything is going on smoothly.”
On his part, Al-Makura, who is seeking re-election to represent his Nasarawa Southern Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, said he was impressed with the painstaking effort INEC had taken to ensure a seamless process.
“It has helped so much in making the exercise very peaceful, simple and transparent. And what impresses me the more is the spirit in which this exercise is executed.
“I believe this election will go down in history as one of the best organised elections. INEC needs to be commended in this exercise. Besides that, the electorate also got substantial sensitisation and enlightenment before the election,” Al-Makura maintained.
Similarly, the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the state, Alhaji Aliyu Bello, who voted at Kofar Alhaji Bello Polling Unit in Lafia, commended the peaceful conduct of the election in the state.
He, however, added: “The only problem we are facing is that some voters were recently migrated to other polling units and they are finding it difficult to access their new polling units.
“There are also a lot of PVCs that have not been printed and the people are not allowed to cast their votes. This is serious disenfranchisement and we want the authority to take immediate action and address it.”
Bello, therefore, called on INEC to address those issues in order to enable the affected electorate vote in the next election.
3:17pm
Thugs Snatch Ballot Boxes in Lagos Polling Units, Fire Gunshots
Rebecca Ejifoma
There was pandemonium at Ebutte-Meta, Surulere and in the Agboola Obisanya junction areas of Lagos state as voters and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scampered to safety.
Some distraught voters captured the incidents on videos that have gone viral on Instagram and Twitter with no military personnel in sight.
In Agboola Obisanya, voters were seen running helter-skelter as sporadic gunshots were heard. There were claims that some thugs snatched ballot boxes, leaving some in the drainage.
3:08pm
It’s Now Possible to Vote Without Inducement, Says Sen Arise
By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti
Former member of National Assembly, Senator Ayo Arise has said that the conduct of today’s Presidential and the National Assembly elections has demonstrated the the possibility of voting without being induced with monetary gains.
Though, expressed worry over the low turnout of voters in his areas, describing it as not too impressive but peaceful based on his observation so far.
Arise who is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and epresented the Ekiti North Senatorial District at the Senate between 2007-2011 said he was able to garner unalloyed support for his party and candidate due to his goodwill and evergreen contributions to the development of his communities.
He subscribed to the idea of providing social amenities that would benefit the citizens which he described as lasting rather than giving out tokens.
Meanwhile, House of Representatives Candidate in the Ekiiti North Federal Constituency 1 on the platform of the Social Democratic party(SDP), Hon.Bimho Daramola lamented that his party agents were chased away from the polling units.
Daramola, a former member of the National Assembly lauded the conduct of the poll by INEC saying the political moneybags had failed to compromise the elections as voters came out willingly to exercise their franchise without being induced with money.
3:01pm
Adebule Laments Late Arrival of Election Materials at Polling Unit
*Says INEC’s conduct short of voters’ expectations
Segun James
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos West Senatorial Candidate, Dr Idiat Adebule, lamented the late arrival of voting material to her senatorial district, even as she urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the logistics surrounding electoral process.
The former Deputy Governor of Lagos state said the voting process had not been smooth and short of the people’s expectations.
Adebule, who arrived early at the Polling Unit 029 at Iba, was surprised that the INEC officials didn’t turn up until 10:40am.
She appealed to the aggrieved electorate who had been at the centre as early as 7:30am to be patient.
“Majority of voters are more agitated. It has not always been like this. I’ve been voting here for quite a while. The turnout of voters during this election is commendable. It was better than the previous polls. People are eager to vote.
“INEC should tidy up preparation and logistics early enough and be responsive to the people. People have been waiting here from 8am and voting didn’t commence until 11am. The electorate are not happy about it. I’m sure the INEC can improve on this.”
2:57pm
Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya voting at his polling unit ( Yahaya Umaru 010) Jekadafari Ward.
02:55pm
Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, and his wife casting their votes at their home town Yelwan Duguri 008 Bakin Dutse Polling unit
2:50pm
Gbajabiamila Votes, Confident of APC Victory
Ugo Aliogo
The Speaker House of Assembly, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed confidence of his party’s victory in the Presidential and National Assembly election.
Gbajabiamila, who casta his vote at the Polling Unit 014, Ward 08, Fowler Memorial International School, Masha, Surulere Local Government Lagos State said his party track records would be the yardstick for victory at the presidential poll.
The Speaker, who disclosed this in Lagos after voting, noted that so far the election had been fair, peaceful, credible and expressed confidence it would remain so across the federation.
On how confident is he about APC and its various candidates, he responded that elections come and go everywhere in the world, adding that everything is in God’s hand. He said man proposes but God disposes, but hinted that he is confident that the party would triumph at the end of the day.
According to him, “So far from what I can see, it looks very peaceful, very orderly and it looks very fair. For me, it is free, fair and very credible. People have come out to exercise their franchise and this is what democracy is all about and it is exciting that we are going through this process; and I hope it continues like this till the polls close.”
Responding to journalists on how critical this exercise was to his party and the nation, Gbajabiamila, said election everywhere in the world remains a turning point, adding that every election is very pivotal.
Continuing, he added: “Every election is always critical and it is always a turning point. Are we going to move on or are we going to go back into reverse? Anywhere in the world people make their decisions and make their determination on where they want to go, pitch their tents. So, this is a defining moment for us as Nigerians.
“Well, my advice is that Nigerians should not be swayed by a lot of what we see especially half truth. But they should be smart enough to look at what has happened and what every candidate has to offer. But what is most important in any democracy, even in the most advanced democracy that we strive to be like is the track record of the candidates and that is the most important thing to look at nothing less. We have candidates who are vying for different positions and they are bringing something to the table.”
2:43pm
Buhari: I Voted for Tinubu
.Predicts APC victory from Daura to Lagos
Deji Elumoye in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari in rare show of loyalty on Saturday in his country home, Daura, Katsina State, displayed his ballot paper, with thumb print for All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying after campaigning for the political leader in many parts of the country, he has reaffirmed on his preferred successor.
President Buhari, who voted alongside his wife, Mrs Aisha Buhari, and other family members, at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, assured that he had always supported the candidature of Asiwaju Tinubu, and the show of his ballot paper to the media and the public further shows his commitment to the party and the national leader.
According to him: “I am very impressed because I have seen how the people turned up. I am very impressed and very happy. Well, the candidate I voted for I have already mentioned him in many states in Nasarawa, Katsina and Sokoto.
