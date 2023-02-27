Live Updates: Nigeria Decides 2023

MONDAY 27, FEBRUARY 2023

1:00 AM

NNPP’s Kwankwaso Wins 31 Kano LGAs, APC’s Tinubu Wins 8

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party Rabiu Kwankwaso has won the presidential election in 31 out of the 39 local government areas of Kano state announced so far. All Progressives Congress candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu won in eight local government areas. Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party Peter Obi did not win in any of the councils.

See results below:

1. Garun Mallam LGA

APC- 8642

LP- 160

NNPP- 12,249

PDP- 4409

2. Rimin Gado LGA

APC- 12,590

LP- 40

NNPP- 12,247

PDP- 1099

3. Kibiya LGA

APC- 10,283

LP- 70

NNPP- 16331

PDP- 753

4. Kura LGA

APC- 10,929

LP- 126

NNPP- 20,406

PDP – 3987

5. Makoda LGA

APC-12,590

LP- 40

NNPP- 12,247

PDP- 1,099

6. Gezawa LGA

APC- 9,915

LP- 188

NNPP- 21,090

PDP- 2,980

7. Minjibir LGA

APC- 6,777

LP- 123

NNPP- 15,505

PDP- 1833

8. Gabasawa LGA

APC- 11,992

LP- 48

NNPP- 13,736

PDP- 2,191

9. Warawa LGA

APC- 10,352

LP- 125

NNPP- 12,708

PDP- 1,277

10. Sumaila LGA

APC- 11,341

LP- 1,106

NNPP-23,307

PDP-1553

11. Rogo LGA

APC- 1,043

LP- 343

NNPP-19587

PDP- 1616

12. Dawakin Tofa LGA

APC- 16,773

LP- 202

NNPP- 25,072

PDP- 2,477

13. Kunchi LGA

APC- 10,359

LP- 50

NNPP- 8090

PDP- 703

14. Dambatta LGA

APC- 13,179

LP- 66

NNPP- 15,179

PDP- 2,099

15. Karaye LGA

APC-10,874

LP-134

NNPP-16,295

PDP-2.131

16. Dawakin Kudu LGA

APC-12,258

LP-167

NNPP-32,925

PDP-3,768

17. Tofa LGA

APC- 10,280

LP-177

NNPP- 17,219

PDP- 1,192

18. Madobi LGA

APC- 12,038

LP- 39

NNPP- 23,130

PDP- 2,393

19. Bagwai LGA

APC- 14,949

LP- 102

NNPP- 14,243

PDP- 1,935

20. Bunkure LGA

APC- 11,161

LP- 76

NNPP- 16,759

PDP- 1,528

21. Bebeji LGA

APC- 12,616

LP- 239

NNPP- 22,242

PDP- 1,475

22. Gwale LGA

APC- 6,950

LP- 270

NNPP-42,932

PDP- 7,457

23. Rank LGA

APC-11,268

LP- 115

NNPP- 16,286

PDP- 1,898

24. Ajingi LGA

APC-7,066

LP- 182

NNPP- 16,798

PDP- 1,504

25. Gaya LGA

APC- 8708

LP- 158

NNPP- 18,999

PDP- 1,382

26. Albasu LGA

APC- 9,618

LP- 34

NNPP- 19,161

PDP- 2,350

27. Doguwa LGA

APC- 15,424

LP- 642

NNPP- 14,543

PDP- 1,408

28. Wudil LGA

APC- 10,279

LP- 380

NNPP- 22,517

PDP- 2,785

29. Tarauni LGA

APC- 6,133

LP- 659

NNPP- 32,891

PDP- 6,067

30. Tsanyawa LGA

APC- 14,052

LP- 89

NNPP- 14,468

PDP- 1,721

31. Ungogo LGA

APC-8,011

LP-334

NNPP-34,916

PDP-4,659

32. Bichi LGA

APC- 31,673

LP- 178

NNPP- 20,862

PDP- 1,371

33. Kiru LGA

APC- 19,151

LP- 112

NNPP- 27,199

PDP- 2,467

34. Garko LGA

APC- 8,485

LP- 313

NNPP- 15,889

PDP- 2,067

35. Gwarzo LGA

APC- 20,627

LP- 70

NNPP- 19,950

PDP- 2,125

36. Kabo LGA

APC- 18,767

LP- 79

NNPP- 15,923

PDP- 2,463

37. Shanono LGA

APC- 11,557

LP- 44

NNPP- 9,672

PDP- 1,703

38. Tudun Wada LGA

APC- 18,017

LP- 1,053

NNPP-23,041

PDP- 1965

39. Kumbotso LGA

APC- 6,721

LP- 815

NNPP- 44,474

PDP- 5,996

12:39 AM

RESULTS OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN KADUNA STATE LGAs

1, GIWA LGA

APC -19,922

PDP – 22,302

LP – 565

Registered voters – 149,456

Valid votes – 46,435

Rejected Votes – 1,662

2. KAURA LGA

APC – 1,847

LP – 25,744

PDP – 7,847

Valid votes – 36,222

Rejected Votes – 694

Total votes cast- 36,916

3. KAJURU LGA

APC – 3,940

PDP – 9,253

LP – 14,875

Valid votes – 29,839

Rejected Votes – 30,639

4. MAKARFI LGA

APC – 13,767

PDP – 22,098

LP – 759

Registered voters – 118,150

Accredited voters – 43,888

Valid votes – 42,046

Rejected Votes- 824

Total votes cast – 42,870

SUNDAY 26, FEBRUARY 2023

10:19 PM

Atiku Wins Mikang LG in Plateau State

PRESIDENTIAL

APC 5044,

PDP 7211,

LP 7201

SENATORIAL

APC 6864 ,

PDP 12332,

LP 1591

HOUSE Of REPS

APC 7028,

PDP 12138,

LP 1574.

10:17 PM

Akwa Ibom Presidential Election Result by INEC

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Eastern Obollo LGA

APC. 1674

LP. 1345

PDP. 2345

ONNA LGA

APC. 1396

LP. 4745

PDP. 8741

OKOBO LGA

APC. 3168

LP. 2490

PDP. 5273

ITU LGA

APC. 4134

LP. 6001

PDP. 7276

ESIT EKET LGA

APC. 3819

LP. 2555

PDP. 4484

IBENO LGA

APC. 878

LP. 2403

PDP. 3246

ETIM EKPO LGA

APC. 5182

LP. 1711

PDP. 4733

UDONG UKO LGA

APC. 1555

LP. 1068

PDP. 2701

IKA LGA

APC. 5511

LP. 1054

PDP. 3750

IKONO. LGA

APC. 6620

LP. 5198

PDP. 6731

URUAN. LGA

APC. 5287

LP. 3024

PDP. 9327

YPP. 1621

OBOT AKARA LGA

APC. 4477

LP. 2542

PDP. 8029

URUEFONG ORUKO LGA

APC. 3697

LP. 2010

PDP. 3419

IBIONO IBOM. LGA

APC. 3407

LP. 7752

PDP. 5274

YPP. 4622

IBESIKPO ASUTAN LGA

APC. 6480

LP. 3698

PDP. 9326

MBO. LGA

APC. 3204

LP. 1456

PDP. 3922

NSIT IBOM LGA

APC. 5975

LP. 2215

PDP. 8176

INI LGA

APC. 3943

LP. 2894

PDP. 7740

YPP. 1467

NSIT ATAI LGA

APC. 2853

LP. 1067

PDP. 8371

ORON. LGA

APC. 2443

LP. 3033

PDP. 3295

ETINAN. LGA

APC. 4505

LP. 4180

PDP. 10455

YPP. 1485

Nsit Ubim LGA

APC 2792

LP. 2329

PDP. 11308

Mkpat Enin LGA

APC 2152

LP 4105

PDP 9441

10:00pm

Agege

APC: 29,568

LP: 13,270

PDP: 4, 498

Registered voters: 365,889

Accredited voters: 53,858

9:18pm

Ibeju Lekki

APC: 14,685

LP: 10,410

PDP: 2,329

Badagry

APC 31,903

LP 10,956

NNPP 153

PDP 6,024

Ikeja

APC: 21,276

LP: 30,004

PDP: 2,280

9:10pm

GOMBE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

SHONGOM LGA:

1. APC – 7,525

2. PDP- 13,520.

3. NNPP- 256.

4. LP- 2,579

BALANGA LGA.

1. APC- 11,715.

2. PDP- 23,326.

3. NNPP- 405.

4. LP- 3,760

NAFADA LGA.

1. APC- 8,242

2. PDP-12,339

3. NNPP-344

4. LP- FUNAKAYE LGA.

1. APC- 12,672

2. PDP- 25,384

3. NNPP- 767

4. LP- 320

9:07pm

Presidential Election Results in 16 out of 20 Local Government areas in Ogun State

1. REMO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 48,886

Accredited Voters: 11,148

APC: 5,814

PDP: 3,627

LP: 984

NNPP: 22

ADC: 71

Total valid votes: 10,665

Rejected votes: 478

Total votes cast: 11,143

2. IKENNE LG

Registered voters: 67,914

Accredited Voters: 20,126

APC: 9,431

ADC: 115

PDP: 6,616

LP: 2,678

NNPP: 39

SDP: 07

Total votes cast: 19,159

Rejected votes: 967

Total votes cast: 20,126

Four polling units cancelled due to violence, destruction of election materials such ballot boxes and papers and over voting.

3. EGBADO SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 13,3001

Accredited Voters: 31,192

APC: 18,471

ADC: 342

PDP: 5,012

LP: 3,126

NNPP: 117

Total valid votes: 29,518

Rejected votes: 1,672

Total votes cast: 31,190

4. EWEKORO LG

Registered voters: 94,681

Accredited Voters: 18,411

APC: 9,778

ADC: 1,247

PDP: 3,646

LP: 2,287

NNPP: 79

Total valid votes: 17,521

Rejected votes: 876

Total votes cast: 18,397

5. ABEOKUTA NORTH LG

Registered voters: 167,753

Accredited Voters: 33,027

APC: 20,094

ADC: 1,285

PDP: 5,057

LP: 4,092

NNPP: 104

Total valid votes: 31,270

Rejected votes: 1,738

Total votes cast: 33,008

Two units cancelled due to over voting.

6. IJEBU NORTH LG

Registered voters: 133,122

Accredited Voters: 34,035

APC: 21,844

ADC: 300

PDP: 7,233

LP: 2,372

NNPP: 50

Total valid votes: 32,289

Rejected votes: 1,555

Total votes cast: 33,844

Two unit cancelled due to mal-accreditation.

7. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LG

Registered voters: 52,457

Accredited Voters: 13,206

APC: 7,430

ADC: 135

PDP: 2,859

LP: 1,779

NNPP: 19

Total valid votes: 12,522

Rejected votes: 683

Total votes cast: 13,205

8. IMEKO AFON LG

Registered voters: 70,223

Accredited Voters: 18,411

APC: 12,146

ADC: 143

PDP: 4,560

LP: 568

NNPP: 32

Total valid votes: 17,639

Rejected votes: 762

Total votes cast: 18,411

9. ODEDA LG

Registered voters: 94,048

Accredited Voters: 22,068

APC: 12,945

ADC: 425

PDP: 3,855

LP: 3,064

NNPP: 73

Total valid votes: 20,917

Rejected votes: 1,123

Total votes cast: 22,040

10. EGBADO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 130,063

Accredited Voters: 33,594

APC: 19,053

ADC: 491

PDP: 9,830

LP: 1,535

NNPP: 478

Total valid votes: 31,972

Rejected votes: 1,438

Total votes cast: 33,410

11. IJEBU-ODE LG

Registered voters: 90,760

Accredited Voters: 25,028

APC: 16,072

ADC: 188

PDP: 4,057

LP: 3,162

NNPP: 56

Total valid votes: 24,058

Rejected votes: 882

Total votes cast: 24,940

One cancellation due to over voting

12. SAGAMU LG

Registered voters: 169,347

Accredited Voters: 38,641

APC: 21,118

ADC: 323

PDP: 8,136

LP: 6,437

NNPP: 152

Total valid votes: 36,825

Rejected votes: 1,797

Total votes cast: 38,622

13. IPOKIA LG

Registered voters: 136,281

Accredited Voters: 39,928

APC: 16,929

ADC: 162

PDP: 16,082

LP: 1,860

NNPP: 186

Total valid votes: 37472

Rejected votes: 2,450

Total votes cast: 39,922

14. ODOGBOLU LG

Registered voters: 95,530

Accredited Voters: 23,123

APC: 12,374

ADC: 179

PDP: 6,176

LP: 2,688

NNPP: 36

Total valid votes: 22,096

Rejected votes: 1,027

Total votes cast: 23,123

One unit was cancelled due to over voting

15. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 242,151

Accredited Voters: 50,289

APC: 28,111

ADC: 587

PDP: 7,787

LP: 8,930

NNPP: 137

Total valid votes: 47,768

Rejected votes: 2,454

Total votes cast: 50,222

One polling unit was cancelled due to violence

16. OGUN WATERSIDE LG

Registered voters: 52,359

Accredited Voters: 15,121

APC: 8,522

ADC: 148

PDP: 5,090

LP: 481

NNPP: 29

Total valid votes: 14,404

Rejected votes: 714

Total votes cast: 15,118

Two units were cancelled due to no access to polling unit and over voting.

9:02pm

Kwankwaso Leads Atiku, Tinubu in Kano, Wins Ganduje’s LG

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Presidential Candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is leading the other two Presidential candidates Kano election results so far announced by the INEC.

The other top contenders from APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have lower votes in the 19 Local Government Areas so far announced.

As at the time of filing this report, collation of results are still on-going at INEC office, Kano.

The state remains calm and peaceful as residents move about their normal businesses.

However, there are indications that the total results for Kano may not be ready till Monday.

Also, Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has lost his local government area to the presidential candidate of NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Ganduje is from Ganduje village in Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano state.

In the results announced by the returning officer of Adamu Jibril, APC scored 16,773 votes while NNPP scored 25,072 votes. PDP scored 2,477 votes and Labour got 202 votes.

Also, Nasiru Sule Garo, the House of Representatives Candidate for Gwarzo/ Kabo Federal Constituency on the platform of New Nigeria People’s Party, has rejected the results of the constituency declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission over alleged over voting.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday in Kano, Mr Nasiru said his decision to reject the results was based on the physical evidence of massive collaboration with State government, INEC officials and security agents in carrying out the electoral malpractice.

LAGOS LGAs PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

Epe

APC: 19,867

LP: 3,497

PDP: 5221

Registered voters: 160361

Accredited voters: 30,683

Lagos Mainland

APC 20,030

LP 18,698

PDP 3002

SDP 018

11 Wards

Total valid votes: 43,095

Total rejected votes: 2,204

Total votes cast: 45,299

Registered. Voters 250,616

Accredited 45, 686

Lagos Island

APC: 27,760

LP: 3,058

PDP: 2,521

Registered voters: 200,048

Accredited Voters: 34, 989

KORODU

APC 50,353

LP 28, 951

PDP 4,508

19 Wards

Total valid votes: 84, 096

Total rejected votes: 3, 892

Registered. Voters 364,072

Accredited 89,414

8:22pm

Jerry Gana’s Son Wins House of Representatives Seat

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Joshua Audu Gana, son of former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana, has been elected into the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Niger state.Joshua won the federal House of Representatives seat for Lavun Mokwa and Edati constituency polling 47, 942 votes to the incumbent Alhaji Abdullahi Usman Gbatamangi who scored 40,003 votes

Result for the Shiroro, Munya and Rafi federal constituency contest showed that Ibrahim Modibo of the APC was victorious as he defeated Abdullahi Ricco of the PDP.

Modibo polled 47271 votes against Ricco’s 31,258

The results from the presidential collation centre in Minna indicate that the All Progressives Congress has won in 3 out of the 5 local governments already collated while the PDP won in the remaining two

Wushishi LG

APC 11,504

PDP 8,868

LP 460

NNPP 404

Edati LG

APC 10,508

PDP 14,779

LP 93

NNPP 263

Rafi

APC 16,963

PDP – 9,581

LP 1,058

NNPP 1,523

Gbako

APC 12,436

PDP 11,017

LP 424

NNPP 170

Katcha

APC 10,795

PDP 13,268

LP 180

NNPP 331

More to come

8:02pm

Tinubu Wins Rivers PDP Guber Candidate’s LG

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers state in the Presidential election held on Saturday. The council is where the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Siminialaye Fubara, hails from.

The APC won the election with 5701 votes, while PDP had 1542 votes. The Labour Party had 2093 votes, occupying second position in the results.

The result was announced by the Returning Officer, Prof Paul Chukwuogwo, at the 2023 general election state collation centre, held at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt.

Other LGA announced include, Ahoada West, Tai and Gokana.

Announcing the result for Ahoada West, the Returning Officer, Prof Cheta Williams, said APC had 3443 votes, PDP 2582 votes, LP 4634 votes and SDP got 147 votes.

