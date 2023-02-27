Updated: Obi Floors Tinubu in Lagos

Segun James

In a surprise outcome, Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party has beaten the strongman of Lagos politics, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos.

Peter Obi won in nine local governments to win the state.

Peter Obi recorded victory in Lagos with 582,454 votes to defeat the his counterpart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was a shocking result as Lagos has remained under the over lordship of Tinubu since1999.

Giving the total votes cast, the collation officer in Lagos State, Prof Adenike Oladiji, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, said the LP candidate got 582,454 while APC got 572,606.

The total valid votes are: 1,271,451 while the rejected votes are 64,278. Total votes cast are: 1,335,729.

The latest report given by the collation officer in Lagos include:

Mushin LGA

Registered voters – 406132

Accredited voters – 73975

Valid votes – 71215

Rejected votes – 2713

Votes cast – 73928

APC – 41907

LP – 23390

PDP – 3478

Alimosho LGA

Registered voters – 855724

Accredited voters – 158209

Valid votes – 147870

Rejected votes – 10368

APC – 62,909

LP – 71,327

PDP – 8201

Ojo LGA

Registered voters – 401798

Accredited voters – 70494

Valid votes – 65168

Rejected votes – 3364

APC – 20,603

LP – 38,859

PDP – 3701

See other Lagos LG results earlier announced below

Agege

APC: 29,568

LP: 13,270

PDP: 4, 498

Registered voters: 365,889

Accredited voters: 53,858

Ibeju Lekki

APC: 14,685

LP: 10,410

PDP: 2,329

Badagry

APC 31,903

LP 10,956

NNPP 153

PDP 6,024

Ikeja

APC: 21,276

LP: 30,004

PDP: 2,280

Epe

APC: 19,867

LP: 3,497

PDP: 5221

Registered voters: 160361

Accredited voters: 30,683

Lagos Mainland

APC 20,030

LP 18,698

PDP 3002

SDP 018

11 Wards

Total valid votes: 43,095

Total rejected votes: 2,204

Total votes cast: 45,299

Registered. Voters 250,616

Accredited 45, 686

Lagos Island

APC: 27,760

LP: 3,058

PDP: 2,521

Registered voters: 200,048

Accredited Voters: 34, 989

KORODU

APC 50,353

LP 28, 951

PDP 4,508

19 Wards

Total valid votes: 84, 096

Total rejected votes: 3, 892

Registered. Voters 364,072

Accredited 89,414