“All over the places I mentioned my favourite candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu, and I believe my constituency will elect him 100 percent”.
President Buhari advised Nigerians to ensure that their rights to vote were always respected.
“Nigerians should make sure that they are respected; that means that the candidate they want to vote for they are allowed to vote for him.
President Buhari expressed concern and pity that only one female emerged as gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Aisha Ahmed Binani, urging support for the candidate.
His words: “It is a pity there is only one female candidate from Adamawa State so the electorate should kindly follow our party.”
Asked how he felt that it was the first time since 2003 that he was not on the ballot paper, the President said, “it is very exciting. I look at those who are competing and some of them are so agitated and they didn’t know that I tried three times and ended up in the Supreme Court three times.
“The fourth time I said ‘God dey’ and God sent technology, Permanent Voters Card, so no fraudulent person can claim anything,’’ he stated.
According to the President, “APC will win, from Daura to Lagos.’’
The President’s family members and staff also voted at the polling unit.
2:14pm
INEC: Collation Starts Sunday
Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja
The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said the collation of results will start on Sunday.
The chairman disclosed this Saturday while giving updates on the voting process nationwide.
He also said this was the first time that the general election was not postponed since 2011.
Yabuku said while the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) worked optimally in most of the states across the federation, the commission had recorded some challenges.
He said one of the challenges was the inability of the Commission to open the polling units at the appointed hour of 8:30am in a number of places.
He also decried insecurity in some parts of the country, but assured that no Nigerian would be disenfranchised.
1:57pm
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji casting his vote at his Unit 3, Ward 6, Okelele, Ikogosi Ekiti….
1:56pm
Kaduna: Voters in Some Polling Units Call for Extension of Voting Time
By John Shiklam in Kaduna
In Kaduna, voters in many polling units in Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs are calling for extension of time, due to late arrival of election materials.
For instance in Kaduna South LGA, voting started between 10:30am and 11: 30 am in PU062 Barnawa Complex, PU022 Barnawa Complex and PU025 Federal Housing estate Barnawa.
Also in Chikun voting commenced by 11:30am in PU 015, Pu016, PU051 and PU052, Anguwan Megero, as well as PU 058, Akut Street Sabon Tasha GRA
and PU013, Anguwan Yelwa.
Some of the voters who spoke with THISDAY in an interview said it will be unfair if the time for closing of voting was not extended.
1:54pm
Absence of Security Personnel Raises Fears Among Voters in Sokoto Metropolis
By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto
Absence of security personnel in most polling units within Sokoto Metropolis has created fear of attack by political thugs among voters.
A voter who spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonimity said he’s a supervisory agent of a political party. He noted that most of the polling units he visited within the Sokoto town had no security agents.
Confirming the situation the APC state chairman Alhaji Isa Sadiq Acida told THISDAY that the reports he got from the party agents across the state stated that there were absence of security personnel in most of the polling units in the state.
At the time of filing this report, he was trying to call the situation room of INEC.
Acida urged the people of the state to remain calm saying even if it’s takes three days, those on the line will be allowed to cast their votes.
1:31pm
Sokoto PDP Guber Candidate, Umar, Votes, Prays for Hitch free Exercise
The Sokoto State PDP Governorship Candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar FCNA (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) has cast his vote at Polling Unit 022 Sabon-titi opposite Borehole, in Kofar Atiku area.
Nafiu Muhammad Lema,
New Media Aide to the Governorship Candidate, in a statement said Umar, while addressing journalists immediately after exercising his franchise, said he was impressed by the level of voter turnout which according to him is a good prospect for the nation’s nascent democracy.
The governorship candidate of the ruling party in the state, while commending the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for deploying ad hoc staff and materials in time, also called on the voters to exercise their civic rights peacefully while also praying for a hitch-free exercise around the state, and the nation at large.
Umar who arrived at the Polling centre at exactly 12pm was accredited 20 minutes later, and cast his vote at 12:20 pm.
1:02pm
El- Rufai Laments Poor Voter Turnout in Kaduna
By John Shiklam in Kaduna
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has expressed concern over low voter turnout in the Presidential and national assembly elections in Kaduna state.
Speaking in an interview with journalists while waiting to cast his vote at his PU 024, Anguwan Sarki GRA, Kaduna North LGA, the governor appealed to the people to come out and vote.
He commended INEC for improvement in the electoral process, stressing that “so far everything appears orderly across the state; all the reports we are getting are positive”.
The governor however said, “This morning, we got report of one incident in Southern Kaduna where BVAS and ballot boxes were snatched and in Soba where two ballot boxes were also snatched”.
While lamenting the poor turnout of voters, El-Rufai said, “My only concern is low voter turnout, people are not coming out to vote. And I want to appeal to everyone to please come out and vote, because you have once in four years opportunity to pick your leaders and you should take it seriously.
“It is the leaders that you select today that will run the affairs of your country for the next four years. So, please don’t stay back at home, come out and vote. And remember anytime you don’t come out to vote, you are giving opportunity to people you don’t like two more votes, because your vote will reduce the gap by one, but if you don’t come out, you are giving them by default two more votes.”
12:57pm
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, cast their votes at the Polling Unit Open Space under kolanut tree, Awolowo road, Egunrege, Ikenne in Ogun State
12:46pm
Voting Priority Accorded the Elderly Unsettles Youth Voters
Sunday Ehigiator
As voting commenced in many parts of Lagos, the decision by the Independent Electoral Commission to prioritise the Elderly, alongside Persons With Disability (PWD), Pregnant Women and Nursing mothers seems not to have be going down well with youth voters in many polling units.
THISDAY gathered that at Kosofe Local Government and some parts of Ikorodu, the youth are claiming that it is a ploy to disenfranchise the youth who they say form the largest parts of the voting population.
Speaking with THISDAY at Ward 10, Unit 50 under Kosofe, Owode Onirin delimitation, a youth who simply identified himself as Obinna described the situation as very concerning.
According to him, “Many of us the youth have been here since 6:30am. They gave us number. I am number 21. Most of the Elderly are just coming and they are attending to them first. This is very concerning.
“Are they trying to disenfranchise us? Why will they be attending to just the Elderly since 8:30am that they started voting and this is already past 12pm and they are yet to attend to one single youth.”