Also, the returning officer for Tai LGA, Williams Chinedu, announced that APC had 9442 votes, PDP 1506, LP 485 and SDP 128 votes.

On Gokana LGA, the State Returning Officer, Prof Williams Addias declined the result over inconsistency in the figures presented by the returning officer, Prof Robinson Monday. He was asked to reconcile before submitting to the collation officers.

7:42pm

Speaker Gbajabiamila Reelected for 6th Term

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has hailed his constituents in the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State for electing him for the 6th term.

Gbajabiamila emerged victorious during the presidential and National Assembly elections that took place on Saturday.

He polled 19,717 votes and defeated his closest opponent, Bosun Jeje of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 5,121 votes.

The Speaker was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2003 to represent Surulere 1 Federal Constituency. Since then, he has won elections in the subsequent five election cycles, including Saturday’s.

During his 20-year journey in the House of Representatives so far, Gbajabiamila has served as Minority Whip, Minority Leader, Opposition Leader, and Majority Leader before getting elected as Speaker in 2019.

Reacting to the victory, Gbajabiamila said he remained grateful to the people of Surulere 1 for giving him the sixth term mandate, noting that he would not disappoint them.

He said he would continue to work assiduously and bring more developmental projects to Surulere and beyond.

“I am immensely grateful to the people of Surulere for their overwhelming support. I do not take your support for granted. As your representative for the past 20 years, I have always protected your interest. I am proud of you as my constituents. I thank our teeming supporters, our Surulere APC leaders, party members, CDAs and residents for their massive support.

“This victory is not mine alone. It is a victory for democracy. Surulere has made history by this sixth mandate given to me, which would definitely spur me to do more for you,” Gbajabiamila added

7:39pm

Politician Shot Dead by Security Agent in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

A member of a prominent political party in Idanre Local Government of Ondo State,, Mr. Akinlabi Akinnaso alias, “Oluomo” was on Sunday shot dead in the community.

THISDAY gathered that “Oluomo” lost his life Sunday morning after he was allegedly shot by one of the security agents present at the INEC Collation Centre, at Owena-Ayetoro, in Idanre.

THISDAY also gathered that the deceased was allegedly involved in a scuffle with the armed personnel while the Certificate of Return was about to be given to the winner of the House of Representatives election, Hon. Festus Akingbaso Fessywest, the Incumbent Member of Ondo State House of Assembly representing Idanre Local Government Area Constituency.

However,, the corpse of the deceased, who is in his forties, has been deposited in the mortuary of the General Hospital, Idanre after he had been certified dead by the Medical Doctor on duty.

7:35pm

INEC Declares Tinubu Winner of Ekiti Election, Says Collation of Other States Continues Monday

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Ekiti state.

This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the collation of results would continue 11 a.m Monday because most of the states are expected to complete the collation of results Sunday night.

The State Collation Officer for the Saturday Ekiti State, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, said APC scored a total of 201,494 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 89,554 votes. Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi garnered 11,397 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 264 votes.

He said Ekiti had a total of 988,923 registered voters, while the number of accredited voters were 315,058.

Lasisi said total valid votes was 308,171, while number of rejected votes stood at 6,301 and total votes cast, 314,472.

7:32pm

INEC Declares CUPP Spokesperson Winner of Ideato Federal Constituency

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) Sunday declared the opposition spokesman Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere of the Peoples Democratic Party as the duly elected member of the House of Representatives for Ideato South and North Federal Constituency.

Ugochinyere in a swift reaction however dedicated his victory to his late Uncle, Daniel Ikeagwuone and two others who were murdered by yet-to-be-dentified gun men on January 14 in his Akokwa country home.

The CUPP Spokesperson, in the result announced on Sunday by the INEC Returning officer for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Mr Onwuachu Chinyere polled a total of 13026 votes to floor his closest rival in the election and the Labour Party candidate ( LP) Hon Pascal Obi who scored 5696 votes

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Chika Abazu, polled 2368 votes in the election.

Ugochinyere in his first official reaction thanked God for his victory “despite all evil machinations by state sponsored agents to deny him his well deserved victory . Today I dedicate my victory to my late Uncle and two others who were killed by suspected state armed Militia.”

7:29pm

Atiku Leads in Six Bauchi LGs

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has taken the lead in the result of 2023 presidential election in six local government areas of Bauchi State.

The results were collated by the Bauchi State Returning Officer, Professor Ahmed Sarki Fagam, at INEC office in Bauchi.

Details of the results collated shows that in Dambam local government, Atiku scored 12,202 votes in contrast to 7,588 votes that APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu scored while Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP scored 2,586.

In Bogoro local government, Atiku scored 15,156 votes to beat his closest rival, Peter Obi of Labour Party who scored 6,866 votes, Tinubu got 4,850 votes while Kwankwaso scored 798 votes.

Similarly, in Dass local government, Atiku scored 13,242 votes, Tinubu 10,939 votes, Obi 705 votes and Kwankwaso 397 votes.

The result is no different for Atiku in Jama’are where he scored 12,535 votes against Tinubu’s 8,140 votes, Obi’s 22 votes and Kwankwaso’s 3,638 votes.

Similarly, in Warji local government, Atiku pocketed 17,732 votes to beat Tinubu who scored 11,862 votes, Kwankwaso who got 424 votes and Obi’s 185 votes.

Also, in Giade local government, where Bauchi APC gubernatorial candidate hails from, Atiku scored 11,977, Tinubu 10,382, Kwankwaso 4,002 and Obi 41 votes respectively.

Bauchi State has 20 local government areas.

7:25pm

House Spokesman Wins in Bende Federal Constituency



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu has brushed aside opponents to win the 2023 National Assembly poll for Bende Federal Constituency.

Kalu, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner in the poll result announced on Sunday by the Returning Officer, Chidinma Adindu.

He scored 10, 020 votes out of the 22, 308 votes cast to secure his second term mandate, beating his closest rival, Chief Frank Chinasa of Labour Party, who polled 6,818 votes out of the total 22,308 votes cast.

Former member of the Green Chamber, Hon Nnenna Ukeje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 3,930 votes to place third. Ukeje had represented Bende for three terms but lost the ticket for a fourth term bid in 2015.

In 2023 she got the ticket for a return to the House of Representatives but her bid for a fourth term has been truncated by the incumbent, who had succeeded her in 2019.

The candidates of other political parties that participated in the contest did not make strong showing as ADC got 90 votes, APGA – 301, APN – 184, APP – 72, NNPP – 60, SDP – 17 and, YPP – 10

7:22pm

Atiku Defeats Tinubu in Osun, Wins 20 LGs

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has been declared winner of the presidential election in Osun State.

The PDP candidate polled 354,366 to defeat APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who scored 343, 945.

The results announced by the State Coalition Officer, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos said the total votes cast stood at 756,744 while the total valid vote is 733,203 as rejected vote stood at 23,541.

While giving the total results for presidential elections , he said PDP candidate won in 20 local Government Areas of the state while the APC candidates won the remaining 10 local government areas.

The local governments are:

BOLUWADURO Local Government

APC 4566

PDP 6076

LP 175

NNPP 3

IFEDAYO Local Government

APC 3610

PDP 5744

LP 93

NNPP 3

ILESA WEST Local Government

APC 9803

PDP 10841

LP 1651

NNPP 26

ATAKUMOSA WEST Local Government

APC 5003

PDP 7078

LP 355

NNPP 04

IFE NORTH Local Government

APC 7915

PDP 9754

LP 667

NNPP 12

ILA Local Government

APC 9841

PDP 12334

LP 230

NNPP 11

IREPODUN Local Government

APC 10,437

PDP 14,541

LP 210

NNPP 13

ORIADE Local Government

APC 11,745

PDP 14,982

LP 677

NNPP 10

OBOKUN Local Government

APC 8,196

PDP 14,084

LP 316

NNPP 14

IFE EAST Local Government

APC 20,902

PDP 12818

LP 2422

NNPP 88

OLAOLUWA Local Government

APC 7355

PDP 8134

LP 142

NNPP 39

OROLU Local Government

APC 7,720

PDP 8,944

LP 197

NNPP 13

ATAKUMOSA EAST Local Government

APC 2,768

PDP 9,405

LP 100

NNPP 7

OSOGBO Local Government

APC 28,474

PDP 19,085

LP 2,937

NNPP 50

EDE SOUTH Local Government

APC 5,477

PDP 16142

LP 537

NNPP 19

ODO-OTIN Local Government

APC 10,825

PDP 14,098

LP 506

NNPP 13

EGBEDORE Local Government

APC 8,536

PDP 10,432

LP 1,469

NNPP 37

IFE SOUTH Local Government

APC 9,555

PDP 9,765

LP 554

NNPP 30

ILESA EAST Local Government

APC 9,580

PDP 10,089

LP 1,358

NNPP 24

BORIPE Local Government

APC 15,325

PDP 8,921

LP 294

NNPP 9

AYEDIRE Local Government

APC 7,714

PDP 8,015

LP 168

NNPP 2

IFE CENTRAL Local Government

APC 19,362

PDP 10,777

LP 3,374

NNPP 111

OLORUNDA Local Government

APC 21,482

PDP 14674

LP 1,649

NNPP 42

IFELODUN Local Government

APC 13,456

PDP 15,157

LP 403

NNPP 16

AYEDADE Local Government

APC 13,352

PDP 13,251

LP 397

NNPP 14

IREWOLE Local Government

APC 17,991

PDP 13,081

LP 333

NNPP 7

ISOKAN Local Government

APC 9691

PDP 8774

LP 172

NNPP 10

EJIGBO Local Government

APC 15,209

PDP 12801

LP 499

NNPP 24

Ede North Local Government

APC 9,194

PDP 18,908

LP 782

NNPP 50

Iwo Local Government

APC 18,887

PDP 15,661

LP 616

NNPP 12

7:17pm

PDP Thanks Nigerians, Says Atiku is Coasting to Victory

*Tasks INEC on transparent results collation

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday claimed that from preliminary reports on the results coming from the Presidential election, it is confident that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar is already coasting to victory.

The PDP noted that Atiku was securing the highest number of valid votes cast as well as the statutory 25% in at least two third of the States of the Federation to ultimately brace the tape on the first ballot.

In a statement by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary, said, “Our Party appreciates Nigerians from across the country for putting their avowed solidarity and support for Atiku Abubakar into action by coming out enmasse to give their votes to the PDP, irrespective of ethnicity, creed, age and even political affiliations.

“From preliminary results, it is clear that Atiku Abubakar’s message of hope, unity, security and rebuilding of our nation has been positively received by Nigerians who are eager to embrace a new era under a purposeful leadership which the PDP and Atiku Abubakar embody.”, he stated.

The PDP assured Nigerians that the hope which Atiku symbolizes as well as the very onerous task of unifying and returning the country to the path of stability, national cohesion and economic prosperity will soon begin.

Said he, “Our Party therefore calls on INEC to ensure very transparent and credible collation process in such a manner that guarantees that all votes count and that the Will of the people is respected.

“INEC should not only ensure prompt uploading of results but also continue to make the result viewing portal available to the public in the interest of transparency”, the PDP stated .

The PDP congratulated Nigerians for peaceful elections despite the threats, resort to violence and desperation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to scuttle the process, while urging them to remain calm and resilient until the final declaration of results.

7:00pm

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS AS ANNOUNCED BY INEC

Ekiti State

16 LGs

APC- 201,494

LP- 11,396

NNPP- 264

PDP- 89,554

Valid votes – 308,171

Rejected votes- 6301

Total votes cast – 314,472

6:34pm

LP Wins Kaura Federal Constituency in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna.

The Labour Party (LP) has won the Kaura Federal Constituency, Kaduna state.

Declaring the result on Sunday, INEC returning officer, Prof. Elijah Ella, said

Donatus Mathew, candidate of the LP

polled a total of 10,508 to defeat Gideon Gwani, the incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 10, 297 votes.

Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) scored 9,919 and 5,354 votes respectively.

Gonni, the incumbent federal lawmaker had been in the house for 16 years.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna is to commence the collation of Saturday’s Presidential Election by 7pm on Sunday.

Murtala Aliyu, spokesman of the commission in the state announced this in a statement.

6:27pm

Result Transmission:

INEC: Difficulties Transmitting Election Results Not Due to Sabotage

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the challenges the commission was encountering especially with the transmission of results was not due to sabotage of its system.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in a statement issued Sunday said the Commission was aware of challenges with the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV).

The commission noted that unlike in off-season elections where the portal was used, it has been relatively slow and unsteady.

Okoye stressed that the Commission regretted the setback, especially because of the importance of IReV in its results management process.

He said: “The problem is totally due to technical hitches related to scaling up the IReV from a platform for managing off-season, State elections, to one for managing nationwide general elections. It is indeed not unusual for glitches to occur and be corrected in such situations.

“Consequently, the Commission wishes to assure Nigerians that the challenges are not due to any intrusion or sabotage of our systems, and that the IReV remains well-secured.”

The electoral body assured that its technical team was working assiduously to solve all the outstanding problems, adding that the users of the IReV would have noticed improvements since last night.

It added: “We also wish to assure Nigerians that results from the Polling Units, copies of which were issued to political parties, are safe on both the BVAS and the IReV portal.

“These results cannot be tampered with and any discrepancy between them and the physical results used in collation will be thoroughly investigated and remediated, in line with Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022.”

The commission said while it fully appreciated the concerns of the public on this situation and welcomed various suggestions that it had received from concerned Nigerians, it was important to avoid statements and actions that could heat up the polity at this time or promote disaffection towards the Commission.

The commission said it accepted full responsibility for the problems and regretted the distress that they have caused the candidates, political parties and the electorate.

6:21pm

INEC to Conduct Fresh Election in 7 RAs in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will conduct a fresh election in seven Registered Areas (RAs) in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The INEC Residential Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers, Johnson Sinikiem announced this Sunday, while briefing journalists on the proceedings in collation of the results for Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representative elections in the state.

Also, present at the briefing were the political parties agents, security agencies, international and local observers, civil society organisation and members of staff of INEC Rivers State, who were involved in the process of the election.

Sinikiem also expressed satisfaction on the election across the state. He explained that out of the 17 RAs in Degema, election only held in 10 following some challenges faced by the INEC staff who could not access the area on the election day.

He however, urged Rivers people and various stakeholders to be patience with the Commission, assuring that every vote must be counted.

“This briefing is necessary at this time, that the electorates are very expectant of the outcome of their wishes, which is very sacrosanct and the Commission has a duty of protecting the wishes of the masses in the election of February 25, 2023, the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representative.

“Results were collated primarily from a polling unit via Form EC8A, EC8A (1), EC8A (2) for the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representative elections respectively.

“The election went in smoothly in all the LGAs, though the Presiding Officers had a hitching problems of uploading results from polling units to the INEC Result Quarters (IRQ). This is as a result of poor network which is a national problem or issues in all the places that elections did not hold yesterday due to one reason or the other, part from violence that will not affect the outcome of the elections.

“We have a situation in Degema Local Government, about seven RAs, we could not deployed and that we are also covered by Section 24 (2) of the Electoral Act. So we are looking at how to configure new Bi-VAS to schedule possibly tomorrow, to conclude that RAs in Degema.

I have received clearance from the headquarters to go ahead and organize election there within the shortest reasonable time.

Degema has 17 RAs and Election took place in only 10 RAs. You know if we don’t conclude is going to substantially affect the outcome of the election. That is paramount. But for others, if it will not substantially affect the outcome, election might not take place in those places”, Sinikiem added.

6:17pm

Abdulsalami’s Brother Loses National Assembly

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

A brother of Nigeria’s former military head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ado Abdulsalami, has lost in his bid to go to the National Assembly.

Ado Abdulsalami who contested for the Chanchaga federal constituency seat which is being vacated by the All Progressives Congress APC governorship candidate Umar Mohammed Bago, lost to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate Mallam Cashier who contested for the position for the third time, 2015,/2019/and now 2023.

Mallam Cashier a retired civil servant polled 35,688 votes to defeat Abdulsalamis brother who had 19,282.

Speaking to newsmen after the declaration of the result, Malam Cashier gave glory to God for making him victorious and pledged to serve the people very well.

Meanwhile the Independent National Electoral Commission has opened an election collation centre for the collation of results from Saturday’s election.

5:17pm

Tinubu Wins 14 LGAs in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State, on Sunday, announced the results of the Saturday Presidential election in 14 out of the 33 local government areas of the state.

