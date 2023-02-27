Appeal Court Judge Slumps, Dies in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

A judge of the Court of Appeal, sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Justice Lokulo-Sodipe has died at the age of 67.

The judge was said to have slumped in his office while dressing up to attend a court session and all attempts to revive him proved abortive as he reportedly gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital.

The immediate past Chairman of the Akure branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, Mr Rotimi Olorunfemi, confirmed the incident on a WhatsApp platform .

He simply said, “Just confirmed it (the judge’s death) it is true. He collapsed in the office at Court of Appeal, Akure this ( Monday) morning. Was rushed to the hospital but confirmed DOA (Death on Arrival)”, Olorunfemi said.