Also speaking with THISDAY at Ward 10, Unit 35, in Ajegunle, another youth Ms Olasunbo said “We have just been made to wait endlessly on the queeue without being attended to. They are only attending to elders as if they are the only ones they want to vote and not the youth.
“And i heard voting is ending by 2:30pm, when will they now attend to us. This is sad.”
12:30pm
Obi Votes, Confident of Victory
By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has voted at his Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019, Agulu community in Anaocha Local Government Area.
Obi who voted at about 11:45am expressed optimism of his victory.
He told journalists that he was satisfied with the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission, so far in the election, and hoped that the same was happening in other places across the country.
“This election is very important to Nigeria, and I have confidence of victory.
“I have the mental capacity, energy and drive to lead this country. We need to get things right in Nigeria,” the presidential candidate.
12:16pm
Kaduna: voters at PU062, Barnawa Shopping Complex, Kaduna South LGA, waiting for INEC officials
12:15pm
Ekiti REC Confirms Massive Turnout, Assures Voters of Acceptable, Credible Outcome
By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti
The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Ekiti State Prof. Abayomi Salami has assured voters in the state that the outcome of the election will be credible and will be acceptable to all concerned.
This is just as he confirmed large turnout of voters for the exercise, which he commended.
The Commissioner gave the assurance during election monitoring of the presidential and national assembly polls, currently going on nationwide.
Salami, who noted that’ votes would count, said all the gadgets the commission provided for the smooth conduct of the election were all working perfectly at the polling units so far visited by his team.
He added that reports reaching him from across the State, also alluded to the fact that officials of the commission, handling them are doing quite well, as expected of them.while places where lapses are observed are being attended to with speed.
He said he was highly impressed at the massive turnout of the electorates and the conducts of the INEC officials at the PU.
Though report said there were little hitches in accessing the BIVAS machine in some areas, INEC technicians, detailed for such emergencies, were promptly called to salvage the situation, especially at ward 10, unit 2, St. Mango Oke-Isha Ado -Ekiti and Iyin Ekiti unit 003, ward B Eyelori Compound but was normalised within about an hour following intervention of the REC.
12:11pm
Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai waiting on the queue to cast his votes at his PU024, Anguwan Sarki GRA, Kaduna North LGA.
11:48am
INEC Officials Yet to Arrive Polling Units Some Areas of FCT
Chuks Okocha in Abuja
At the News Engineering junction of Dawaki as at 11.15 am, voters were protesting the non arrival of INEC officials and voting materials. The number of the voting centre is 073.
Also within the same area at voting centre 074 within Dawaki, INEC officials arrived at 11.25 am. No reason was given for the late arrival.
At the Faith Academy voting area in the FO1 of Kubwa, voting started late, but voting was orderly. Only two security officials of Civil Defence and Federal Road Safety officials were on ground.
Between Kubwa and Berger junction within the FCT, there was restriction of vehicular movement, security officials stopped vehicles that were not authorised to be on the road.
In most of the places visited, there was peaceful conduct of voters, except visible protests over late arrival of INEC officials and voting materials.
11:43am
Electorate Eager to Vote, Wait for Election Materials, INEC Officials in FCT
The electorate at most polling units in the Apo Resettlement Area in Abuja have decried the non-arrival of electoral officials and materials as at 9.30 a.m.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the polling units are the Primary Health Centre Polling Unit 129, Apo Senior Secondary School Polling Unit 123, near chief palace and Town Hall Polling Unit 128, among others.
The electorate were seen at the various polling units waitingfor the arrival of officials and materials.
An electorate at the Health Centre, Mr Amos Kobe, said: “This is my first time of coming out to vote. I am determined and the delay will not deter me.
“We need change in this country and that change will begin from me. So, I came prepared to wait and ensure my vote will count.’’
At the Apo Secondary School, Mr Pedro Ajayi expressed disappointment that the electoral process was yet to commence in all of Apo Resettlement area.
Ajayi said: “I came here since 7.30 a.m and all we have been able to do is take numbers, no sign of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.
“So many people have been coming and leaving angrily. I hope they will return to exercise their right.”
Also at the Town Hall unit, the electorate were seen hanging around without any sign of the officials.
At the Apo Village, the INEC officials arrived at about 9.30 a.m and more than 1,000 electorate who had taken numbers were sited hanging around to cast their votes.
Miss Ginika Ebere expressed excitement on seeing the INEC officials, saying: “Thank God I will be able to vote today for the first time.”
Mr Aaron Abram said: “The voting process is supposed to start by 8.30 and imagine when the officials are arriving.
“I don’t see the process ending at 2.30 p.m. because there are so many people here.
“The only interesting thing is that no matter how much time they waste, Nigerians are prepared to vote and ensure their vote counts.’’
NAN observed that most shops and malls within the resettlement area were closed, although some mini shops were doing skeletal sales to customers. (NAN)
11:36am
Voters Complain About Inability to Find Names at Polling Units in Ogba Area of Lagos
Ayodeji Ake
While some polling units in Ogba, Ikeja havw began voting process, confusion and arguments rocked some polling units over misinformation and some voters are yet to find their names at the designated polling units.
When THISDAY visited polling unit 020, Kayode Street , Ifako Ijaiye local government at about 10:30am , a heated argument was recorded among voters who couldn’t find their names at the designated polling unit.
Some claimed they got a text from INEC that their previous polling units had been changed and getting there they couldn’t find their names.
A female voter who pleaded anonymity told THISDAY she had been voting in Haruna axis of Ogba in previous elections but got a message from INEC that her polling unit has been changed to 020 and she has been looking for her name for the past one hour.
“This is my first time here. I got a message from INEC but it shows 020 polling unit. They didn’t arrive early and when they came I have been looking for my name for the past one hour. If I don’t see my name I will go back home, “ she said.
Meanwhile, there is no security presence in Thomas Salako, Fadare,Kayode, Moyo Agoro and Soretire polling units, only an female police officer spotted at polling unit 020 on Kayode street.
11:25am
Election: Massive Voter Turnout in Osun
Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo
Residents of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, Saturday trooped out enmasse to cast their vote in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.
At Ataoja E polling unit situated at Osogbo Grammar School, Osogbo, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived at the unit around 7am and by 8:26am.
At Ward 12, Otun Jagun A, Polling Unit 15, Oke Popo, voting started on time, while the aged, physically challenged persons and party agents were given opportunity to cast their votes first.
However, at Otun Jagun, voting didn’t commence at 8:30am because of the disagreement on the agreed place for polling unit, which was later resolved.