The announcement at the Dr. Mutiu Agboke Collation Centre of the INEC Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, was presided over by the State Presiding Officer, Professor Babatunde Olushola who is the Acting Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

The details are

1. Ibadan North West

Accord

APC 13,078

LP. 4,830

PDP 6,011

NNPP 70

2. Kajola

Accord 733

APC 11,917

LP 503

PDP 9,358

SDP 311

3. ATISBO

Accord 1,575

APC 7,928

LP 1,178

PDP 4,031

NNPP 39

SDP 877

4. Lagelu

Accord 875

APC 16,011

LP 4,066

PDP 5,112

NNPP 55

SDP 32

5. Itesiwaju

Accord 1,234

APC 6,180

LP 387

PDP 4,948

NNPP 43

SDP 789

6. AFIJIO

Accord 1,408

APC 8,876

LP 1,925

PDP 4,112

NNPP 95

SDP 79

7. Atiba

Accord 1,575

APC 15,046

LP 1,234

PDP 6,180

NNPP 101

SDP 44

8. Oyo East

Accord 543

APC 13,430

LP 1,900

PDP 5,091

NNPP 67

SDP 47

9. Oyo West

Accord 869

APC 14,076

LP 1,724

PDP 4,544

10. Iseyin

Accord 4,846

APC 19,731

LP 1,371

PDP 6,588

SDP 506

11. Ibarapa East

Accord 1,323

APC 10,575

LP 779

PDP 4,800

NNPP 8

12. Saki East

Accord 722

APC 6,414

LP 1,144

PDP 3,634

SDP 793

13. Ibarapa North

Accord 2,511

APC 8,193

LP 344

PDP 4,024

NNPP 313

SDP 48

14. Ibarapa Central

Accord 96

APC 10, 291

LP 726

PDP 5,169

NNPP 27

4:45pm

Presidential Election Results: INEC Opens National Collation Centre, Sets Ground Rules

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared open the 2023 General Election National Collation Centre in Abuja.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while declaring open the centre, also set ground rules for the collation process.

The rules, according to Yakubu, includes “results for each state of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) shall be presented by the State Coalition Officers for the Presidential Election (SCOPE)”.

He said that thereafter he as the Returning Officer for the presidential election, who also doubles as the Chief Electoral Commissioner, would collate and announce the final result.

“This is a duty that I’m privileged to perform and it will be done here at this place,” he said.

Other rules, he said, included all accredited agents, observers, the media, the diplomatic community and security agencies should adhere to the sitting positions assigned to them.

“On arrival at the collation centre, the SCOPE shall be received at the coalition Secretariat, which shall organise the sequence of presentation.

“The returning officer shall invite the SCOPE for the presidential election, accompanied by the REC for the presentation of the results.

“The SCOPE following the format for the presentation of results, shall loudly announce the votes scored by each political party in the state including reports of cancellations and areas where elections did not hold, if any.

“The returning officer then invites comments and observations, if any, from the polling agents,” he stated.

Yakubu added that the returning officer would request the SCOPE to submit the original copy of form EC8D.

“When all the SCOPE has presented their results, the returning officer shall display the sealed copies of result sheets EC8DA, which is a summary of results of elections on state-by-state basis.

“The EC8E for the declaration of results for the election, an EC40G3 summary of registered voters in the polling units where elections were either cancelled or not held.

“And I’ll have the privilege of displaying the blank forms before proceeding starts after the receipt of the reports from the various collation officers.

“Next, the returning officer shall complete the EC8DA and announce the vote scored by each party. And thereafter we’ll invite the polling agents to endorse the forms,” he added.

Yakubu said that the returning officer then completes the EC40G3G and compares it with form EC8DA to ascertain if any of the candidates had satisfied the requirements of the law to proceed with the declaration.

“If satisfied, the returning officers complete form ECAE and make a declaration of winner.

“Finally, the returning officer will invite the agents of political parties to receive duplicate copies of the ECADA and EC8E, which is the final declaration of results.

Yakubu said that everything regarding the result collation would be done in the open,” he said.

He, however, added that in the event he was unable to brief the media, the National Commissioner on Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, would perform that responsibility. (NAN)

4:33pm

Senate Spokesperson, Bashiru, Loses Senatorial Seat

The Senate Spokesperson, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru, has lost his bid for re-election into the Senate from Osun Central on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bashiru lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Fadeyi Olubiyi, in Saturday’s election.

Prof. Ibrahim Usman, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) Returning Officer, who announced the results on Sunday in Osogbo, said that Olubiyi polled 134, 229 votes to defeat Bashiru, who scored 117, 609 votes.

For Osogbo Federal Constituency, INEC returning officer, Dr Isiaq Egbewole, announced the PDP candidate, Adewale Muruf, as the winner.

The returning officer said that Muruf polled 71,677 votes to defeat Mrs Abosede Ogo-Oluwa of APC, who scored 58,992 votes. (NAN)

4:03pm

Atiku Leads in Osun, Wins 18 LGs, Tinubu Wins Five LGs

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is leading in 18 out of the 23 local government areas of Osun State where results have already been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has won in five local government areas of the state.

Some of the local government areas where Atiku won include Ede South, one of the two local government areas in Ede town, where the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, hails from.

Atiku also won in Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ila, Odo Otin, Olaoluwa, Orolu, Egbedore, Oriade, Atakumosa East and Ilesa East Local Government Areas.

Tinubu won in Ife East, Ife Central, Boripe, Osogbo and Olorunda Local Government Areas.

The collation of results by INEC’s Prof. Tolulope Ogunsola was put on hold for people to refresh before the results of the remaining seven local government areas are announced.

4:00pm

Tinubu Wins 7 Kwara LGs, Collation of 9 Others Under way

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

All Progressives Congress presidential candidate in the Saturday election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won seven out of the 16 local government councils so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara state.

Also, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came second in the results of the local government councils so far released.

The seven affected councils won by the APC presidential candidate are Asa, Isin, Offa, Oke- Ero, Ilorin East, Ekiti and Irepodun Local Government Areas of the state

Declaring the results on Sunday, the collation officers of the three Local government councils stated that, APC presidential candidate polled 15, 123 in Asa LGA, Isin LGA 4,484, Offa LGA 19, 475, Oke-Ero LGA 6, 016 and Ilorin East LGA 24,264 , Ekiti LGA 5, 739 and Irepodun LGA 11, 545.

The collation officers also said that, the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came second with results from PDP Asa LGA 10,482, Ekiti LGA 3,760 Isin LGA 2,506, Ilorin East LGA 13,793, Oke-Ero LGA 3, 074, Offa LGA 3,508 and Irepodun LGA 6,368

More Results later…

3:53pm

Tinubu Leads in Ogun, Wins 10 LGs

James Sowole, in Abeokuta

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently leading candidates of other political parties in Ogun State from the results of the election of the local government areas received so far.

In the results of the 10 local government areas declared so far, Tinubu was closely followed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The local government results declared at the Ogun State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), so far are: Remo North, Ikenne, Egbado South, Ewekoro and Abeokuta North.

Others are: Ijebu North, Ijebu North-East, Imeko Afon, Odeda and Ijebu-Ode Local government areas.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the state, Niyi Ijalaye had earlier declared opened the Ogun State collation centre.

He also announced the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale as the collation officer for the state.

The results are as follows:

1. REMO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 48,886

Accredited Voters: 11,148

APC: 5,814

PDP: 3,627

LP: 984

NNPP: 22

ADC: 71

Total valid votes: 10,665

Rejected votes: 478

Total votes cast: 11,143

2. IKENNE LG

Registered voters: 67,914

Accredited Voters: 20,126

APC: 9,431

ADC: 115

PDP: 6,616

LP: 2,678

NNPP: 39

SDP: 07

Total votes cast: 19,159

Rejected votes: 967

Total votes cast: 20,126

Four polling units cancelled due to violence, destruction of election materials such ballot boxes and papers and over voting.

3. EGBADO SOUTH

Registered voters: 13,3001

Accredited Voters: 31,192

APC: 18,471

ADC: 342

PDP: 5,012

LP: 3,126

NNPP: 117

Total valid votes: 29,518

Rejected votes: 1,672

Total votes cast: 31,190

4. EWEKORO LG

Registered voters: 17,521

Accredited Voters: 18,411

APC: 9,778

ADC: 1,247

PDP: 3,646

LP: 2,287

NNPP: 79

Total valid votes: 17,521

Rejected votes: 876

Total votes cast: 18,397

5. ABK NORTH

Registered voters: 167,753

Accredited Voters: 33,027

APC: 20,094

ADC: 1,285

PDP: 5,057

LP: 4,092

NNPP: 104

Total valid votes: 31,275

Rejected votes:

Total votes cast:

6. IJEBU NORTH

Registered voters: 133,122

Accredited Voters: 34,035

APC: 21,844

ADC: 300

PDP: 7,233

LP: 2,372

NNPP: 50

Total valid votes:

Rejected votes:

Total votes cast:

7. IJEBU NORTH-EAST

Registered voters: 52,457

Accredited Voters: 13,206

APC: 7,430

ADC: 135

PDP: 2,859

LP: 1,779

NNPP: 19

Total valid votes: 12,522

Rejected votes: 683

Total votes cast: 13,205

8. IMEKO AFON LG

Registered voters: 70,223

Accredited Voters: 18,411

APC: 12,146

ADC: 143

PDP: 4,560

LP: 568

NNPP: 32

Total valid votes: 17,639

Rejected votes: 762

Total votes cast: 18,411

9. ODEDA LG

Registered voters: 94,048

Accredited Voters: 22,068

APC: 12,945

ADC: 425

PDP: 3,855

LP: 3,064

NNPP: 73

Total valid votes: 20,917

Rejected votes: 1,123

Total votes cast: 22,040

10. IJEBU-ODE

Registered voters: 90,760

Accredited Voters: 25,028

APC: 16,072

ADC: 188

PDP: 4,057

LP: 3,162

NNPP: 56

Total valid votes: 24,058

Rejected votes: 882

Total votes cast: 24,940

One cancellation due to over voting

3:33pm

Fatoba Defeats Fayose’s Son, Sen Bamidele Wins Reelected

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in Ekiti state has declared the All Progressives Congress(APC) House of Reps. Candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1, Hon. Fatoba Olusola Steve as winner of 2023 Ado, Irepodun-Ifelodun Federal Constituency election.

Equally, the Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has been declared as the winner of the Senatorial poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Ado-Ekiti.

With the announcement of Bamidele as the winner of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District, he will be the first Senator in Ekiti Central to be re-elected back to National Assembly since 1999.

The INEC Returning Officer for the Constituency, Prof. Opoola Bolanle Tajudeen made the declaration on Sunday, 26th February 2023 at the INEC Constituency collation center in Mary Immaculate, Ado-Ekiti.

According to the results declared by INEC, Fatoba Olusola of APC polled 39182 votes to defeat the son of former Ekiti state Governor, Oluwajomiloju Fayose of People’s Democratic Party(PDP) who came distant second with 12295 votes and Obayemi Toyin Temidayo of Social Democratic Party(SDP) who came distant third with 10899 votes.

The results of other candidates as declared by INEC in the elections are as follows;

Odu Ayodeji Olurotimi of African Democratic Party(ADC), 401 votes, Akomolede Mary of African Democratic Party(ADP), 215 votes, Daramola Oluwafemi Victor of NNPP, 273 votes and Ogunrinde Kolade Idowu of ZLP, 272 votes.

Bamidele was declared the winner of the Senatorial election by the INEC Returning Officer for Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Prof. J. Sola Omotola at the State Collation Centre, INEC State Headquarters, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Sunday, 26th February, 2023.

He pollled 69,351 to defeat his close rival, Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 26,181

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters was at his victory thanksgiving service which held at Babamuboni Memorial Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti with his wife, family members, friends and political associates on Sunday, 26th February, 2023 where he gave thanks to God for his landslide victory in the elections.

Bamidele also appreciated the good people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District for giving him yet another privilege and democratic mandate to represent them in the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The federal lawmaker and Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum also thanked the leadership and entire members of the Church for their continued prayers and support and also sought for more prayers for the tasks and journey ahead.

According to him, “My main purpose of coming here today is to give thanks to Almighty God for His amazing grace over my life and family and for the success of yesterday’s National Assembly and Presidential Election. I also thank God for making me to win the election in a landslide manner.

“I appreciate all our people in Ekiti Central Senatorial District and the Church of God. I am indebted to the Church leadership for their continued prayers and support.

“We also came to seek spiritual blessings and benediction for the tasks ahead of us”

3:25pm

Tinubu Leads in Ondo, Wins 13 LGs

Fidelis David in Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is leading Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the Saturday’s presidential election in Ondo State.

The former Lagos State Governor has won in 13 out of the 18 councils of the State.

The results were announced by various Returning Officers of the local governments in the presence of the State Collation Officer for 2023 presidential election and lecturer from Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fashua.

In Ondo East, Tinubu scored 8,390 to dedeat the PDP and the LP candidates who polled 3912 and 2004 votes respectively.

In Ose, Tinubu defeated the PDP candidate by 9609 votes after polling a total 14,376 votes as against Atiku’s 4767 votes cast, while Obi scored 2031 votes.

In Akure North, Tinubu polled 14,261 votes, defeating Atiku who polled 4637 votes and Obi with 2945 votes.

Akoko Southwest was not any different as the APC flagbearer scored 28,367 to the PDP’s 5376 and LP’s 920.

In Akoko Southeast, Tinubu polled 10,765 votes to defeat Atiku and Obi who scored 3016 and 470 votes respectively. The win continued in lfedore where Tinubu scored 15,055 to Atiku’s 5360 and Obi’s 957.

See results below

Presidential election results Ondo

IRELE LG

Registered voters. 25,102

Accredited voters. 25,102

APC. 17,334

LP. 704

NNPP. 06

PDP. 6,523

Valid votes. 25,102

Invalid votes. 765

Total votes cast. 25,867

IDANRE LG

Registered voters- 89,670

Accredited voters- 28,083

APC 13,061

LP 2,262

NNPP 24

PDP 10,532

Valid votes 26,967

Invalid votes 1,058

Total votes cast 28,025

OSE LG

Registered voters -69697

Accredited voters- 21121

APC 14376

LP 2,031

NNPP 23

PDP 4767

Valid votes 21640

Invalid votes 473

Total votes cast 22113

OWO LG

Registered voters -137055

Accredited voters- 40405

APC 21,480

LP 3200

NNPP 51

PDP 5173

Valid votes 39042

Invalid votes 1363

Total votes cast 40,405

ONDO EAST LG

Registered voters -49912

Accredited voters- 15660

APC 8390

LP 2,004

NNPP 55

PDP 3912

Valid votes 15149

Invalid votes 507

Total votes cast 15656

AKURE NORTH LG

Registered voters -79272

Accredited voters- 22917

APC 14,261

LP = 2,945

NNPP 69

PDP 4637

Valid votes 22874

Invalid votes 1024

Total votes cast 23898

AKOKO SOUTH WEST LG

Registered voters 107651

Accredited voters- 36383

APC 28,367

LP 920

NNPP 28

Valid votes 35577

Invalid votes 781

Total votes cast 36358

AKOKO SOUTH EAST LG

Registered voters 40592

Accredited voters- 14783

APC 10,765

LP 470

NNPP 07

PDP – 3016

Valid votes 14549

Invalid votes 234

Total votes cast 14783

IFEDORE LG

Registered voters 81275

Accredited voters- 22834

APC -15,055

LP 954

NNPP- 08

PDP-45360

Valid votes 22150

Invalid votes 684

Total votes cast 22834

AKOKO NORTH EAST LG

Registered voters 89636

Accredited voters-30546

APC-25757

LP-124

NNPP 16

PDP 2400

Valid votes 29910

Invalid votes 636

Total votes cast 30546

AKOKO NORTH WEST LG

Registered voters 81855

Accredited voters-31575

APC-24,633

LP 736

NNPP- 08

PDP 5200

Valid votes 31020

Invalid votes 555

Total votes cast 31575

ONDO WEST LG

Registered voters

Accredited voters-

APC 24,053

LP 6171

NNPP 161

PDP 8534

valid votes 41494

Invalid votes 2169

Total votes cast 43,663

ILE OLUJI/ OKEIGBO LG

Registered voters 79,572

Accredited voters 24,817

APC 14,750

LP 1,576

NNPP 27

PDP 6,199

valid votes 23,566

Invalid votes 1,096

Total votes cast 24,662

3:19pm

Alao-Akala’s Son, Olamiju, Wins Reps Seat in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The son of former Oyo State Governor, late Adebayo Alao-Akala, Olamiju, has won a seat in the House of Representatives.

The young Akala of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the Ogbomosho North/South/ Oriire Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the constituency, Prof. Akeem Salami.

The former Chairman of Ogbomosho North Local Government Area polled 33,268 votes to beat his close rival, Olufemi Onireti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 27,126 votes.

3:00pm

Atiku to INEC Chair: Direct Collation Officers to Upload Results from Polling Units Immediately

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to instruct the Collation Officers for Saturday’s election to upload the results from the Polling Units to the INEC server immediately.

Atiku said this had become necessary to stop some governors who are trying to compromise the results at the local government collation level.

