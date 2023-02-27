  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Atiku Wins Buhari’s State with 489,045 Votes

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been declared the winner of the Saturday’s presidential election in Katsina State.

The former vice-president polled 489,045 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 482,283 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) scored 6,376, while Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 69,386 votes.

The INEC state Collation Officer and Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, Mu’azu Abubakar, announced the result at a Collation Centre in Katsina, Monday morning.

Details later…