Large Turnout, Tight Security, Early Arrival of INEC Officials in Wuse Area of FCT
Udora Orizu in Abuja
There was massive turnout of voters and early arrival of INEC officials in some polling units visited by our correspondent in Wuse, FCT.
Before 8:30 am, INEC officials were seen in PU 166, 173 offloading election materials, while voters in these areas were waiting patiently.
Voting which commenced at about 9:30am, had electoral officials attending to the voters on queue.
As at the time of filling this report, the process is peaceful, with adequate security manning the areas.
International election observers were also seen witnessing the voting process.
11:20am
Large Turnout of Voters in Bogoro LG of Bauchi
By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi
An impressive turnout of voters at Boi polling Unit with code number 005 in Bogoro Local Government (LGA) Area of Bauchi state was recorded at 7:25 am.
This is as the Chairman Caretaker Committee Bogoro Local Government Area, Hon Markus Bitrus Lusa has expressed confidence in the ability of INEC to deliver the best election.
THISDAY reports that there were heavy presence of security personnel such as the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) providing adequate security at the polling units while the INEC officials were sighted setting up the unit.
Our Correspondent who monitored the process observed that as at 7:59 a.m at Pada polling unit with code number 03, Tilde Fulani in Toro Local Government Area, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) personnel were setting up the polling unit with every necessary materials for the voting exercise readily available.
Electorate were seen on the queue and eagerly waiting to cast their votes for their choice of candidates.
However, in Dan’iya Hardo Ward of Bauchi Local Government Area which comprises both Old and New Government Reserved Area (GRAs), there was no presence of INEC officials nor voting materials as at 8:30 am.
Also visited were Sa’adu Zungur Primary School IV polling unit, Winniee ‘A’ polling unit as well as Sa’adu Zungur Primary School III and V polling units. Only a few voters were seen waiting for the INEC officials while there were no traces of security personnel.
In Bakari Dukku Collation Centre where sensitive materials were being distributed around 8:40 a.m, THISDAY observed that all the officials to be deployed to the Dan’iya Hardo Ward were still in the Collation Centre collecting their election materials with heavy presence of security personnel.
When approached, one of the officials who did not want his name mentioned said he was to serve as Assistant Presiding Officer (APO1), abd explained that they were still waiting for the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to be given as well as transportation allowance before leaving the Collation Centre.
Meanwhile, the Chairman Caretaker Committee Bogoro LGA, Hon Markus Bitrus Lusa has expressed confidence in the ability of INEC to deliver the best election.
The Chairman made the expression shortly after casting his vote in unit 005 Lusa B Ward Bogoro LGA today.
He commended INEC for starting the election on time and the turn out of the electorate.
“I am really impressed with INEC. As you can see the election started at exactly 8:34 as announced by the commission and massive turnout of the electorates. The turnout is massive and I believe the election is going to be a success”, the chairman stated.
He however urged the people of Bogoro LGA to support INEC to deliver on its mandate by respecting the electoral laws.
“I urge our people to go out and vote candidates of their choice. Let all of us conduct ourselves in peace and not allow anything to disrupt public peace”
Hon Lusa called on INEC staff to be fair and honest in the discharge of their duties.
11:10am
Video: Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Wife, Dr Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu voted at his Polling Unit, Ward E3 St Stephen Primary School, Adeniji Adele Road Lagos Island.
11:57am
Election Peaceful in Kwara as Electorate Arrive Polling Units Early
Hammed Shittu in Ilorin
There was orderliness and peaceful atmosphere in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in most parts of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
In areas visited by THISDAY, there was high level of compliance among the people as streets were deserted and the electorate were at polling units as early as 8am.
INEC officials and voting materials did not get to many polling booths as at 9:30 am.
Also, in Oro Town, the country home of Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, people were seen lined up in a peaceful manner to exercise their franchise.
Reports from other wards in the town showed the total compliance of the voters to the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the poll
Voters were accredited at 9:20 a.m without any hindrance with the presence of security agencies, political parties agents and INEC officials.
11:12am
Mixed Reactions Trail New Polling Units, Late Arrival of INEC Officials
Ayodeji Ake
Therebwere mixed reactions from the electorate over newly created polling units by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), which according to the commission, is to ease the burden of overcrowding in some polling units.
Electorate in Ifako Ijaiye local government lamented they couldn’t find their names and they had been moving rom one polling unit to another to find out where their names appeared.
When THISDAY engaged a party agent on Thomas Salako street who pleaded anonymity, he said there was information that there were newly created polling units.
Raising conversation among the electorate about the text messages sent by INEC informing electorate about the newly created poll units and advertorial information in the media to confirm their polling units on the commission’s official website , many of the electorate said they didn’t receive any text message from INEC.
While the loud murmur was ongoing, a public transit bus conveying some INEC officials arrived at around 9:25am.
On Kayode street of Ifako Ijaiye local government, some voters were seen idle, waiting for the INEC officials at 046 polling unit.
When THISDAY spoke to one of the party agents, she confirmed INEC officials will soon be on ground as they are on their way.
Meanwhile, due to the absence of INEC officials at some polling units, some youths were spotted at three different locations on Kayode Street, playing football.
As of the time of this report , no single security personnel on ground and some voters still wandering on the street in search of their polling units.
INEC officials resumed work at Polling Unit 046 at 9:50am.
When THISDAY spoke to the INEC officials, they said they left office late.
11:07am
EFCC Officials Storm Obi’s Polling Unit
By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrived the polling unit of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.
The officials who came in an unmarked white Toyota Hiace Bus arrived Obi’s Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019 at exactly 10:25am.
They however declined interview from journalists.
The leader of the team had a brief chat with the leadership of INEC in the unit, urging him to call the commission’s helpline if they sought help of any kind.
The leader also had a brief chat with Obi who was coming back from what THISDAY learnt was a tour of the village.
The team has however left the polling unit, promising to come back soon.
Obi is still being expected at his Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019, where he will cast his vote.
10:50am
Election: Huge Turnout at Polling Units in Niger
Laleye Dipo in Minna
A large number of eligible voters turned out on Saturday for the Presidential and National Assembly elections in different parts of Niger State on Saturday.
Though the electoral officers did not report at their polling units at 8am, voting however commenced at most of the stations at about 9am.
Voters had problems identifying their stations due to the decentralisation of the units by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Security was also very tight at the stations visited by THISDAY, while voters conducted themselves in peaceful and orderly manner.