“It will be a disservice to Nigerians and a negation to democracy for anyone to subvert the will of the people as freely expressed in their votes of yesterday,” Atiku said.

He called on Nigerians to be calm but vigilant to ensure that anti-democratic elements who are masquerading as progressives do not steal their mandate.

And in what is already turning out to be a nail-biting race in the 2023 Nigerian presidential elections, early results from polling units and exit polls indicate that Atiku Abubakar is projected to become the first candidate to meet the mandatory 25% requirement of votes cast in at least 24 states.

According to the latest projections, Atiku is also set to exceed expectations in at least 10 states, where he is projected to garner over 40% of the votes cast.

Meanwhile, the PDP presidential candidate has expressed gratitude to the Nigerian people for their support so far and pledged to continue to work hard to earn their trust and confidence.

“We are humbled and honoured by the early projections, which indicate that the Nigerian people have seen in Atiku Abubakar the kind of leader that they want to lead them into a brighter future.

“While it is still too early to predict the final outcome of the elections, Atiku’ Abubakar’s s early success has certainly put him in a strong position as the race enters its final stages.

“From the current figures that are available, Atiku is winning in many states in the 6 geo-political zones. We urge our members and party agents to remain steadfast and watchful”.

2:51pm

Tinubu Wins Presidential Election in Ekiti

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Asiwaju BolaAhmwd Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has won the presidential election in Ekiti State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission State Collation Officer for the Saturday’s presidential poll in Ekitis State, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, who announced the result, said the APC candidate scored a total of 201,494 votes across the state to defeat candidates of other parties.

His closest rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 89,554 votes while Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi garnered 11,397 votes.

The New Nigerian Peoples Party’s candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso polled 264 votes.

Lasisi, who is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State, announced the final result for Ekiti State after collating the results for the presidential election from the 16 local government areas.

The results from the 16 local government areas were presented by the Local Government Collation Officers for the different councils.

“Ekiti has a total of 988,923 registered voters, out of this, the number of accredited voters 315,058. Total valid votes, 308,171, the number of rejected votes 6,301 and total votes cast, 314,470. This is the final result of the presidential election in Ekiti State”, he said.

2:01pm

INEC: Collation Begins 6pm

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the collation of presidential results will start by 6p.m.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this disclosure during the formal opening of the collation centre where the announcement of the presidential election would be made.

INEC collation centre, Jos

1:24pm

Police Warn Nigerians against Circulating Election Results not Announced by INEC

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned Nigerians against spreading news of election results not announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Force spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, issued the warning in a statement on Sunday in reaction to the alleged spreading of fake INEC results of elections on social media by members of the public.

The police, therefore, urged Nigerians to instead, wait for the official results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections to be announced by INEC.

According to him, the police consider the spread of news about election results not announced by INEC as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post-elections chaos.

“We have observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake election results on social media and other news platforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of INEC.

“We regard this as a disservice, unpatriotic, and disinformation.

“The Nigeria Police hereby warn those who are spreading these alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements, while those billed to go on election duty Sunday (today) should be orderly.

“You should be law-abiding as we have re-enforced our security strategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 General election,” he said. (NAN)

1:17pm

Polls: Police Arrest 23 Suspects in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has said that 23 persons suspected to be involved in electoral violence and other crimes were arrested during the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday in Lagos.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin noted that the figure of arrest might increase as the command was still collating the number of suspects arrested in different divisons during the Saturday exercise.

“Collation of suspects arrested ongoing. 23 suspects at last count,” he said.

NAN reported that hoodlums and unknown gunmen allegedly attacked some polling units and disrupted the elections in Mafoluku area and burnt ballot papers thumb printed.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa, told newsmen on Saturday that there were pocket of violence in some parts of the state.

Owohunwa said that some persons were arrested, noting that the number of people arrested would be made known to the public. (NAN)

1:01pm

SOKOTO

SHIYAR SARKIN YAKI, YARKOFA

PU Code: 33/05/01/002

APC – 51

LP – 0

NNPP – 0

PDP – 214

GADON MATA, GADON MATA

PU Code: 33/05/01/014

APC – 1

LP – 0

NNPP – 0

PDP – 4

KIRAREN DUTSI, KIRAREN DUTSI

PU Code: 33/05/01/008

APC – 115

LP – 0

NNPP – 0

PDP – 135

KANTI

PU Code: 33/05/01/034

APC – 35

LP – 1

NNPP – 1

PDP – 114

ASARARA, STADIUM GORONYO

PU Code: 33/05/01/017

APC – 55

LP – 1

NNPP – 0

PDP – 146

BAZZA ISLAMIYA PRIMARY SCH.

PU Code: 33/05/01/027

APC – 52

LP – 0

NNPP – 0

PDP – 118

FADARAWA DISPENSARY

PU Code: 33/05/05/016

APC – 33

LP –

NNPP – 0

PDP – 53

SHIYAR YAR’ GAIYA

PU Code: 33/05/07/02

APC – 19

LP – 0

NNPP – 0

PDP – 32

BADAU SH. FULANI SH/ HAKIMI

PU Code: 33/02/05/005

APC – 158

LP – 0

NNPP – 0

PDP – 55

KOFAR BARGA, SHIYAR BARGA

PU Code: 33/10/01/005

APC – 178

LP – 0

NNPP – 0

PDP – 213

RUGGAR YARA/DUSTE

PU Code: 33/14/02/007

APC – 180

LP – 0

NNPP – 1

PDP – 102

RIVERS

UMUOTUBE TOWN HALL

PU Code: 32/11/03/023

APC – 3

LP – 83

NNPP – 1

PDP – 4

UMULU TOWN HALL

PU Code: 32/11/03/016

APC – 1

LP – 54

NNPP – 0

PDP – 1

CHOKOTA

PU Code: 32/11/03/006

APC – 2

LP – 253

NNPP – 1

PDP – 4

EETE LUUSUE II

PU Code: 32/14/06/017

APC – 11

LP – 1

NNPP –

PDP – 13

BARAYA

PU Code: 32/14/08/002

APC – 20

LP – 14

NNPP –

PDP – 32

Source: INEC Website

12:37pm

Obi Wins Tinubu’s Campaign DG’s Polling Booth

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Director General of Tinubu Campaign Organisation, and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has lost his polling unit 015 Kurumbo ward B of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State to the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

The presiding officer of the unit, Sowan Stephen announced that Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 104 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu got 88 votes. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar polled 8 votes.

Meanwhile, Lalong is contesting Plateau South Senatorial District in the election.

He polled 143 to defeat candidates of other parties in his polling unit

Senate

APC – 143

PDP – 39

LP – 14

Other results:

Reps

APC – 133

PDP – 47

LP – 19

11:35am

Lagos INEC Opens State Collation Centre, Says No Result Yet from LGs

About 24 hours after the opening of polls in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Lagos State, no single result from the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) has arrived at the State Collation Centre.

Prof. Adenike Oladiji, the State Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) disclosed this during the official opening of the centre for final collation of election results in Lagos State at about 12.00 a.m. on Sunday.

Oladiji, who described the collation as a serious assignment, said that the centre was still awaiting results from all the 20 LGAs as at midnight.

The professor said: ”This is a serious national assignment that has brought us together here.

”It is also an assignment that is of international importance, and that explains why we have international observers here with us.

”Our job is simple. If we follow the well laid out procedures of INEC, we know it is very simple and easy.

”It is a call to duty, it is a national assignment and we hope that we will not fail our country. As we can all see, the result are not here yet.

”So that we wont keep ourselves just waiting expecting the results, we are proposing that we reconvene tomorrow (Sunday) at 10.am.

”We know that by that time some of our results will be here and we will be able to process them all in this hall.”

Earlier in his opening address, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, who commended the state collation officer, said that collation was at various stages in the state.

According to Agbaje, at the end, Nigerians will be happy that INEC has done a lot to ensure that people are allowed to vote in spite of few hitches.

”We want to assure Nigerians that their votes will count,” the commissioner said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Collation Centre for the 2023 Presidential Election in Lagos State is situated at INEC Media Centre at the commission’s headquarters in the state.

The Presidential and NASS elections were held simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.

Journalists, observers among other stakeholders, awaited the commencement of the collation on Sunday.

Collation of results was still at various stages, some at the registration areas, federal constituency, senatorial district and local government collation centres.

NAN reports that some security agents were sighted at the centre. (NAN)

11:20am

Snatching of Ballot Box: INEC to Cancel Tsaragi Polling Unit Result

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Malam Attahiru Madami, says the Tsaragi Polling Unit 10 result would be cancelled following a case of ballot box snatching by hoodlums on Saturday.

Tsaragi is in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.

Madami told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the cancellation was in line the rules guiding the conduct of the elections.

He attributed late arrival of INEC personnel, and materials to some parts of Ilorin West and subsequent late the commencement of voting hitches at Registration Area Centre (RAC).

“It took us up to 11a.m. before will finished the distribution of logistic and immediately I knew we are starting late. I extended the time of voting until the last person on queue voted”, he said

The REC said out of 2,887 polling units in Kwara only one polling unit had its ballot boxes snatched.

He said it was not true that the commission used vehicles belonging to one of the political parties involved in the election to distribute materials. (NAN)

11:05am

Labour Party Calls for Cancellation of Election Results in Rivers

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The National Chairman of Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel all unverified election results in Rivers State, describing the process as not only fraudulent but also fell below expectations.

Abure made the call in statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, expressing shock by the reports of incidents of thuggery and attacks unleashed by agents allegedly working for the state government across various polling units in the state.

He said: “The leadership of the Labour Party is shocked by the revelations emanating from Rivers state after the presidential and national assembly elections which held on Saturday; where thugs believed to be agents of the state government invaded various polling units and collation centres, took away election materials including the results sheets, manipulated the BVAS machines and uploaded fake results in to the Central portal.

Abure noted that the party took particular note of incidences in places like Obio/Akpor, Khana, Eleme, Obigbo, Rumukoro and several other areas where Labour Party was clearly leading in virtually all the polling units with very wide margins.

According to him, “Governor Nyesom Wike, faced with stark reality of defeat even in the polling units in his compound in Worji, where LP scored 323 votes against APC and PDP’s 5 and 2 votes respectively, he used the soldiers and police to intimidate, harassed and snatched ballot papers.

“Nigerians went into this election based on the assurances by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC that the deployment of BVAS was a perfect antidote to electoral malpractices in Nigeria, but what transpired across Nigeria, if allowed to stand is purely a betrayal of trust by millions of Nigerians on INEC.

“INEC’s staff were intimidated by these thugs in connivance with the military personnel and police officers who were deployed to protect them, into doing their bidding and were forced to manipulate the BVAS, being afraid of the consequences of their refusal. Some of these manipulations happened way into late in the night. We demand that INEC investigate these atrocities against Nigerian voters by the political class.

“We are therefore asking that INEC should rise to the occasion and cancel all the unverified and manipulated results arising from the presidential and national assembly elections in parts of Rivers state particularly in places like Obio/Akpor, Khana, Eleme, Obigbo and Rumukoro amongst others.”

10:56am

KWARA

SOPERE KLGEA SCH

PU Code: 23/11/04/003

APC – 131

LP – 1

NNPP – 0

PDP – 62

OWODE NOM. SCH

PU Code: 23/11/04/006

APC – 91

LP – 0

NNPP – 0

PDP – 91

GWATTEKUTA KLGEA SCH

PU Code: 23/11/04/001

APC – 353

LP – 2

NNPP – 2

PDP – 168

GURE PANJI OPEN SPACE

PU Code: 23/11/04/012

APC – 111

LP – 0

NNPP – 0

PDP – 84

DOGARI MARKET

PU Code: 23/02/11/001

APC – 135

LP – 6

PDP – 88

SDP – 10

OPEN SPACE OLOTA’S PALACE

PU Code: 23/07/01/009

APC – 36

LP – 0

PDP – 8

SDP – 3

OPEN SPACE AJOKO

PU Code: 23/07/01/003

APC – 36

LP – 1

PDP – 33

SDP – 1

OPEN SPACE ODE BALOGUN FULANI I

PU Code: 23/07/07/001

APC – 138

LP – 6

PDP – 88

SDP – 10

OPEN SPACE KUSOGI VILLAGE

PU Code: 23/03/08/009

APC –67

LP – 0

PDP – 33

SDP – 11

L.G.E.A SCH SANCHITAGI I

PU Code: 23/03/10/005

APC –138

LP – 0

PDP – 168

SDP – 5

L.G.E.A.SCH.CHIJI

PU Code: 23/03/10/013

APC –40

LP – 0

PDP – 117

SDP – 6

HEALTH CENTER ELEKOYANGAN

PU Code: 23/12/11/009

APC –114

LP – 13

PDP – 34

SDP – 13

SECONDARY SCH OLORU

PU Code: 23/12/08/005

APC –178

LP – 08

PDP – 24

SDP – 30

LGEA SCH. OGUNBO

PU Code: 23/12/02/011

APC –52

LP – 0

PDP – 22

SDP – 18

PLATEAU

L.G.E.A. PRY. SCH RIYOM

PU Code: 31/15/07/001

APC – 48

LP – 157

NNPP – 0

PDP – 78

WERENG KERANA I

PU Code: 31/15/07/005

APC – 46

LP – 136

NNPP – 1

PDP – 135

GOVT. SEC SCHOOL RIYOM

PU Code: 31/15/07/014

APC – 28

LP – 32

NNPP – 0

PDP – 12

MAMMAN BORNO V

PU Code: 31/05/01/048

APC – 5

LP – 0

NNPP – 0

PDP – 0

ABBA NA SHEHU III

PU Code: 31/05/01/013

APC – 120

LP – 0

NNPP – 17

PDP – 49

YAN TAYA JUNCTION

PU Code: 31/05/03/020

APC – 6

LP – 667

NNPP – 0

PDP – 11

ROCK HAVEN ZARIA RD

PU Code: 31/05/13/052

APC – 8

LP – 653

NNPP – 0

PDP – 24

TIMCWAT PRIMARY SCHOOL

PU Code: 31/10/02/010

APC – 10

LP – 12

NNPP – 0

PDP – 35

Source: INEC Website

9:54am

KANO

UNG. YAMMA II

PU Code: 19/02/01/014

APC – 45

LP – 1

NNPP – 109

PDP – 9

GANDAKANYE

PU Code: 19/02/06/008

APC – 98

LP – 0

NNPP – 177

PDP – 43

FARAGA P.S. (FARAGAI) III

PU Code: 19/02/06/007

APC – 73

LP – 1

NNPP – 154

PDP – 16

FARAGAI JSS III

PU Code: 19/02/06/015

APC – 39

LP – 0

NNPP – 82

PDP – 13

ADAMAWA

PADA II / PRIMARY HEALTHCARE, BAKIN RIJIYA MARARRABA

PU Code: 02/07/09/012

APC – 29

LP – 79

NNPP – 4

PDP – 71

PADA I/G.D.S.S MARARRABA

PU Code: 02/07/09/011

APC – 42

LP – 102

NNPP – 3

PDP – 71

KURMI MAYO-LOPE/ KURMI PRIMARY SCHOOL

PU Code: 02/07/09/009

APC – 15

LP – 12

NNPP – 1

PDP – 50

NJAIRI / NJAIRI PRIMARY SCHOOL

PU Code: 02/07/09/010

APC – 60

LP – 8

NNPP – 2

PDP – 75

MIRINYI FULANI/ KOFAR JAURO FULANI MIRYI

PU Code: 02/07/09/004

APC – 84

LP – 1

NNPP – 1

PDP – 64

MIZUWA/ KOFAR JAURO HAYATU ARDO

PU Code: 02/15/05/007

APC – 49

LP – 0

NNPP – 0

PDP – 266

MBURIMA/ KOFAR WAKILI JAURO MUSA HAMMAWA

PU Code: 02/15/05/006

APC – 12

LP – 39

NNPP – 2

PDP – 245

Source: INEC Website

9:36am

Election Results: Call Tinubu to Order, Dele Momodu Tells Buhari

Director of Strategic Communications,

Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to order over a “recklessly dangerous publication unilaterally awarding an impossible victory to the APC”, by a newspaper linked to him.

In a statement issued Sunday, Momodu said:

“Our attention has just been drawn to the recklessly dangerous publication unilaterally awarding an impossible victory to the APC Presidential candidate Chief Bola Tinubu. The said newspaper is owned by Tinubu.

“Only yesterday, we all saw how thugs of the APC Chieftains and his allies took over the streets of Lagos burning ballot boxes and documents and generally misbehaving in other to disenfranchise the determined electorates. Despite all of these ugly attempts at stealing victory, the APC suffered its worst cataclysmic loss in most of the polling centers in Lagos. The same happened in Kano. Incapable of ever being sobered by the crushing humiliation in its traditional territories, we woke up this morning to read about the pathetic and illegal lies cooked up by the Tinubu media goons.

