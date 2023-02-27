Updated: Obi Floors Tinubu in Lagos

Latest Headlines
Segun James
In a surprise outcome, Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party has beaten the strongman of Lagos politics, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos.
Peter Obi won in nine local governments to win the state.
Peter Obi recorded victory in Lagos with 582,454 votes to defeat the his counterpart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
It was a shocking result as Lagos has remained under the over lordship of Tinubu since1999.
Giving the total votes cast, the collation officer in Lagos State, Prof Adenike Oladiji, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, said the LP candidate got 582,454 while APC got 572,606.
The total valid votes are: 1,271,451 while the rejected votes are 64,278. Total votes cast are: 1,335,729.
The latest report given by the collation officer in Lagos include:
Mushin LGA
Registered voters – 406132
Accredited voters – 73975
Valid votes – 71215
Rejected votes – 2713
Votes cast – 73928
APC – 41907
LP – 23390
PDP – 3478
Alimosho LGA
Registered voters – 855724
Accredited voters – 158209
Valid votes – 147870
Rejected votes – 10368
APC – 62,909
LP – 71,327
PDP – 8201
Ojo LGA
Registered voters – 401798
Accredited voters – 70494
Valid votes – 65168
Rejected votes – 3364
APC – 20,603
LP – 38,859
PDP – 3701
See other Lagos LG results earlier announced below
Agege
APC: 29,568
LP: 13,270
PDP: 4, 498
Registered voters: 365,889
Accredited voters: 53,858
Ibeju Lekki
APC: 14,685
LP: 10,410
PDP: 2,329
Badagry
APC 31,903
LP 10,956
NNPP 153
PDP 6,024
Ikeja
APC: 21,276
LP: 30,004
PDP: 2,280
Epe
APC: 19,867
LP: 3,497
PDP: 5221
Registered voters: 160361
Accredited voters: 30,683
Lagos Mainland
APC 20,030
LP 18,698
PDP 3002
SDP 018
11 Wards
Total valid votes: 43,095
Total rejected votes: 2,204
Total votes cast: 45,299
Registered. Voters 250,616
Accredited 45, 686
Lagos Island
APC: 27,760
LP: 3,058
PDP: 2,521
Registered voters: 200,048
Accredited Voters: 34, 989
KORODU
APC 50,353
LP 28, 951
PDP 4,508
19 Wards
Total valid votes: 84, 096
Total rejected votes: 3, 892
Registered. Voters 364,072
Accredited 89,414