At the Angwa Galadima polling unit in Paiko, the senator representing Niger East senatorial zone, Sani Musa, and his wife were the first set of voters to cast their ballots at about 10.30pm.
Musa after casting his ballot commended INEC for the good arrangement made which he said will further deepen democracy.
10:43am
Election: Kaduna Experiences Massive Turnout, Delayed Distribution of Materials
Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Kaduna metropolis is recording massive turnout of voters, but delay in distribution of election materials is being experienced.
Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) covering the elections reported that as at 9:11am, material and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff were yet to arrive at some polling units.
INEC had fixed 8.30am for the commencement of the election process.
NAN reported that voters started trooping to polling units as early as 7 am, while distribution of sensitive material by INEC officials started at 8:10 am.
Mr Samuel Gambo, a resident of Narayi, said the early turnout of voters in the area showed their eagerness to vote.
“The long awaited day is here and you can see how the people have turned out to cast their vote,” he said.
NAN reported that security agents were present at most polling centres, just as people conducted themselves orderly.
Polling units visited at Barnawa area of Kaduna metropolis indicated early turnout of voters, while sensitive materials were yet to arrive at the units as at 9am.
At Rigasa area however, distribution of election materials took place in earnest, drawing commendation from some observers and party agents.
Mrs Safiya Haruna , an agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), commended INEC for a good job.
She expressed optimism that the elections would be peaceful because enough security personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order.
Usamatu Isiyaku , a party agent of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), said distribution of election materials in the areas was without hitches.
Meanwhile, accreditation had commenced in few polling units visited at Kakuri area of Kaduna South.
At LGEA Baban Dodo Primary School unit, voters had turned out massively, conducting themselves in orderly manner.
Ali Yahaya, a Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO), said there were about 88 polling units, being handled by over 350 officials.
“So far, the exercise has been smooth,” he told NAN.
Speaking on the cause of delay in the distribution of election material, an INEC supervisor who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, attributed the hitch to late turnout of some advocates staff.
“We had arranged that those advocates staff were to spent the night at the distribution centres but some of them left and turned up this morning.
“The flouting of this arrangement is responsible for the hitch, but just in some few polling units,” he said. (NAN)
10:41am
Electorate confirming their names at Polling Unit 050 at Thomas Salako Street, Ifako Ijaiye local government
10:39am
Voters at Polling Unit 032 on Thomas Salako , Ifako Ijaiye local government
10:38am
Some youths playing football on Kayode Street Ifako Ijaiye local government area of Lagos
10:29am
Buhari Votes in Daura, Displays Ballot Paper
Deji Elumoye in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has voted in his country home, Daura in Katsina State.
The president, who arrived the polling unit which is a working distance from his house, was accredited at about 10.07am.
President Buhari, in company with his wife, Aisha, after accreditation, collected the ballot papers and went into the cubicle to vote for candidates of their choice in the presidential and National Assembly elections.
The president thereafter displayed the ballot paper for people to see his choice of presidential candidate before putting it in the ballot box.
10:22am
Security Personnel Absent at Obi’s Polling Unit
David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
Despite announcements of heavy deployment of security operatives in Anambra State by the state police command, THISDAY has noticed the total absence of security at Amatutu village, where the Labour Party, LP presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi hails from.
Checks even at Agulu ward two, polling unit 019 shows absence of security operatives.
The polling unit with a high voter turnout, also has a huge number of journalists in the unit, all waiting for the candidate to vote.
The state police command’s spokesperson in his reaction however said their operatives were deployed to the area.
10:17am
Ekiti Dep Gov Votes, Describes Turnout as Impressive
By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti
The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, has described the level of turnout for today’s Presidential and National Assembly election in Ekiti State as heartwarming and impressive.
In the same vein, Mrs Afuye said the Bimodal Voters’ Authentication System(BVAS) initiative of the Independent National Electoral Commission, was radicalising and bolstering the integrity of the country’s election.
The Deputy Governor spoke after voting at about 8.56am, at Atiba /Aafin ward 001, Akamija unit 003, at Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the State.
The Ekiti number two citizen lauded the combined forces of security agencies deployed for the election for being highly professional in the handling of the electoral process.
Mrs Afuye saluted the industry and painstakingness of the INEC, particularly for preparing a solid platform for smooth conduct of the poll through prompt supply of election materials to the unit.
She appealed to INEC and the security agencies to maintain their professional conducts till the end of voting, so that the entire exercise can be a huge success.
Mrs Afuye commended the mobilisation drive of the political parties during the electioneering window, saying this vividly reflected in the high turnout of voters at every unit across Ikere Ekiti.
“The exercise has been smooth and orderly and this is due largely to the high level of professionalism of the INEC as a superintending authority and the complementary roles being played by the security agencies.
“You could all see the large turnout of voters, this substantiated the fact that the security agencies are not harassing anyone and the political.parties have also done what they are supposed to do.
“The BVAS is working very fast and adding credibility to the integrity of our polls. Now , the outcome shall be acceptable to all parties.
“But now that the INEC and security agencies have been performing their duties creditably well, I charge the voters and party agents to be civil and peaceful in their approaches.
“Let them vote peacefully and stay around to protect the sanctity of their ballots, because that is the only power they have to elect their leaders.
“I hope that all the stakeholders participating in this election will continue this way, so that the election can be successful for our nation to be progressive and peaceful “, she stated.
10:11am
Large Turnout of Voters in Ekiti
By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti
Scores of voters, on Saturday besieged the various polling Centre’s in many Ekiti towns and villages to exercise their franchise.
Monitoring of the election process across the State, by newsmen revealed that eligible voters began arriving for accreditation as early as 7:00a.m.
Many of the prospective voters said they came out to vote, notwithstanding the current economic hardship, coupled with scarcity of cash, so they can use their votes to show patriotism and new sense of direction.
However it was noted that some traders displayed their items in some of the markets.
It was also observed that some commercial motorcyclists and transporters wwre plying the roads, doing their normal business.
It was however confirmed that there was heavy presence of combined security personnel in virtually every place visited.
Aside Ado-Ekiti, the State capital where the huge turnout of voters is most visible, other big towns like Ikere-Ekiti, Ikole-Ekiti, Efon Alaaye, Okemesi -Ekiti, Ifaki-Ekiti, Omuo-Ekiti and Emure-Ekiti, Ido Ekiti, Iworoko, among many others, also witnessed peaceful and orderly conduct.