“Tinubu remains the only mainstream candidate whose homebase of South West was decimated by opposition parties in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti. Most of the Northern Governors he also expected to help him garner votes in the Northern regions failed spectacularly to deliver the badly needed votes. He failed in the South East and South South.

“The only candidate with the national spread is the PDP Presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. But as a responsible citizen and respected statesman, he will never rush to the media to claim his well deserved victory and glory after a long and torturous journey.

“We hereby call on INEC and the Federal Government to cage these troublesome APC Chieftains. We have all been witnesses to their unruly behaviour as they did everything to bully and blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari in order to chicken out of the currency swap policy. We also witnessed how they practically intimidated the President to the extent of forcing him to publicly display who he voted for in yesterday’s elections. It was quite a bizarre, unfortunate and unprecedented scene to watch. We advise the President to find the courage to call the bluff of these desperate politicians who feel they can buy the whole of Nigeria…”

8:31am

RIVERS

CENTRAL SQUARE AMADI-AMA V

PU Code: 32/22/20/028

APC – 8

LP – 143

PDP- 28

KATSINA

FED. COL. OF ED – FECOLED

PU Code: 20/02/01/020

APC – 67

LP – 04

NNPP – 11

PDP – 132

BATAGARAWA LOW COST PRI. SCH. ‘B’

PU Code: 20/02/01/029

APC – 3

LP – 0

NNPP – 8

PDP – 6

BATAGARAWA PRI. SCH. ‘B’

PU Code: 20/02/01/022

APC – 48

LP – 2

NNPP – 25

PDP – 97

ADAMAWA

MAIDUGURI/ KJ MAIDUGURI

PU Code: 02/03/03/001

APC – 50

LP – 35

NNPP – 9

PDP – 156

JATAU I JATAU PRI. SCH I YALAKI OPEN SPACE NEAR MKT

PU Code: 02/03/01/013

APC – 70

LP – 0

NNPP – 2

PDP – 83

DANGANA PRY SCH II (TEKERE NAYA/KJ T.NAYA)

PU Code: 02/03/01/011

APC – 40

LP – 0

NNPP – 0

PDP – 63

*Source: INEC Website

SATURDAY 25 FEBRUARY 2023

10:49 PM

Saraki Delivers Ward to Atiku, Lai Mohammed Wins Polling Unit for Tinubu

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki Saturday delivered his Ajikobi ward 005, Ilorin in Ilorin West local government area of Kwara state for Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other party’s candidates during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

In the results obtained by our correspondent last night in Ilorin, in the presidential results, PDP polled 225 votes to defeat APC which polled 75 votes .

In the senatorial election, PDP polled 231 and APC polled 71 votes while in the House of Representatives results, PDP polled 231 while APC scored 72 votes.

Also, the Information and Culture Miniter, Alhaji Lai Mohammed delivered his polling unit 006 Oro Ward 2, Irepodun local government area of the state to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the results announced by INEC returning officer in the ward, APC and its presidential candidate Bola Tinubu scored 148 votes while the Labour Party came second with 38 votes.

The Social Democratic Party polled 30 votes while the main opposition People Democratic Party came a distant fourth with 19 votes.

10:27 PM

Kwara Gov, Buhari’s CoS Deliver Polling Units to Tinubu

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has won his polling unit by a landslide, with APC winning in the presidential, senatorial, and House of Representatives elections.

The Governor voted at Idigba Polling Unit 004 of Adewole in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

APC polled 201 votes in the presidential ballot.

It garnered 198 and 192 votes in the senate and House of Representatives elections respectively.

PDP came a distant second with 42 votes in the presidential ballot, 55 in the senate election, and 56 in the House of Representatives ballot.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari won his polling unit 05 Open space Fate roundabout, Ilorin South local government.

In the presidential results obtained by our correspondent, APC 101, LP 95 while polled PDP 33.

Also at the Ilorin East Zango ward, Bolanta polling unit 20, presidential result-PDP- 76, APC- 56

Senatorial – PDP- 74, APC- 56

HoR – PDP-86, APC-40, SDP-14.

Results of 041 Ajikobi ward

Senatorial- APC 54, PDP 92, ADC 01, SDP 04 and Invalid 12

HoR- APC 49, PDP 96, SDP 3, ADC 2

LP 1, Invalid 5.

President – APC 59, PDP 92

In Baruten local government –

Presidential- Lata Arabic primary school PDP 114, APC, 64, SDP 25,

LP 2, APM 1, APGA 1.

10:21pm

Obi Wins Presidential Villa Polling Units

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won in all the nine polling units within and around the State House in Abuja.

Obi won the polling units while Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) came second and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third.

The units where Obi won included PU 121, 131, 021, 130, 126, 128, 122, 06 and 123

Below are the results as declared by INEC at the polling units

ONE

PU 121 –

APC – 31

PDP – 32

NNPP – 1

LP – 58

AA – 1

Invalid – 3

TWO

PU 131

APC – 6

PDP – 3

NNPP – 1

LP – 17

Invalid – 2

Total = 29

THREE

PU 021

LP – 58

APC – 31

PDP – 32

FOUR

PU 130

APC – 26

PDP – 24

LP – 113

FIVE

PU 126

LP – 42

APC – 11

PDP – 12

SIX

PU 128

LP – 12

APC – 1

PDP – 0

SEVEN

PU 122

LP – 105

PDP – 16

APC – 29

EIGHT

PU 06

LP – 8

APC – 5

PDP – 2

NINE

PU 123

LP – 86

APC – 44

PDP – 21

9:38pm

Gombe APC Gov Loses Polling Unit to Atiku

From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor,Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of the APC and Northeast Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima National Campaign Council could not deliver his polling unit to his party as Atiku Abubakar, PDP’s presidential candidate polled 215 against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential candidate that polled 186 votes.

Releasing the results at the Yahaya Umaru unit 010, the Presiding Officer, Meshach Thomos, disclosed that NNPP polled 10 votes while LP polled 4 votes.

There was however wild jubilation as the results were announced.

9:32pm

LP Vice Presidential Candidate Loses Polling Unit to Atiku

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Datti Baba-Ahmed, vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party ( LP) lost his PU 021, Tudun Ward, Zaria LGA, to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

A total of 272 voters were accredited.

The PDP scored 102 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 98 votes.

The Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 54 and 11 votes respectively

9:30pm

Atiku Wins Polling Unit in Kaduna Govt House

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won one of the polling units- 013 in Government House, Kaduna.

The result signed by Kalu Micheal, the presiding officer, showed that the PDP scored 69 votes, APC – 40, Labour Party- 48, while NNPP scored 11 votes.

9:25pm

El-Rufai Delivers Polling Unit to Tinubu

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Nasir El- Rufai, Governor of Kaduna state has delivered his Polling Unit 024, Anguwan Sarki GRA, Kaduna North LGA to Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),

Tinubu polled 173 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 134 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), got 20 and three votes respectively.

8:05pm

KADUNA: 7:45pm. Sorting of votes at PU05, NDA, Sabon Tasha GRA, Chikun LGA. Voting started by 1pm due to late arrival of voting material.

7:38pm

PDP Wins Bauchi Gov’s Polling Unit

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has won in the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives election at the Polling Unit of the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

THISDAY reports that Governor Mohammed had earlier cast his votes at the Bakin Dutse Polling Unit in Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State alongside his wife, Aisha.

According to the results announced, the PDP won in all the three elections.

Presidential

APC 4

PDP 44

NNPP 1

Senatorial

APC 8

PDP 31

NNPP 1

House of Representatives

APC 8

PDP 42

NNPP 1

7:33pm

INEC: Elections in 141 Polling Units in Bayelsa Where Voting Was Disrupted Continue Sunday

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that elections in the 141 polling units in Bayesla state where voting were disrupted today would continue Sunday.

INEC chairman stated this while giving an update on the voting process nationwide.

He also revealed that despite Boko Haram attacks in Gwoza, Borno state, voting process continued, adding that there was no attack on INEC facilities and no casualty recorded.

7:24pm

Polling Units results in Wuse, Life Camp Area of FCT

Efab Estate International School Polling Unit 137

Presidential APC 10, PDP 4, LP 131

Senate APC 1, PDP 13, LP 191

House of Representatives APC 14, PDP 11, LP 117.

Efab Estate by Police State Polling Unit 131

Presidential PDP 19, APC 35, LP 123

Senate LP 110, PDP 22, APC 31

House of Representatives PDP 21, APC 30, LP 117

Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 132

Presidential LP 154, APC 25, PDP 18

Senate LP 133, APC 22, PDP 38

House of Representatives, LP 137, APC 27, PDP 29.

Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 135

Presidential APC 17, LP 246, PDP 16.

Senate, LP 206, APC 21, PDP 33.

Efab Estate by Police Station Polling Unit 136

Presidential LP 195, APC 16, PDP 6.

Senate , LP 163, APC 16, PDP 23

House of Representatives, LP 174, APC 17, PDP 20

7:10pm

Obi Wins APC National Chair’s Polling Unit

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, lost his polling unit to Labour Party after the ballots were counted on Saturday.

Abdullahi cast his vote around 1:30pm at the Angwan Rimi Ward Polling Unit 010 Keffi GRA, Nasarawa State at 1:30pm.

The LP scored 132 votes while the APC followed with 85 votes.

For the other positions: Senatorial – APC (55), PDP (22), LP (42), NNPP (4), SDP (184), ADC (1), ZLP (3), while invalid votes were seven (7).

House of Representatives: APC (46), PDP (41), LP (30), NNPP (4), AA (21), SDP (159), ADC (2), APGA (1), while invalid votes were sixteen (16).

Speaking earlier with journalists, Abdullahi, expressed delight over the turnout of voters in the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

He said the fact that the people defied the hardship occasioned by the naira and fuel scarcity was an indication that people were enthusiastic to elect their preferred leader.

He also expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements put in place by the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the military and other agencies.

The APC National Chairman said his party would win the election based on the competence of its candidate and the impressive performances of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year administration.

He said, “The turnout of the voters is highly impressive inspire of the problems of fuel and naira scarcity. I never thought the people would come out like this.

“The APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win the election going by all the indications on ground and enthusiasm of Nigerians to return the APC to government again.”

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, said the state was generally peaceful as there was no case of violence from any of the three senatorial districts.

He said, “So far, we’ve visited Nasarawa – Eggon, Akwanga and Lafia among other places. All the security agencies are on ground and there was no case of any ugly incidence

“We have about 7, 000 unifirmemd men on ground and they have been very efficient. No case of rigging or vote buying from any where.”

6:49pm

Kaduna: PU001 Warf Road, Anguwan Sarki Ward, Kaduna North LGA

Total number of accredited voters 221

Invalid vote – 1

PRESIDENTIAL –

PDP 82

LP 56

APC 53

NNPP 25

SENATE

PDP 88

APC 64

LP 42

NNPP 15

REPS

PDP 80

APC 64

LP45

NNPP 26

6:25pm

Atiku, Tinubu Score Zero Vote in Obi’s Polling Unit

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu respectively failed to score any vote in the polling unit of the candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.

In the result declared by INEC officials at Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019, Obi scored 236 votes, out of the total 244 valid votes cast.

Though the PDP and APC candidates had representatives, they failed to score any vote in the area.

Meanwhile, there was massive jubilation among voters in the centre, and several other centres, after the declaration of the results.

Many supporters of Obi took to the streets in while jubilation in the centres.

In Amatutu ward two, APGA presidential candidate, Prof Peter Umeadi who is also from Anambra State scored three votes, ADC, one vote, YPP one vote and AAC, one vote.

5:38pm

Tinubu Wins Makinde’s Polling Unit

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the polling unit 1 of ward 11 in Ibadan North East local government where Governor Seyi Makinde, of Oyo State cast his vote.

Tinubu polled 104 votes while Labour Party has 82 votes

ADP 2 votes; PDP 27 votes; APGA 2 votes; AA 01 and 27 void

4:54pm

Labour Party Loses Obasanjo’s Polling Unit to APC

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has failed to deliver his polling unit for his preferred presidential candidate, Peter Obi of Labour Party.

After counting the valid votes in the Ward 11, Unit 22, Abeokuta North Local Government where Obasanjo voted, the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu defeated Obi with 56 votes, while the Labour Party had only 9 votes.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scored only 7 votes, while the African Democratic Congress, ADC, scored 8 votes. A total of 10 votes, were voided in the unit..

In the senatorial results in the polling unit, the PDP scored 31 votes, while the APC scored 37 votes. Obi’s Labour Party scored 1 vote.

4:50pm

Lagos Police Overwhelmed as Thugs Destroy Ballot Papers in Many Polling Units

Sunday Ehigiator

The men of the Nigerian Police attached to some polling units across Lagos State appeared to be overwhelmed by thugs who disrupted the voting process in many polling units in the state.

According to reports, it took the intervention of the military to restore peace and order in some of the affected polling units.

It was reported that voting was disrupted in polling units around Surulere, Ikate, and Ajah after thugs attacked the area and threatened voters that won’t vote for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to leave the polling units while policemen could not stop them.

It was also reported that at Ikate, popular Nigerian Rapper, Falz, had his phone stolen from him by thugs in the presence of policemen, while the thugs also scattered the ballot boxes and poured the ballot papers in the gutter.

At Ogombo Primary School, in the Lekki area of the state, it was reported that thugs chased everyone out, locked the gates, while policemen could not stop them.

At the polling unit located at Ojota Senior Secondary School, voting was reported to have been marred by vote buying just as thugs kept threatening voters not to vote for other parties aside the APC in the presence of policemen.

The new commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa opted to fly over Lagos in a helicopter instead of being on ground visiting areas with his men on patrol to motivate his them

4:34pm

Osinbajo Votes At Ikenne, Lauds Voting Process

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday voted in the presidential and national assembly elections at his country home in Ikenne, Ogun State alongside his wife, Dolapo.

Osinbajo, according to a release issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, voted at the Egunrege Polling Unit of Ward One in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State and praised INEC officials and other agencies for an efficient voting process.

On arrival at the Polling Unit soon after 10am, the Vice President and his wife were accredited and proceeded to vote immediately.

Speaking with newsmen after casting his vote, the Vice President lauded the voting process which saw him voting in a matter of minutes.

According to him: “Well, this polling unit in Egunrege is very peaceful, the exercise has been conducted in my view, very well, very professionally, and I think that everything has been done right.

“And I hope that this is the same all across Ogun State and Nigeria,” according to the Vice President.

Right across from the Polling Unit, Osinbajo and his wife later interacted with two elderly women in the community.

The duo, Madam Habibat Oluwatomise and Hajaratu Adeoye (the Iya Sunar of Ikenne Central Mosque) prayed for them and the nation as well.

Leading the prayer, Madam Oluwatomise said to the Vice President “you have reached the top; you will never go down in Jesus’ name. You are the glory of this community. Those coming behind you will also be successful. You will not falter in the name of Jesus.”

Osinbajo then retired to the Legacy Center in Ikenne. The Center is the engine room of some of the charity organisations championed by the Vice President and his wife including The Women’s Helping Hands Initiative and also Project Ayodele, a programme in memory of Mrs Ayodele Soyode née Awolowo.

4:04pm

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State casting his vote at Oredo ward 4, unit 19

4:00pm

Stakeholders in Taraba Laud Speed of BIVAS

Political stakeholders in Taraba State Saturday lauded the efficiency and speed of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) technology deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Governor Darius Ishaku, who voted at his polling Unit PU 004 in Takum at about 12:20 p.m, lauded the speed of the device.

Ishaku, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Taraba South Senatorial District, however, appealed to INEC to extend the voting time in the locality following the incident of missing electoral results sheets, which delayed the commencement of voting in the area.

“I appeal to the INEC to extend the voting time in Takum to enable voters in areas where electoral materials arrived late to exercise their franchise.

“We had hitches regarding the distribution of election materials and it was sorted out late.

“Most areas received their voting materials late and I want to appeal to INEC to extend the voting time beyond 2 p.m.,” he said.

Mr Usman Abdullahi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Taraba Command, confirmed the missing result sheets but said the issue was later resolved.

“Presidential and National Assembly election results form ECE8 were declared missing in Takum, forcing security agencies to recall all vehicles, which left to various wards in Takum Local Government Area to return to Takum late last night to sort out the missing result sheets.

“The election result sheets were declared missing and the Electoral Officer was held in custody, but the result sheets were later found,” he said.

Mr Danjuma Shidi, the candidate of the Taraba South Senatorial district of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who voted in Wukari, also praised the BVAS device, saying it was going to change the game for those that specialise in election rigging.

Shidi expressed confidence that though his candidacy was still being challenged at the Supreme Court by Mr David Jimkuta, the APC would defeat the incumbent governor, who is the senatorial candidate of the PDP.

Also, Lt. Col. Kefas Agbu (rtd), the PDP governorship candidate in Taraba, who voted in his home town, Wukari, hailed the efficiency of the BVAS machine.