As early as 7am, residents of Ikogosi-Ekiti ,the country home of Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, trooped out in their numbers to participate in the presidential election.
While many trekked long distances following the restriction of vehicular movements, a few went to their polling units on private motor bikes.
At the different polling units visited, at both Ikogosi-Ekiti , Ward 003, unit 6 and Ikere-Ekiti ,the country home of the Deputy governor, Chief Mrs Afuye, voters were seen, checking their names on the displayed voter registers while others were already on queues.
INEC Ad hoc officials arrived on time, in readiness for the election with sensitive materials.
Also, there was full presence of heavy security agencies such as the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Immigration, traffic waden among others in many of the places visited.
Reports across the state showed that election materials and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), arrived the various polling Centres on time, not longer than 7:30a.m, while there was a slight delay in some others.
Security agents also arrived at many polling units before 7:30a.m, maintaining order, but not so adequate, in some places.
It was also confirmed that the election materials were available and the BiModal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was also functioning properly.
The restriction order placed by the police, on both human and vehicular movements, was obeyed as most of the roads linking one town with the other, were virtually deserted, with the exception of those engaged in essential services.
10:19am
Ekiti Dep Gov, Chief Mrs Christiana Afuye
10:01am
Voting commences at Yaba, Igbobi, Lagos Mainland LG
10:00am
Election materials were still being distributed in Tiffi Guda Ward of Ningi local government area of Bauchi state
09:59am
INEC officials and voting materials are yet to arrive @ Post office polling unit St Murumba in Jos North.
09:57am
Voters accreditation, voting ongoing in Jikwoyi Phase, 2 FCT
09:56am
Voters Raise Concern over Inability to Locate New Polling Units
Emameh Gabriel in Abuja
Voters in some of the units at Jikwoyi Phase 2, have raised concerned over their inability to locate their polling units due to the creation of new polling units by INEC to decongest exiting ones to make voting seamless.
Although INEC d last week urged all eligible voters to confirm their voting locations by sending sms to any of its dedicated lines ahead of election day, some of them who spoke with THISDAY said they had no knowledge of the information.
INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, has said this in a message to Nigerians a week ago.
He had advised voters to text their voting states, last name and the last six digits of their Voter Identification Number (VIN) to any of the lines– 09062830860,
09062830861, for example FCT Magaji 445322.
9:50am
Massive Turnout, Late Arrival of INEC Officials in FCT
Chuks Okocha in Abuja
Some parts of Abuja like Kubwa, Gwarimpa , Dutse and Dawaki witnessed massive turnout but there was late arrival of INEC officials.
As early as 9 am, voters in these areas were waiting patiently for INEC officials.
At the Kubwa FO1 beside the Faith Academy, voters in orderly manner, were waiting for INEC officials.
Also at Dawaki by News Engineering Junctions, voters were waiting for INEC officials but there were no INEC officials as at 9.06am. The situation was not different at the LEA Primary school in Kubwa village and the Kukuwaba area.
The voter turnout was massive, but late arrival of INEC officials and wrong identifications of polling centres were recorded.
9:44am
Voting Commences at Obi’s Polling Unit
David-Chyddy Eleke
Voting has commenced at the polling unit of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.
Though the candidate had earlier visited the unit to supervise the arrival of voting materials, he is yet to cast his vote.
Some aides of the candidate told journalists that he will be voting soon.
Obi is expected to cast his vote in Amatutu village, Agulu ward two, polling unit 019.
09:42am
APC, PDP in Verbal War over Arrest of 15 Agents in Katsina
Francis Sardauna in Katsina
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday engaged in a verbal war over the arrest of 15 party agents by police operatives for allegedly planning to hack the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) servers to rig election results.
The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, who announced the arrest of the 15 suspected party agents while briefing journalists Friday night, said they were nabbed with 20 laptop computers.
While the APC said the suspects were PDP members who were planning to intercept the transmission of election results through electronic gadgets, the PDP described APC as a dying party due to its maladministration, bad governance and zero performance in eight years.
The Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, in a statement, accused the PDP of securing a building belonging to one Abdulrazeez Mamman for the purpose of deploying electronic gadgets and computers suspected to be used for the purpose of intercepting the transmission of election results from polling stations to INEC.
The party explained that no fewer than 12 PDP members were arrested by police operatives in connection with the incident with “approximately 21 computers found in their possession”.
It said: “While we appreciate the swift and prompt intervention of the Nigerian Police Force, however, we wish to call for an in-depth and thorough investigation with a view to ensuring that all culprits, if any, are made to face the full wrath of the law.
“At this juncture, the All Progressives Congress wishes to reiterate its commitment to ensuring a free, fair and credible election in an atmosphere devoid of electoral malpractice. Furthermore, our party shall continue to monitor the investigative activities of the Nigerian Police Force with regards to the said incident”.
But in a swift reaction, the opposition PDP in the state described the “unwarranted and unprovoked” Police attack on its Computer Room as callous, wicked and barbaric.
The party, in a statement issued to journalists by the Director, Media and Press of the Atiku/Lado Campaign Council, Kabir Yusuf Yar’Adua, accused the Police of carting away its computers and accessories in which vital and highly classified information as well as documents were being stored in the last six months to date.
It vowed to institute a legal action against the Police for violating its rights to privacy and trespassing its territory without any valid court order or warrant of search without committing any offence to warrant such undemocratic act.
The statement reads: “In this 21st Century, the Police action should be viewed by all right thinking individuals as evil, mischief and inhuman which seeks to retard our progress and development.
“PDP in Katsina will therefore hold the police responsible in the event any of its computers, accessories or stored documents got lost, destroyed, removed or damaged.
“In addition, what stops the police from meting out such bad action to other political parties in Katsina? Why then singling out PDP? Or is it because of its popularity and or becoming a threat to the fast dying APC due to its maladministration, bad governance & sheer below zero performance in its almost eight years in office?”.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, on Friday night announced the arrest of 15 party agents over suspicion of plans to interfere with the results of the 2023 general elections.
He said the suspects were nabbed in Katsina metropolitan area with unspecified numbers of computer laptops and applications alleged to belong to a popular political party.
Isah, a superintendent of police, said the men were being detained at the command’s Criminal Investigation Department, adding that investigation was already on going into the matter.