He commended the voter turnout in the area and expressed confidence that his party would emerge victorious. (NAN)

3:48pm

Voting Ends, Sorting Begins in Obi’s

Polling Unit

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Voting has ended in Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019, the polling unit of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Voting stopped at exactly 3:20pm, while sorting of votes commenced immediately.

The INEC official, who addressed voters to announce the end of voting, thanked them for their orderly behaviour.

3:43pm

Sule, Al-Makura Hail INEC’s New Electoral Process

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, and the senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial zone, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) BiVAS electoral process in the ongoing general election.

Sule and Al-Makura, who spoke in separate Interviews with journalists on Saturday at the headquarters of Akwanga and Lafia Local Government Areas of the state, both described the Presidential and National Assembly elections as the best ever conducted in the history of the country.

The governor, who spoke immediately after casting his vote at the Motor Park 002 Polling Unit of his Gudi country home in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state, said the exercise was peaceful.

According to him, “There has been a lot of aspirations, a lot of expectations and what we have seen in my polling unit of Gudi in Akwanga Local Government Area is very smooth. It took me and my family few minutes to complete our accreditation and voting processes.

“I want to thank the people of Nasarawa State for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the election. I also want to thank INEC and the security personnel for the way they carried out the exercise. From what you can see, everything is going on smoothly.”

On his part, Al-Makura, who is seeking re-election to represent his Nasarawa Southern Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, said he was impressed with the painstaking effort INEC had taken to ensure a seamless process.

“It has helped so much in making the exercise very peaceful, simple and transparent. And what impresses me the more is the spirit in which this exercise is executed.

“I believe this election will go down in history as one of the best organised elections. INEC needs to be commended in this exercise. Besides that, the electorate also got substantial sensitisation and enlightenment before the election,” Al-Makura maintained.

Similarly, the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the state, Alhaji Aliyu Bello, who voted at Kofar Alhaji Bello Polling Unit in Lafia, commended the peaceful conduct of the election in the state.

He, however, added: “The only problem we are facing is that some voters were recently migrated to other polling units and they are finding it difficult to access their new polling units.

“There are also a lot of PVCs that have not been printed and the people are not allowed to cast their votes. This is serious disenfranchisement and we want the authority to take immediate action and address it.”

Bello, therefore, called on INEC to address those issues in order to enable the affected electorate vote in the next election.

3:17pm

Thugs Snatch Ballot Boxes in Lagos Polling Units, Fire Gunshots

Rebecca Ejifoma

There was pandemonium at Ebutte-Meta, Surulere and in the Agboola Obisanya junction areas of Lagos state as voters and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scampered to safety.

Some distraught voters captured the incidents on videos that have gone viral on Instagram and Twitter with no military personnel in sight.

In Agboola Obisanya, voters were seen running helter-skelter as sporadic gunshots were heard. There were claims that some thugs snatched ballot boxes, leaving some in the drainage.

3:08pm

It’s Now Possible to Vote Without Inducement, Says Sen Arise

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Former member of National Assembly, Senator Ayo Arise has said that the conduct of today’s Presidential and the National Assembly elections has demonstrated the the possibility of voting without being induced with monetary gains.

Though, expressed worry over the low turnout of voters in his areas, describing it as not too impressive but peaceful based on his observation so far.

Arise who is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and epresented the Ekiti North Senatorial District at the Senate between 2007-2011 said he was able to garner unalloyed support for his party and candidate due to his goodwill and evergreen contributions to the development of his communities.

He subscribed to the idea of providing social amenities that would benefit the citizens which he described as lasting rather than giving out tokens.

Meanwhile, House of Representatives Candidate in the Ekiiti North Federal Constituency 1 on the platform of the Social Democratic party(SDP), Hon.Bimho Daramola lamented that his party agents were chased away from the polling units.

Daramola, a former member of the National Assembly lauded the conduct of the poll by INEC saying the political moneybags had failed to compromise the elections as voters came out willingly to exercise their franchise without being induced with money.

3:01pm

Adebule Laments Late Arrival of Election Materials at Polling Unit

*Says INEC’s conduct short of voters’ expectations

Segun James

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos West Senatorial Candidate, Dr Idiat Adebule, lamented the late arrival of voting material to her senatorial district, even as she urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the logistics surrounding electoral process.

The former Deputy Governor of Lagos state said the voting process had not been smooth and short of the people’s expectations.

Adebule, who arrived early at the Polling Unit 029 at Iba, was surprised that the INEC officials didn’t turn up until 10:40am.

She appealed to the aggrieved electorate who had been at the centre as early as 7:30am to be patient.

“Majority of voters are more agitated. It has not always been like this. I’ve been voting here for quite a while. The turnout of voters during this election is commendable. It was better than the previous polls. People are eager to vote.

“INEC should tidy up preparation and logistics early enough and be responsive to the people. People have been waiting here from 8am and voting didn’t commence until 11am. The electorate are not happy about it. I’m sure the INEC can improve on this.”

2:57pm

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya voting at his polling unit ( Yahaya Umaru 010) Jekadafari Ward.

02:55pm

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, and his wife casting their votes at their home town Yelwan Duguri 008 Bakin Dutse Polling unit

2:50pm

Gbajabiamila Votes, Confident of APC Victory

Ugo Aliogo

The Speaker House of Assembly, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed confidence of his party’s victory in the Presidential and National Assembly election.



Gbajabiamila, who casta his vote at the Polling Unit 014, Ward 08, Fowler Memorial International School, Masha, Surulere Local Government Lagos State said his party track records would be the yardstick for victory at the presidential poll.



The Speaker, who disclosed this in Lagos after voting, noted that so far the election had been fair, peaceful, credible and expressed confidence it would remain so across the federation.

On how confident is he about APC and its various candidates, he responded that elections come and go everywhere in the world, adding that everything is in God’s hand. He said man proposes but God disposes, but hinted that he is confident that the party would triumph at the end of the day.



According to him, “So far from what I can see, it looks very peaceful, very orderly and it looks very fair. For me, it is free, fair and very credible. People have come out to exercise their franchise and this is what democracy is all about and it is exciting that we are going through this process; and I hope it continues like this till the polls close.”



Responding to journalists on how critical this exercise was to his party and the nation, Gbajabiamila, said election everywhere in the world remains a turning point, adding that every election is very pivotal.



Continuing, he added: “Every election is always critical and it is always a turning point. Are we going to move on or are we going to go back into reverse? Anywhere in the world people make their decisions and make their determination on where they want to go, pitch their tents. So, this is a defining moment for us as Nigerians.

“Well, my advice is that Nigerians should not be swayed by a lot of what we see especially half truth. But they should be smart enough to look at what has happened and what every candidate has to offer. But what is most important in any democracy, even in the most advanced democracy that we strive to be like is the track record of the candidates and that is the most important thing to look at nothing less. We have candidates who are vying for different positions and they are bringing something to the table.”

2:43pm

Buhari: I Voted for Tinubu

.Predicts APC victory from Daura to Lagos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari in rare show of loyalty on Saturday in his country home, Daura, Katsina State, displayed his ballot paper, with thumb print for All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying after campaigning for the political leader in many parts of the country, he has reaffirmed on his preferred successor.

President Buhari, who voted alongside his wife, Mrs Aisha Buhari, and other family members, at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, assured that he had always supported the candidature of Asiwaju Tinubu, and the show of his ballot paper to the media and the public further shows his commitment to the party and the national leader.

According to him: “I am very impressed because I have seen how the people turned up. I am very impressed and very happy. Well, the candidate I voted for I have already mentioned him in many states in Nasarawa, Katsina and Sokoto.

“All over the places I mentioned my favourite candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu, and I believe my constituency will elect him 100 percent”.

President Buhari advised Nigerians to ensure that their rights to vote were always respected.

“Nigerians should make sure that they are respected; that means that the candidate they want to vote for they are allowed to vote for him.

President Buhari expressed concern and pity that only one female emerged as gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Aisha Ahmed Binani, urging support for the candidate.

His words: “It is a pity there is only one female candidate from Adamawa State so the electorate should kindly follow our party.”

Asked how he felt that it was the first time since 2003 that he was not on the ballot paper, the President said, “it is very exciting. I look at those who are competing and some of them are so agitated and they didn’t know that I tried three times and ended up in the Supreme Court three times.

“The fourth time I said ‘God dey’ and God sent technology, Permanent Voters Card, so no fraudulent person can claim anything,’’ he stated.

According to the President, “APC will win, from Daura to Lagos.’’

The President’s family members and staff also voted at the polling unit.

2:14pm

INEC: Collation Starts Sunday

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said the collation of results will start on Sunday.

The chairman disclosed this Saturday while giving updates on the voting process nationwide.

He also said this was the first time that the general election was not postponed since 2011.

Yabuku said while the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) worked optimally in most of the states across the federation, the commission had recorded some challenges.

He said one of the challenges was the inability of the Commission to open the polling units at the appointed hour of 8:30am in a number of places.

He also decried insecurity in some parts of the country, but assured that no Nigerian would be disenfranchised.

1:57pm

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji casting his vote at his Unit 3, Ward 6, Okelele, Ikogosi Ekiti….

1:56pm

Kaduna: Voters in Some Polling Units Call for Extension of Voting Time

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

In Kaduna, voters in many polling units in Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs are calling for extension of time, due to late arrival of election materials.

For instance in Kaduna South LGA, voting started between 10:30am and 11: 30 am in PU062 Barnawa Complex, PU022 Barnawa Complex and PU025 Federal Housing estate Barnawa.

Also in Chikun voting commenced by 11:30am in PU 015, Pu016, PU051 and PU052, Anguwan Megero, as well as PU 058, Akut Street Sabon Tasha GRA

and PU013, Anguwan Yelwa.

Some of the voters who spoke with THISDAY in an interview said it will be unfair if the time for closing of voting was not extended.

1:54pm

Absence of Security Personnel Raises Fears Among Voters in Sokoto Metropolis

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Absence of security personnel in most polling units within Sokoto Metropolis has created fear of attack by political thugs among voters.

A voter who spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonimity said he’s a supervisory agent of a political party. He noted that most of the polling units he visited within the Sokoto town had no security agents.

Confirming the situation the APC state chairman Alhaji Isa Sadiq Acida told THISDAY that the reports he got from the party agents across the state stated that there were absence of security personnel in most of the polling units in the state.

At the time of filing this report, he was trying to call the situation room of INEC.

Acida urged the people of the state to remain calm saying even if it’s takes three days, those on the line will be allowed to cast their votes.

1:31pm

Sokoto PDP Guber Candidate, Umar, Votes, Prays for Hitch free Exercise

The Sokoto State PDP Governorship Candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar FCNA (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) has cast his vote at Polling Unit 022 Sabon-titi opposite Borehole, in Kofar Atiku area.

Nafiu Muhammad Lema,

New Media Aide to the Governorship Candidate, in a statement said Umar, while addressing journalists immediately after exercising his franchise, said he was impressed by the level of voter turnout which according to him is a good prospect for the nation’s nascent democracy.

The governorship candidate of the ruling party in the state, while commending the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for deploying ad hoc staff and materials in time, also called on the voters to exercise their civic rights peacefully while also praying for a hitch-free exercise around the state, and the nation at large.

Umar who arrived at the Polling centre at exactly 12pm was accredited 20 minutes later, and cast his vote at 12:20 pm.

1:02pm

El- Rufai Laments Poor Voter Turnout in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has expressed concern over low voter turnout in the Presidential and national assembly elections in Kaduna state.

Speaking in an interview with journalists while waiting to cast his vote at his PU 024, Anguwan Sarki GRA, Kaduna North LGA, the governor appealed to the people to come out and vote.

He commended INEC for improvement in the electoral process, stressing that “so far everything appears orderly across the state; all the reports we are getting are positive”.

The governor however said, “This morning, we got report of one incident in Southern Kaduna where BVAS and ballot boxes were snatched and in Soba where two ballot boxes were also snatched”.

While lamenting the poor turnout of voters, El-Rufai said, “My only concern is low voter turnout, people are not coming out to vote. And I want to appeal to everyone to please come out and vote, because you have once in four years opportunity to pick your leaders and you should take it seriously.

“It is the leaders that you select today that will run the affairs of your country for the next four years. So, please don’t stay back at home, come out and vote. And remember anytime you don’t come out to vote, you are giving opportunity to people you don’t like two more votes, because your vote will reduce the gap by one, but if you don’t come out, you are giving them by default two more votes.”

12:57pm

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, cast their votes at the Polling Unit Open Space under kolanut tree, Awolowo road, Egunrege, Ikenne in Ogun State

12:46pm

Voting Priority Accorded the Elderly Unsettles Youth Voters

Sunday Ehigiator

As voting commenced in many parts of Lagos, the decision by the Independent Electoral Commission to prioritise the Elderly, alongside Persons With Disability (PWD), Pregnant Women and Nursing mothers seems not to have be going down well with youth voters in many polling units.

THISDAY gathered that at Kosofe Local Government and some parts of Ikorodu, the youth are claiming that it is a ploy to disenfranchise the youth who they say form the largest parts of the voting population.

Speaking with THISDAY at Ward 10, Unit 50 under Kosofe, Owode Onirin delimitation, a youth who simply identified himself as Obinna described the situation as very concerning.

According to him, “Many of us the youth have been here since 6:30am. They gave us number. I am number 21. Most of the Elderly are just coming and they are attending to them first. This is very concerning.

“Are they trying to disenfranchise us? Why will they be attending to just the Elderly since 8:30am that they started voting and this is already past 12pm and they are yet to attend to one single youth.”

Also speaking with THISDAY at Ward 10, Unit 35, in Ajegunle, another youth Ms Olasunbo said “We have just been made to wait endlessly on the queeue without being attended to. They are only attending to elders as if they are the only ones they want to vote and not the youth.

“And i heard voting is ending by 2:30pm, when will they now attend to us. This is sad.”

12:30pm

Obi Votes, Confident of Victory

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has voted at his Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019, Agulu community in Anaocha Local Government Area.

Obi who voted at about 11:45am expressed optimism of his victory.

He told journalists that he was satisfied with the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission, so far in the election, and hoped that the same was happening in other places across the country.

“This election is very important to Nigeria, and I have confidence of victory.

“I have the mental capacity, energy and drive to lead this country. We need to get things right in Nigeria,” the presidential candidate.

12:16pm

Kaduna: voters at PU062, Barnawa Shopping Complex, Kaduna South LGA, waiting for INEC officials

12:15pm

Ekiti REC Confirms Massive Turnout, Assures Voters of Acceptable, Credible Outcome

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Ekiti State Prof. Abayomi Salami has assured voters in the state that the outcome of the election will be credible and will be acceptable to all concerned.

This is just as he confirmed large turnout of voters for the exercise, which he commended.

The Commissioner gave the assurance during election monitoring of the presidential and national assembly polls, currently going on nationwide.

Salami, who noted that’ votes would count, said all the gadgets the commission provided for the smooth conduct of the election were all working perfectly at the polling units so far visited by his team.

He added that reports reaching him from across the State, also alluded to the fact that officials of the commission, handling them are doing quite well, as expected of them.while places where lapses are observed are being attended to with speed.

He said he was highly impressed at the massive turnout of the electorates and the conducts of the INEC officials at the PU.

Though report said there were little hitches in accessing the BIVAS machine in some areas, INEC technicians, detailed for such emergencies, were promptly called to salvage the situation, especially at ward 10, unit 2, St. Mango Oke-Isha Ado -Ekiti and Iyin Ekiti unit 003, ward B Eyelori Compound but was normalised within about an hour following intervention of the REC.

12:11pm

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai waiting on the queue to cast his votes at his PU024, Anguwan Sarki GRA, Kaduna North LGA.

11:48am

INEC Officials Yet to Arrive Polling Units Some Areas of FCT

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

At the News Engineering junction of Dawaki as at 11.15 am, voters were protesting the non arrival of INEC officials and voting materials. The number of the voting centre is 073.

Also within the same area at voting centre 074 within Dawaki, INEC officials arrived at 11.25 am. No reason was given for the late arrival.

At the Faith Academy voting area in the FO1 of Kubwa, voting started late, but voting was orderly. Only two security officials of Civil Defence and Federal Road Safety officials were on ground.

Between Kubwa and Berger junction within the FCT, there was restriction of vehicular movement, security officials stopped vehicles that were not authorised to be on the road.

In most of the places visited, there was peaceful conduct of voters, except visible protests over late arrival of INEC officials and voting materials.

11:43am

Electorate Eager to Vote, Wait for Election Materials, INEC Officials in FCT

The electorate at most polling units in the Apo Resettlement Area in Abuja have decried the non-arrival of electoral officials and materials as at 9.30 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the polling units are the Primary Health Centre Polling Unit 129, Apo Senior Secondary School Polling Unit 123, near chief palace and Town Hall Polling Unit 128, among others.

The electorate were seen at the various polling units waitingfor the arrival of officials and materials.