“We arrested 15 suspects with unspecified numbers of laptops and apps belonging to a political party. We have commenced investigation and we don’t want to jump the gun.We have already invited experts to conduct investigation on the items as we don’t want to jump the gun. We shall make public the outcome of the investigation”, he said.
9:19am
Large turnout of voters at Jikwoyi Phase 2, FCT
Traders at Okesha market, in Ado Ekiti
9:17am
Election Materials Arrive Phalga Ward in Rivers
As at 8am electorate have arrived Phalga ward 11, 12 and 13 but the election materials and adhoc staff got to the venue at about 8: 50am in four buses, led by the presiding officers.
The venue popularly known as Rumuwoji Community hall premises, was peaceful as at the time of this report.
Security presence was also noticed as operatives of police, NSCDC, Prisons, FRSC officials were seen.
9:03am
Election Materials arrived Unit 017, Jikwoyi phase 3
9:01am
Polling Units at Jikwoyi Axis of FCT Yet to Receive Sensitive Materials
Emameh Gabriel in Abuja
Polling units in Jikwoyi axis of the FCT are agitated over delay in the arrival of election materials in the various polling units as at 8:30am.
When THISDAY visited some of the polling units in Jikwoyi, Phase 2 field, a major voting point in the highly populated satellite town in the FCT, voters were seen waiting for the arrival of INEC officials.
Heavy security has been beefed up in the area and party agents were also seen all around holding on.
Some voters who spoke with THISDAY said they had expected voting to commence before 9am but they were not sure if that would be possible as materials for the election were yet to arrive.
8:56am
8:53am
EFCC sighted at Ward 10, Unit 7, Okesa, Ado-Ekiti
Deployment of election materials is on going by INEC officials in Badagry, Lagos
7:55am
Electoral officers getting set for election at ward 9, unit 11, Ishato Ado Ekiti
Voters were seen checking their names on the voters list at ward 9, unit 11, Ishato Ado Ekiti
People trooped out to vote at Ishato in Ado Ekiti
7:28am
Dispatch of Electoral Materials: Heavy Security at FCT INEC Office
Security has been beefed up at the Municipal office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Karu, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in preparation for Saturday’s elections.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 11 military vehicles on patrol made a stop over at the office, which caused some minutes of gridlock, prompting motorists to divert to other routes.
Also, several Police officers were seen patrolling the vicinity, while some men of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) were equally seen in and around the vicinity.
Meanwhile, the office was a beehive of activities as materials were being sorted and dispatched to Wuse, Gwarimpa and other wards under the municipal.
Several vehicles were seen as late as 8: 30 p.m Friday carrying materials from the office to the various voting points.
NAN reports that expectations were high among business operators and residents as many were seen discussing about the likely outcome of the election.
Some of the residents interviewed by NAN expressed their readiness to vote for their preferred candidates on the election day.
A business woman, Amanda, said in spite of her busy schedule, she made out time to collect her Permanent Voter Card (PVC).
According to her, she has decided to carryout her civic responsibility to choose leaders that would take the country to the “promised land”.
An elderly man, who gave his name as Yakubu, said the 2023 election would be a deciding moment for the country.
He said he would go out very early on Saturday to cast his vote.
He further said all his family members of voting age also had their PVCs and would be going out to vote.
NAN reports that Feb. 25 has been scheduled by INEC for Presidential and National Assembly elections while March 11 is scheduled for Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.(NAN)
7:00am
*Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso Clash in Historic Poll
Our correspondents
On the 24th anniversary of the election that returned Nigeria to Democracy in 1999, Nigerians will today file out to elect a President that will run the country for another four years, effective May 29.
All the 18 registered political parties are fielding candidates for the presidential election, but the four leading candidates are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
These four men have divided the country across all lines in an election that promises to be keenly contested.
Their campaigns across the 36 states and Abuja have been rancorous, with the candidates feeding fat on tribal, ethnic and religious sentiments.
Candidates of these four political parties also dominate the race for the seats in the National Assembly across the states, also holding today. 109 Senate seats and 360 House of Representatives seats are up for grabs.
It is in the midst of this bitter division that the over 87 million people with Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) will troop out today to determine the fates of Atiku, Tinubu, Obi and Kwankwaso.
As at press time, INEC had distributed sensitive and non-sensitive election materials to all the states of the federation.
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, assured Nigerians that the commission would not fail the nation and the international community.
He promised that today’s elections will be free, fair, credible and lead to the outcomes that all Nigerians expect.
Yakubu said yesterday that the results will be declared as quickly as possible.
He said: “I just want to say that we will ensure that result declaration will be done speedily. I can’t put a finger on the number of days or number of hours it will take, but it will be done speedily. We are aware of the anxiety and the need for us to conclude the process quickly, it will be concluded quickly.”
Police Assure Nigerians on Security
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has urged Nigerians to go out and vote without any fear today, assuring that they will be well protected.
The IG has mobilised 310, 973 officers and men to provide security for today’s election. Other security outfits, aside the military and the Department of State Service (DSS), would complement efforts of the police with a total of 93,133 personnel, bringing all to 404,106 security agents.
Baba said: “With this layout, a minimum of at least two personnel, drawn from the above agencies, will be jointly deployed to man each of the polling units across the country, while the armed personnel will secure the public space, INEC facilities, vulnerable locations, border areas, as well as undertake armed escort duties for INEC personnel, materials and local and international observers.”
The IG has also ordered restriction of all forms of movement nationwide beginning from 12 AM to 6 PM on election day.
The restriction covers vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc.
A statement from the Nigerian Police Force reads: “The order, which is part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections, is aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.
“Similarly, the IGP sternly warns all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.
“He emphasises that only security personnel specifically assigned to election duties are to be seen within and around the designated election booths and centres. Also, the ban on the unauthorised use of sirens, revolving lights, covered number plates, and tinted glasses is still in force, and violators would be sanctioned appropriately.”
All state-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits have also been barred by the IGP from participating in election’s security management.
Similarly, the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi, has said that the Corps will deploy 102,000 officials for today’s election.
While assuring Nigerians of general security coverage nationwide, Audi stated that the Anti-vandalism Squad and Special Forces would also be deployed to all critical national assets and infrastructure, including flashpoints in the states and the FCT, to protect them against vandalism, damage, or arson by criminal elements before, during, and after the elections.
Atiku Abubakar
Atiku is carrying all sections of the country along and pledging inclusiveness.
He demonstrated this by picking his Vice-Presidential candidate from the South. He has also promised power devolution if elected President.
Atiku wants to recover Nigeria from “poverty, disease, hunger and bad government.”
He also wants to restore Nigeria’s unity, which he believes has been badly mismanaged by the Buhari-led APC federal government.
Being a businessman with hundreds of employees and therefore more amenable to job creation in the face of mass unemployment, Atiku appears attractive.
With the level of poverty, unemployment and Naira crunch in the country, most voters even in the stronghold of APC, are most likely going to resolve their doubts in favour of Atiku by way of seeking alternatives to the present reality, especially with the millions of jobs lost to shady handling of the economy.
The unending killings in the country under an APC-led federal government may further make voters want to try alternatives.
In his closing campaign, Atiku declared: “You have the APC, whose candidate for President is the national leader of the party; a party that has, for almost eight years now, brought to our country a period of unspeakable misery, economic decline, mass poverty, massive insecurity, monumental job losses, fractionalisation, disunity, and injustice. A party under whose watch, our country has witnessed a frightening descent into anarchy, multidimensional crises, economic meltdown.
“It was under the APC that our country returned to pauper-nation status with over N77 trillion in debt, and under whose watch, over 22 million of our children are now out of school!
“Then you have my party, the PDP. The PDP midwife the longest period of sustained economic growth in our country, instituted fundamental reforms and new innovations, leading to an explosion in opportunity for our citizens in the telecoms, fintech, financial services and other cutting-edge technology space. It was the PDP that rebuilt Nigeria’s economy and turned it into the largest economy in Africa.
“The APC is asking you to vote for them to renew this misery and destruction; to renew the violence, the wanton destruction, the killings and kidnappings; and to renew the harsh and brutal conditions that so many people in our country now live with, on a daily basis.
“In contrast, the PDP, led by me, is asking for your vote to elect a government that will work to Recover Nigeria from the misery, insecurity and economic decline of the last eight years and bring into office a government that works for all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, tongue or religion, based on our founding principles of Unity, Justice and Progress.”
Bola Tinubu
Tinubu’s campaign is anchored on “consolidating Buhari’s achievements.”
He said the Buhari administration had done a lot in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and poverty alleviation and he is aiming to build on these achievements.
Tinubu said: “There are also some sectors where we must adopt new approaches and stress new priorities. Our administration will work to ensure not just a farewell to poverty but also usher in an era of prosperity in our country. To achieve this, we will re-engineer our security architecture to enhance the capacity of our armed forces and security agencies to guarantee the safety of the lives and properties of our people.
“We will task our ingenuity to drastically enhance the country’s revenue generating capacity so that we can adequately fund and fundamentally improve the quality of social services in education, healthcare and housing, among others. We are determined to ensure that incessant strikes by unions in our public universities become a thing of the past.
“Ensuring adequate and uninterrupted electricity will be one of our cardinal priorities. This will help boost the performance of the industrial sector and create jobs on a massive scale for our teeming youths. We shall put in place a robust and virile credit system so that more people can acquire the basics of life such as housing, cars and household equipment and pay gradually. That will have the immediate effect of reducing the motivation to resort to corrupt means of wealth accumulation.”
Peter Obi
In his campaign, Peter Obi showed capacity, experience and huge understanding of the issues that are wrong with Nigeria, stressing the need for good and incorruptible government as a panacea.
Obi is aiming at building a new Nigeria and promoting a private-sector driven economy that will create jobs and wealth for the people.
Obi, in his last appeal to Nigerians, said: “We are currently at a crossroads. We need a leader to show us the way forward. We need a prudent president, a principled president who has what it takes to lead. As we say in Naija, ‘we need person who sabi road; a person we go follow make this country better.’ A new Nigeria is possible. We can make it.
“We want to move our economy from importing and consuming products to producing, consuming less, and exporting more. That is the essence of Consumption to Production.
“I ask you, my people, to empower me as your president and commander-in-chief. I will be in charge. I have the requirements for correct leadership: character, competence, commitment, compassion, hard work, honesty, humanity, and humility.
“I have the courage and the heart with which to deliver the dividends of democracy freely and fairly to our people. We can change this country. If it takes us making the supreme sacrifice, let us make it for a greater tomorrow.”
Rabiu Kwankwaso
Kwankwaso also promises a new Nigeria, “where equity, justice and fairness are possible. A new Nigeria where safety and security are guaranteed, a Nigeria where peace and prosperity are ensured.
“A Nigeria where equity and opportunities are available and accessible to all citizens, a Nigeria where quality education and modern healthcare services are accessible and guaranteed to all and a Nigeria where governance is about the yearnings and the aspirations of all the citizens.”
THISDAY Projections
Obi leads in most of South East and South South states with a strong showing in Lagos, Benue and a possible win in Plateau State.
Tinubu on his part, leads in the South-west, Borno and Yobe States, with a strong showing in the North-west.
Atiku has a strong showing in most of the North, while leading in Adamawa, Bauchi, Jigawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Taraba States, with a very strong showing in Zamfara, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa and Osun States.
Kwankwaso is leading in Kano with a strong showing in Jigawa, Katsina and Taraba States.Strengths & WeaknessesAtiku Abubakar
Strengths
*Experience, capacity, competence
*Broad national support
*Political pedigree with wide exposure
*Extensive contacts nationwide
*Courageous and a team player
Weaknesses
*A Northerner disrupting power rotation that may see Fulani to Fulani power transfer
*Crony capitalist/deal maker
*Seen as too old
*Part of the infamous old order
Bola Tinubu
Strengths
*Huge war chest
*Rich political experience
*Nationwide contacts, friends
*Dogged fighter
*Seen as a team player
Weaknesses
*Perceived as corrupt
*Could be a dictator if elected
*Health and age issues
*Perceived as vengeful
*Doubtful mental alertness
Peter Obi
Strengths
*Vibrant, focused, determined
*Seen as an alternative to old order
*Strong youth support base
*Robust on policy
*Urbane, humble
*Decent, no corruption baggage
Weaknesses
*From zone with low voting power
*Limited war chest
*Weak in Northwest/Northeast
*Feeble political platform
Rabiu Kwankwaso
Strengths
*Vibrant, Suave
*Focused, determined
*Strong on policy
*Strong political background
Weaknesses
*Not a team player
*Limited war chest
*Weak southern support base
*Frail political platform
*Perceived as stubborn