An electorate at the Health Centre, Mr Amos Kobe, said: “This is my first time of coming out to vote. I am determined and the delay will not deter me.

“We need change in this country and that change will begin from me. So, I came prepared to wait and ensure my vote will count.’’

At the Apo Secondary School, Mr Pedro Ajayi expressed disappointment that the electoral process was yet to commence in all of Apo Resettlement area.

Ajayi said: “I came here since 7.30 a.m and all we have been able to do is take numbers, no sign of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

“So many people have been coming and leaving angrily. I hope they will return to exercise their right.”

Also at the Town Hall unit, the electorate were seen hanging around without any sign of the officials.

At the Apo Village, the INEC officials arrived at about 9.30 a.m and more than 1,000 electorate who had taken numbers were sited hanging around to cast their votes.

Miss Ginika Ebere expressed excitement on seeing the INEC officials, saying: “Thank God I will be able to vote today for the first time.”

Mr Aaron Abram said: “The voting process is supposed to start by 8.30 and imagine when the officials are arriving.

“I don’t see the process ending at 2.30 p.m. because there are so many people here.

“The only interesting thing is that no matter how much time they waste, Nigerians are prepared to vote and ensure their vote counts.’’

NAN observed that most shops and malls within the resettlement area were closed, although some mini shops were doing skeletal sales to customers. (NAN)

11:36am

Voters Complain About Inability to Find Names at Polling Units in Ogba Area of Lagos

Ayodeji Ake

While some polling units in Ogba, Ikeja havw began voting process, confusion and arguments rocked some polling units over misinformation and some voters are yet to find their names at the designated polling units.

When THISDAY visited polling unit 020, Kayode Street , Ifako Ijaiye local government at about 10:30am , a heated argument was recorded among voters who couldn’t find their names at the designated polling unit.

Some claimed they got a text from INEC that their previous polling units had been changed and getting there they couldn’t find their names.

A female voter who pleaded anonymity told THISDAY she had been voting in Haruna axis of Ogba in previous elections but got a message from INEC that her polling unit has been changed to 020 and she has been looking for her name for the past one hour.

“This is my first time here. I got a message from INEC but it shows 020 polling unit. They didn’t arrive early and when they came I have been looking for my name for the past one hour. If I don’t see my name I will go back home, “ she said.

Meanwhile, there is no security presence in Thomas Salako, Fadare,Kayode, Moyo Agoro and Soretire polling units, only an female police officer spotted at polling unit 020 on Kayode street.

11:25am

Election: Massive Voter Turnout in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Residents of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, Saturday trooped out enmasse to cast their vote in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

At Ataoja E polling unit situated at Osogbo Grammar School, Osogbo, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived at the unit around 7am and by 8:26am.

At Ward 12, Otun Jagun A, Polling Unit 15, Oke Popo, voting started on time, while the aged, physically challenged persons and party agents were given opportunity to cast their votes first.

However, at Otun Jagun, voting didn’t commence at 8:30am because of the disagreement on the agreed place for polling unit, which was later resolved.

Large Turnout, Tight Security, Early Arrival of INEC Officials in Wuse Area of FCT

Udora Orizu in Abuja

There was massive turnout of voters and early arrival of INEC officials in some polling units visited by our correspondent in Wuse, FCT.

Before 8:30 am, INEC officials were seen in PU 166, 173 offloading election materials, while voters in these areas were waiting patiently.

Voting which commenced at about 9:30am, had electoral officials attending to the voters on queue.

As at the time of filling this report, the process is peaceful, with adequate security manning the areas.

International election observers were also seen witnessing the voting process.

11:20am

Large Turnout of Voters in Bogoro LG of Bauchi

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

An impressive turnout of voters at Boi polling Unit with code number 005 in Bogoro Local Government (LGA) Area of Bauchi state was recorded at 7:25 am.

This is as the Chairman Caretaker Committee Bogoro Local Government Area, Hon Markus Bitrus Lusa has expressed confidence in the ability of INEC to deliver the best election.

THISDAY reports that there were heavy presence of security personnel such as the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) providing adequate security at the polling units while the INEC officials were sighted setting up the unit.

Our Correspondent who monitored the process observed that as at 7:59 a.m at Pada polling unit with code number 03, Tilde Fulani in Toro Local Government Area, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) personnel were setting up the polling unit with every necessary materials for the voting exercise readily available.

Electorate were seen on the queue and eagerly waiting to cast their votes for their choice of candidates.

However, in Dan’iya Hardo Ward of Bauchi Local Government Area which comprises both Old and New Government Reserved Area (GRAs), there was no presence of INEC officials nor voting materials as at 8:30 am.

Also visited were Sa’adu Zungur Primary School IV polling unit, Winniee ‘A’ polling unit as well as Sa’adu Zungur Primary School III and V polling units. Only a few voters were seen waiting for the INEC officials while there were no traces of security personnel.

In Bakari Dukku Collation Centre where sensitive materials were being distributed around 8:40 a.m, THISDAY observed that all the officials to be deployed to the Dan’iya Hardo Ward were still in the Collation Centre collecting their election materials with heavy presence of security personnel.

When approached, one of the officials who did not want his name mentioned said he was to serve as Assistant Presiding Officer (APO1), abd explained that they were still waiting for the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to be given as well as transportation allowance before leaving the Collation Centre.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Caretaker Committee Bogoro LGA, Hon Markus Bitrus Lusa has expressed confidence in the ability of INEC to deliver the best election.

The Chairman made the expression shortly after casting his vote in unit 005 Lusa B Ward Bogoro LGA today.

He commended INEC for starting the election on time and the turn out of the electorate.

“I am really impressed with INEC. As you can see the election started at exactly 8:34 as announced by the commission and massive turnout of the electorates. The turnout is massive and I believe the election is going to be a success”, the chairman stated.

He however urged the people of Bogoro LGA to support INEC to deliver on its mandate by respecting the electoral laws.

“I urge our people to go out and vote candidates of their choice. Let all of us conduct ourselves in peace and not allow anything to disrupt public peace”

Hon Lusa called on INEC staff to be fair and honest in the discharge of their duties.

11:10am

Video: Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Wife, Dr Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu voted at his Polling Unit, Ward E3 St Stephen Primary School, Adeniji Adele Road Lagos Island.

11:57am

Election Peaceful in Kwara as Electorate Arrive Polling Units Early

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

There was orderliness and peaceful atmosphere in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in most parts of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

In areas visited by THISDAY, there was high level of compliance among the people as streets were deserted and the electorate were at polling units as early as 8am.

INEC officials and voting materials did not get to many polling booths as at 9:30 am.

Also, in Oro Town, the country home of Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, people were seen lined up in a peaceful manner to exercise their franchise.

Reports from other wards in the town showed the total compliance of the voters to the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the poll

Voters were accredited at 9:20 a.m without any hindrance with the presence of security agencies, political parties agents and INEC officials.

11:12am

Mixed Reactions Trail New Polling Units, Late Arrival of INEC Officials

Ayodeji Ake

Therebwere mixed reactions from the electorate over newly created polling units by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), which according to the commission, is to ease the burden of overcrowding in some polling units.

Electorate in Ifako Ijaiye local government lamented they couldn’t find their names and they had been moving rom one polling unit to another to find out where their names appeared.

When THISDAY engaged a party agent on Thomas Salako street who pleaded anonymity, he said there was information that there were newly created polling units.

Raising conversation among the electorate about the text messages sent by INEC informing electorate about the newly created poll units and advertorial information in the media to confirm their polling units on the commission’s official website , many of the electorate said they didn’t receive any text message from INEC.

While the loud murmur was ongoing, a public transit bus conveying some INEC officials arrived at around 9:25am.

On Kayode street of Ifako Ijaiye local government, some voters were seen idle, waiting for the INEC officials at 046 polling unit.

When THISDAY spoke to one of the party agents, she confirmed INEC officials will soon be on ground as they are on their way.

Meanwhile, due to the absence of INEC officials at some polling units, some youths were spotted at three different locations on Kayode Street, playing football.

As of the time of this report , no single security personnel on ground and some voters still wandering on the street in search of their polling units.

INEC officials resumed work at Polling Unit 046 at 9:50am.

When THISDAY spoke to the INEC officials, they said they left office late.

11:07am

EFCC Officials Storm Obi’s Polling Unit

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrived the polling unit of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.

The officials who came in an unmarked white Toyota Hiace Bus arrived Obi’s Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019 at exactly 10:25am.

They however declined interview from journalists.

The leader of the team had a brief chat with the leadership of INEC in the unit, urging him to call the commission’s helpline if they sought help of any kind.

The leader also had a brief chat with Obi who was coming back from what THISDAY learnt was a tour of the village.

The team has however left the polling unit, promising to come back soon.

Obi is still being expected at his Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019, where he will cast his vote.

10:50am

Election: Huge Turnout at Polling Units in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A large number of eligible voters turned out on Saturday for the Presidential and National Assembly elections in different parts of Niger State on Saturday.

Though the electoral officers did not report at their polling units at 8am, voting however commenced at most of the stations at about 9am.

Voters had problems identifying their stations due to the decentralisation of the units by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Security was also very tight at the stations visited by THISDAY, while voters conducted themselves in peaceful and orderly manner.

At the Angwa Galadima polling unit in Paiko, the senator representing Niger East senatorial zone, Sani Musa, and his wife were the first set of voters to cast their ballots at about 10.30pm.

Musa after casting his ballot commended INEC for the good arrangement made which he said will further deepen democracy.

10:43am

Election: Kaduna Experiences Massive Turnout, Delayed Distribution of Materials

Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Kaduna metropolis is recording massive turnout of voters, but delay in distribution of election materials is being experienced.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) covering the elections reported that as at 9:11am, material and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff were yet to arrive at some polling units.

INEC had fixed 8.30am for the commencement of the election process.

NAN reported that voters started trooping to polling units as early as 7 am, while distribution of sensitive material by INEC officials started at 8:10 am.

Mr Samuel Gambo, a resident of Narayi, said the early turnout of voters in the area showed their eagerness to vote.

“The long awaited day is here and you can see how the people have turned out to cast their vote,” he said.

NAN reported that security agents were present at most polling centres, just as people conducted themselves orderly.

Polling units visited at Barnawa area of Kaduna metropolis indicated early turnout of voters, while sensitive materials were yet to arrive at the units as at 9am.

At Rigasa area however, distribution of election materials took place in earnest, drawing commendation from some observers and party agents.

Mrs Safiya Haruna , an agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), commended INEC for a good job.

She expressed optimism that the elections would be peaceful because enough security personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order.

Usamatu Isiyaku , a party agent of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), said distribution of election materials in the areas was without hitches.

Meanwhile, accreditation had commenced in few polling units visited at Kakuri area of Kaduna South.

At LGEA Baban Dodo Primary School unit, voters had turned out massively, conducting themselves in orderly manner.

Ali Yahaya, a Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO), said there were about 88 polling units, being handled by over 350 officials.

“So far, the exercise has been smooth,” he told NAN.

Speaking on the cause of delay in the distribution of election material, an INEC supervisor who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, attributed the hitch to late turnout of some advocates staff.

“We had arranged that those advocates staff were to spent the night at the distribution centres but some of them left and turned up this morning.

“The flouting of this arrangement is responsible for the hitch, but just in some few polling units,” he said. (NAN)

10:41am

Electorate confirming their names at Polling Unit 050 at Thomas Salako Street, Ifako Ijaiye local government

10:39am

Voters at Polling Unit 032 on Thomas Salako , Ifako Ijaiye local government

10:38am

Some youths playing football on Kayode Street Ifako Ijaiye local government area of Lagos

10:29am

Buhari Votes in Daura, Displays Ballot Paper

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has voted in his country home, Daura in Katsina State.

The president, who arrived the polling unit which is a working distance from his house, was accredited at about 10.07am.

President Buhari, in company with his wife, Aisha, after accreditation, collected the ballot papers and went into the cubicle to vote for candidates of their choice in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The president thereafter displayed the ballot paper for people to see his choice of presidential candidate before putting it in the ballot box.

10:22am

Security Personnel Absent at Obi’s Polling Unit

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Despite announcements of heavy deployment of security operatives in Anambra State by the state police command, THISDAY has noticed the total absence of security at Amatutu village, where the Labour Party, LP presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi hails from.

Checks even at Agulu ward two, polling unit 019 shows absence of security operatives.

The polling unit with a high voter turnout, also has a huge number of journalists in the unit, all waiting for the candidate to vote.

The state police command’s spokesperson in his reaction however said their operatives were deployed to the area.

10:17am

Ekiti Dep Gov Votes, Describes Turnout as Impressive

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, has described the level of turnout for today’s Presidential and National Assembly election in Ekiti State as heartwarming and impressive.

In the same vein, Mrs Afuye said the Bimodal Voters’ Authentication System(BVAS) initiative of the Independent National Electoral Commission, was radicalising and bolstering the integrity of the country’s election.

The Deputy Governor spoke after voting at about 8.56am, at Atiba /Aafin ward 001, Akamija unit 003, at Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the State.

The Ekiti number two citizen lauded the combined forces of security agencies deployed for the election for being highly professional in the handling of the electoral process.

Mrs Afuye saluted the industry and painstakingness of the INEC, particularly for preparing a solid platform for smooth conduct of the poll through prompt supply of election materials to the unit.

She appealed to INEC and the security agencies to maintain their professional conducts till the end of voting, so that the entire exercise can be a huge success.

Mrs Afuye commended the mobilisation drive of the political parties during the electioneering window, saying this vividly reflected in the high turnout of voters at every unit across Ikere Ekiti.

“The exercise has been smooth and orderly and this is due largely to the high level of professionalism of the INEC as a superintending authority and the complementary roles being played by the security agencies.

“You could all see the large turnout of voters, this substantiated the fact that the security agencies are not harassing anyone and the political.parties have also done what they are supposed to do.

“The BVAS is working very fast and adding credibility to the integrity of our polls. Now , the outcome shall be acceptable to all parties.

“But now that the INEC and security agencies have been performing their duties creditably well, I charge the voters and party agents to be civil and peaceful in their approaches.

“Let them vote peacefully and stay around to protect the sanctity of their ballots, because that is the only power they have to elect their leaders.

“I hope that all the stakeholders participating in this election will continue this way, so that the election can be successful for our nation to be progressive and peaceful “, she stated.

10:11am

Large Turnout of Voters in Ekiti

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Scores of voters, on Saturday besieged the various polling Centre’s in many Ekiti towns and villages to exercise their franchise.

Monitoring of the election process across the State, by newsmen revealed that eligible voters began arriving for accreditation as early as 7:00a.m.

Many of the prospective voters said they came out to vote, notwithstanding the current economic hardship, coupled with scarcity of cash, so they can use their votes to show patriotism and new sense of direction.

However it was noted that some traders displayed their items in some of the markets.

It was also observed that some commercial motorcyclists and transporters wwre plying the roads, doing their normal business.

It was however confirmed that there was heavy presence of combined security personnel in virtually every place visited.

Aside Ado-Ekiti, the State capital where the huge turnout of voters is most visible, other big towns like Ikere-Ekiti, Ikole-Ekiti, Efon Alaaye, Okemesi -Ekiti, Ifaki-Ekiti, Omuo-Ekiti and Emure-Ekiti, Ido Ekiti, Iworoko, among many others, also witnessed peaceful and orderly conduct.

As early as 7am, residents of Ikogosi-Ekiti ,the country home of Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, trooped out in their numbers to participate in the presidential election.

While many trekked long distances following the restriction of vehicular movements, a few went to their polling units on private motor bikes.

At the different polling units visited, at both Ikogosi-Ekiti , Ward 003, unit 6 and Ikere-Ekiti ,the country home of the Deputy governor, Chief Mrs Afuye, voters were seen, checking their names on the displayed voter registers while others were already on queues.

INEC Ad hoc officials arrived on time, in readiness for the election with sensitive materials.

Also, there was full presence of heavy security agencies such as the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Immigration, traffic waden among others in many of the places visited.

Reports across the state showed that election materials and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), arrived the various polling Centres on time, not longer than 7:30a.m, while there was a slight delay in some others.

Security agents also arrived at many polling units before 7:30a.m, maintaining order, but not so adequate, in some places.

It was also confirmed that the election materials were available and the BiModal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was also functioning properly.

The restriction order placed by the police, on both human and vehicular movements, was obeyed as most of the roads linking one town with the other, were virtually deserted, with the exception of those engaged in essential services.

10:19am

Ekiti Dep Gov, Chief Mrs Christiana Afuye

10:01am

Voting commences at Yaba, Igbobi, Lagos Mainland LG

10:00am

Election materials were still being distributed in Tiffi Guda Ward of Ningi local government area of Bauchi state

09:59am

INEC officials and voting materials are yet to arrive @ Post office polling unit St Murumba in Jos North.

09:57am

Voters accreditation, voting ongoing in Jikwoyi Phase, 2 FCT

09:56am

Voters Raise Concern over Inability to Locate New Polling Units

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Voters in some of the units at Jikwoyi Phase 2, have raised concerned over their inability to locate their polling units due to the creation of new polling units by INEC to decongest exiting ones to make voting seamless.

Although INEC d last week urged all eligible voters to confirm their voting locations by sending sms to any of its dedicated lines ahead of election day, some of them who spoke with THISDAY said they had no knowledge of the information.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, has said this in a message to Nigerians a week ago.

He had advised voters to text their voting states, last name and the last six digits of their Voter Identification Number (VIN) to any of the lines– 09062830860,

09062830861, for example FCT Magaji 445322.

9:50am

Massive Turnout, Late Arrival of INEC Officials in FCT

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Some parts of Abuja like Kubwa, Gwarimpa , Dutse and Dawaki witnessed massive turnout but there was late arrival of INEC officials.

As early as 9 am, voters in these areas were waiting patiently for INEC officials.

At the Kubwa FO1 beside the Faith Academy, voters in orderly manner, were waiting for INEC officials.

Also at Dawaki by News Engineering Junctions, voters were waiting for INEC officials but there were no INEC officials as at 9.06am. The situation was not different at the LEA Primary school in Kubwa village and the Kukuwaba area.

The voter turnout was massive, but late arrival of INEC officials and wrong identifications of polling centres were recorded.

9:44am

Voting Commences at Obi’s Polling Unit

David-Chyddy Eleke

Voting has commenced at the polling unit of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.

Though the candidate had earlier visited the unit to supervise the arrival of voting materials, he is yet to cast his vote.

Some aides of the candidate told journalists that he will be voting soon.

Obi is expected to cast his vote in Amatutu village, Agulu ward two, polling unit 019.

09:42am

APC, PDP in Verbal War over Arrest of 15 Agents in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday engaged in a verbal war over the arrest of 15 party agents by police operatives for allegedly planning to hack the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) servers to rig election results.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, who announced the arrest of the 15 suspected party agents while briefing journalists Friday night, said they were nabbed with 20 laptop computers.

While the APC said the suspects were PDP members who were planning to intercept the transmission of election results through electronic gadgets, the PDP described APC as a dying party due to its maladministration, bad governance and zero performance in eight years.

The Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, in a statement, accused the PDP of securing a building belonging to one Abdulrazeez Mamman for the purpose of deploying electronic gadgets and computers suspected to be used for the purpose of intercepting the transmission of election results from polling stations to INEC.

The party explained that no fewer than 12 PDP members were arrested by police operatives in connection with the incident with “approximately 21 computers found in their possession”.

It said: “While we appreciate the swift and prompt intervention of the Nigerian Police Force, however, we wish to call for an in-depth and thorough investigation with a view to ensuring that all culprits, if any, are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“At this juncture, the All Progressives Congress wishes to reiterate its commitment to ensuring a free, fair and credible election in an atmosphere devoid of electoral malpractice. Furthermore, our party shall continue to monitor the investigative activities of the Nigerian Police Force with regards to the said incident”.

But in a swift reaction, the opposition PDP in the state described the “unwarranted and unprovoked” Police attack on its Computer Room as callous, wicked and barbaric.

The party, in a statement issued to journalists by the Director, Media and Press of the Atiku/Lado Campaign Council, Kabir Yusuf Yar’Adua, accused the Police of carting away its computers and accessories in which vital and highly classified information as well as documents were being stored in the last six months to date.

It vowed to institute a legal action against the Police for violating its rights to privacy and trespassing its territory without any valid court order or warrant of search without committing any offence to warrant such undemocratic act.

The statement reads: “In this 21st Century, the Police action should be viewed by all right thinking individuals as evil, mischief and inhuman which seeks to retard our progress and development.

“PDP in Katsina will therefore hold the police responsible in the event any of its computers, accessories or stored documents got lost, destroyed, removed or damaged.

“In addition, what stops the police from meting out such bad action to other political parties in Katsina? Why then singling out PDP? Or is it because of its popularity and or becoming a threat to the fast dying APC due to its maladministration, bad governance & sheer below zero performance in its almost eight years in office?”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, on Friday night announced the arrest of 15 party agents over suspicion of plans to interfere with the results of the 2023 general elections.

He said the suspects were nabbed in Katsina metropolitan area with unspecified numbers of computer laptops and applications alleged to belong to a popular political party.

Isah, a superintendent of police, said the men were being detained at the command’s Criminal Investigation Department, adding that investigation was already on going into the matter.

“We arrested 15 suspects with unspecified numbers of laptops and apps belonging to a political party. We have commenced investigation and we don’t want to jump the gun.We have already invited experts to conduct investigation on the items as we don’t want to jump the gun. We shall make public the outcome of the investigation”, he said.

9:19am

Large turnout of voters at Jikwoyi Phase 2, FCT

Traders at Okesha market, in Ado Ekiti

9:17am

Election Materials Arrive Phalga Ward in Rivers

As at 8am electorate have arrived Phalga ward 11, 12 and 13 but the election materials and adhoc staff got to the venue at about 8: 50am in four buses, led by the presiding officers.

The venue popularly known as Rumuwoji Community hall premises, was peaceful as at the time of this report.

Security presence was also noticed as operatives of police, NSCDC, Prisons, FRSC officials were seen.

9:03am

Election Materials arrived Unit 017, Jikwoyi phase 3

9:01am

Polling Units at Jikwoyi Axis of FCT Yet to Receive Sensitive Materials

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Polling units in Jikwoyi axis of the FCT are agitated over delay in the arrival of election materials in the various polling units as at 8:30am.

When THISDAY visited some of the polling units in Jikwoyi, Phase 2 field, a major voting point in the highly populated satellite town in the FCT, voters were seen waiting for the arrival of INEC officials.

Heavy security has been beefed up in the area and party agents were also seen all around holding on.

Some voters who spoke with THISDAY said they had expected voting to commence before 9am but they were not sure if that would be possible as materials for the election were yet to arrive.

8:56am

8:53am

EFCC sighted at Ward 10, Unit 7, Okesa, Ado-Ekiti

Deployment of election materials is on going by INEC officials in Badagry, Lagos

7:55am

Electoral officers getting set for election at ward 9, unit 11, Ishato Ado Ekiti

Voters were seen checking their names on the voters list at ward 9, unit 11, Ishato Ado Ekiti

People trooped out to vote at Ishato in Ado Ekiti

7:28am

Dispatch of Electoral Materials: Heavy Security at FCT INEC Office

Security has been beefed up at the Municipal office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Karu, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in preparation for Saturday’s elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 11 military vehicles on patrol made a stop over at the office, which caused some minutes of gridlock, prompting motorists to divert to other routes.

Also, several Police officers were seen patrolling the vicinity, while some men of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) were equally seen in and around the vicinity.

Meanwhile, the office was a beehive of activities as materials were being sorted and dispatched to Wuse, Gwarimpa and other wards under the municipal.

Several vehicles were seen as late as 8: 30 p.m Friday carrying materials from the office to the various voting points.

NAN reports that expectations were high among business operators and residents as many were seen discussing about the likely outcome of the election.

Some of the residents interviewed by NAN expressed their readiness to vote for their preferred candidates on the election day.

A business woman, Amanda, said in spite of her busy schedule, she made out time to collect her Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

According to her, she has decided to carryout her civic responsibility to choose leaders that would take the country to the “promised land”.

An elderly man, who gave his name as Yakubu, said the 2023 election would be a deciding moment for the country.

He said he would go out very early on Saturday to cast his vote.

He further said all his family members of voting age also had their PVCs and would be going out to vote.

NAN reports that Feb. 25 has been scheduled by INEC for Presidential and National Assembly elections while March 11 is scheduled for Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.(NAN)

7:00am

*Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso Clash in Historic Poll

Our correspondents

On the 24th anniversary of the election that returned Nigeria to Democracy in 1999, Nigerians will today file out to elect a President that will run the country for another four years, effective May 29.

All the 18 registered political parties are fielding candidates for the presidential election, but the four leading candidates are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

These four men have divided the country across all lines in an election that promises to be keenly contested.

Their campaigns across the 36 states and Abuja have been rancorous, with the candidates feeding fat on tribal, ethnic and religious sentiments.

Candidates of these four political parties also dominate the race for the seats in the National Assembly across the states, also holding today. 109 Senate seats and 360 House of Representatives seats are up for grabs.

It is in the midst of this bitter division that the over 87 million people with Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) will troop out today to determine the fates of Atiku, Tinubu, Obi and Kwankwaso.

As at press time, INEC had distributed sensitive and non-sensitive election materials to all the states of the federation.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, assured Nigerians that the commission would not fail the nation and the international community.

He promised that today’s elections will be free, fair, credible and lead to the outcomes that all Nigerians expect.

Yakubu said yesterday that the results will be declared as quickly as possible.

He said: “I just want to say that we will ensure that result declaration will be done speedily. I can’t put a finger on the number of days or number of hours it will take, but it will be done speedily. We are aware of the anxiety and the need for us to conclude the process quickly, it will be concluded quickly.”

Police Assure Nigerians on Security

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has urged Nigerians to go out and vote without any fear today, assuring that they will be well protected.

The IG has mobilised 310, 973 officers and men to provide security for today’s election. Other security outfits, aside the military and the Department of State Service (DSS), would complement efforts of the police with a total of 93,133 personnel, bringing all to 404,106 security agents.

Baba said: “With this layout, a minimum of at least two personnel, drawn from the above agencies, will be jointly deployed to man each of the polling units across the country, while the armed personnel will secure the public space, INEC facilities, vulnerable locations, border areas, as well as undertake armed escort duties for INEC personnel, materials and local and international observers.”

The IG has also ordered restriction of all forms of movement nationwide beginning from 12 AM to 6 PM on election day.

The restriction covers vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc.

A statement from the Nigerian Police Force reads: “The order, which is part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections, is aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.

“Similarly, the IGP sternly warns all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.

“He emphasises that only security personnel specifically assigned to election duties are to be seen within and around the designated election booths and centres. Also, the ban on the unauthorised use of sirens, revolving lights, covered number plates, and tinted glasses is still in force, and violators would be sanctioned appropriately.”

All state-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits have also been barred by the IGP from participating in election’s security management.

Similarly, the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi, has said that the Corps will deploy 102,000 officials for today’s election.

While assuring Nigerians of general security coverage nationwide, Audi stated that the Anti-vandalism Squad and Special Forces would also be deployed to all critical national assets and infrastructure, including flashpoints in the states and the FCT, to protect them against vandalism, damage, or arson by criminal elements before, during, and after the elections.

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku is carrying all sections of the country along and pledging inclusiveness.

He demonstrated this by picking his Vice-Presidential candidate from the South. He has also promised power devolution if elected President.

Atiku wants to recover Nigeria from “poverty, disease, hunger and bad government.”

He also wants to restore Nigeria’s unity, which he believes has been badly mismanaged by the Buhari-led APC federal government.

Being a businessman with hundreds of employees and therefore more amenable to job creation in the face of mass unemployment, Atiku appears attractive.

With the level of poverty, unemployment and Naira crunch in the country, most voters even in the stronghold of APC, are most likely going to resolve their doubts in favour of Atiku by way of seeking alternatives to the present reality, especially with the millions of jobs lost to shady handling of the economy.

The unending killings in the country under an APC-led federal government may further make voters want to try alternatives.

In his closing campaign, Atiku declared: “You have the APC, whose candidate for President is the national leader of the party; a party that has, for almost eight years now, brought to our country a period of unspeakable misery, economic decline, mass poverty, massive insecurity, monumental job losses, fractionalisation, disunity, and injustice. A party under whose watch, our country has witnessed a frightening descent into anarchy, multidimensional crises, economic meltdown.

“It was under the APC that our country returned to pauper-nation status with over N77 trillion in debt, and under whose watch, over 22 million of our children are now out of school!

“Then you have my party, the PDP. The PDP midwife the longest period of sustained economic growth in our country, instituted fundamental reforms and new innovations, leading to an explosion in opportunity for our citizens in the telecoms, fintech, financial services and other cutting-edge technology space. It was the PDP that rebuilt Nigeria’s economy and turned it into the largest economy in Africa.

“The APC is asking you to vote for them to renew this misery and destruction; to renew the violence, the wanton destruction, the killings and kidnappings; and to renew the harsh and brutal conditions that so many people in our country now live with, on a daily basis.

“In contrast, the PDP, led by me, is asking for your vote to elect a government that will work to Recover Nigeria from the misery, insecurity and economic decline of the last eight years and bring into office a government that works for all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, tongue or religion, based on our founding principles of Unity, Justice and Progress.”

Bola Tinubu

Tinubu’s campaign is anchored on “consolidating Buhari’s achievements.”

He said the Buhari administration had done a lot in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and poverty alleviation and he is aiming to build on these achievements.

Tinubu said: “There are also some sectors where we must adopt new approaches and stress new priorities. Our administration will work to ensure not just a farewell to poverty but also usher in an era of prosperity in our country. To achieve this, we will re-engineer our security architecture to enhance the capacity of our armed forces and security agencies to guarantee the safety of the lives and properties of our people.

“We will task our ingenuity to drastically enhance the country’s revenue generating capacity so that we can adequately fund and fundamentally improve the quality of social services in education, healthcare and housing, among others. We are determined to ensure that incessant strikes by unions in our public universities become a thing of the past.

“Ensuring adequate and uninterrupted electricity will be one of our cardinal priorities. This will help boost the performance of the industrial sector and create jobs on a massive scale for our teeming youths. We shall put in place a robust and virile credit system so that more people can acquire the basics of life such as housing, cars and household equipment and pay gradually. That will have the immediate effect of reducing the motivation to resort to corrupt means of wealth accumulation.”

Peter Obi

In his campaign, Peter Obi showed capacity, experience and huge understanding of the issues that are wrong with Nigeria, stressing the need for good and incorruptible government as a panacea.

Obi is aiming at building a new Nigeria and promoting a private-sector driven economy that will create jobs and wealth for the people.

Obi, in his last appeal to Nigerians, said: “We are currently at a crossroads. We need a leader to show us the way forward. We need a prudent president, a principled president who has what it takes to lead. As we say in Naija, ‘we need person who sabi road; a person we go follow make this country better.’ A new Nigeria is possible. We can make it.

“We want to move our economy from importing and consuming products to producing, consuming less, and exporting more. That is the essence of Consumption to Production.

“I ask you, my people, to empower me as your president and commander-in-chief. I will be in charge. I have the requirements for correct leadership: character, competence, commitment, compassion, hard work, honesty, humanity, and humility.

“I have the courage and the heart with which to deliver the dividends of democracy freely and fairly to our people. We can change this country. If it takes us making the supreme sacrifice, let us make it for a greater tomorrow.”

Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso also promises a new Nigeria, “where equity, justice and fairness are possible. A new Nigeria where safety and security are guaranteed, a Nigeria where peace and prosperity are ensured.

“A Nigeria where equity and opportunities are available and accessible to all citizens, a Nigeria where quality education and modern healthcare services are accessible and guaranteed to all and a Nigeria where governance is about the yearnings and the aspirations of all the citizens.”

THISDAY Projections

Obi leads in most of South East and South South states with a strong showing in Lagos, Benue and a possible win in Plateau State.

Tinubu on his part, leads in the South-west, Borno and Yobe States, with a strong showing in the North-west.

Atiku has a strong showing in most of the North, while leading in Adamawa, Bauchi, Jigawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Taraba States, with a very strong showing in Zamfara, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa and Osun States.

Kwankwaso is leading in Kano with a strong showing in Jigawa, Katsina and Taraba States.Strengths & WeaknessesAtiku Abubakar

Strengths

*Experience, capacity, competence

*Broad national support

*Political pedigree with wide exposure

*Extensive contacts nationwide

*Courageous and a team player

Weaknesses

*A Northerner disrupting power rotation that may see Fulani to Fulani power transfer

*Crony capitalist/deal maker

*Seen as too old

*Part of the infamous old order

Bola Tinubu

Strengths

*Huge war chest

*Rich political experience

*Nationwide contacts, friends

*Dogged fighter

*Seen as a team player

Weaknesses

*Perceived as corrupt

*Could be a dictator if elected

*Health and age issues

*Perceived as vengeful

*Doubtful mental alertness

Peter Obi



Strengths

*Vibrant, focused, determined

*Seen as an alternative to old order

*Strong youth support base

*Robust on policy

*Urbane, humble

*Decent, no corruption baggage

Weaknesses

*From zone with low voting power

*Limited war chest

*Weak in Northwest/Northeast

*Feeble political platform

Rabiu Kwankwaso



Strengths

*Vibrant, Suave

*Focused, determined

*Strong on policy

*Strong political background

Weaknesses

*Not a team player

*Limited war chest

*Weak southern support base

*Frail political platform

*Perceived as stubborn